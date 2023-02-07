Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Wood is bullish on a streaming pioneer that's disrupting the enormous TV ad market. She also sees exponential growth ahead for the electric vehicle industry -- and the company best positioned to lead it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold
Amazon is a Warren Buffett stock that has fallen around 47% from the peak it set during the lockdown phase of the pandemic. Ally Financial is an all-digital bank that has raised its dividend payout at a blazing pace in recent years. Johnson & Johnson is famous for its consumer...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
All three stocks have strong competitive advantages within their industries. Each of the stocks has seen their valuations come down significantly in the bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
Realty Income has a long history of growing its dividend. That has enabled the REIT to produce strong total returns. With more dividend growth likely, it's a safe bet to continue producing attractive returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin Is Going to $1.48 Million. Is She Right?
Cathie Wood of Ark Invest has set a $1.48 million price target for Bitcoin. This revises her earlier $1 million price target. For Bitcoin to hit $1.48 million, it will need super-aggressive growth in eight key market segments. This super-bullish scenario for Bitcoin implies a nearly $31 trillion market cap,...
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall is Closing; Tenants Receive Letters to Vacate Property
A substantial redevelopment, from the ground-up, appears to be the intention moving forward. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and NorthCentralPA.com.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Motley Fool
Should You Buy Shiba Inu While It's Below $0.01?
Shiba Inu’s biggest catalyst yet may be days away. Followers are speculating the launch of Shibarium -- a Layer 2 scaling solution -- could happen as soon as next week. Still, Shiba Inu, trading at a fraction of a cent, has a long way to go to reach $0.01.
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks To Invest $5,000 in Right Now
Amazon's outlook is improving, but its valuation doesn't reflect the improvement yet. Alphabet's next AI moves could accelerate the company's growth. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a resilient business model, a clear near-term catalyst, and more multibillion-dollar opportunities on the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Starbucks Is Down 15% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Starbucks' comps rose in the important U.S. market, but they cratered in China. Its digital prowess is on full display, thanks to its popular rewards program. Investors might want to pay the premium for such a quality business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Retirees who rely on income stocks need a...
Motley Fool
3 Exceptional Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 3% to Buy Without Hesitation
Brookfield recently initiated an attractive dividend that it expects to increase rapidly over the next several years. Broadcom has delivered eye-popping dividend growth over the years. Camden Properties continues to grow its attractive payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
This Growth Stock Crushed the Market Last Year. 5 Words from the CEO Suggest There's More to Come.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals is requesting regulatory approval for what may become its first product outside of its cystic fibrosis specialty. The company also is nearing the finish line with several other candidates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Where Will Skyworks Solutions Stock Be in 1 Year?
Sluggish handset sales are offsetting its stronger sales of other chips. Its low valuation should limit its downside potential this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Steris Stock Was a Flop This Week
The company, which provides surgical sterilization products, published its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The company missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth through investments is like sailing a ship: You need direction, a plan, and unshakable patience. CrowdStrike is a lean, mean leader in the always-hot cybersecurity sector. SoundHound AI has a surprising number of big-name partnerships, given its small size. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade
Chipotle is delivering strong returns with plenty of room for expansion. Five Below is proving it has growth potential beyond its core merchandise. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
History Says the S&P 500 Could Soar in 2023 -- 2 Perfect Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound
Mastercard should be a major beneficiary of a secular shift toward electronic payments. Paycom Software was recognized as one of the most innovative companies in the world in 2022. Both stocks are trading at discounts to their historical valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
2 Colossal Stocks to Buy on the Dip in 2023
Growth stocks have seen marked improvement in recent weeks, but many are still trading down from all-time highs. Shopify is appealing to a wide range of merchants, and it is expanding its potential addressable market. Fiverr is delivering the tools that buyers and sellers of freelance services need, and that...
Motley Fool
Why PetMed Express Was a Dog of a Stock This Week
Investors traded out of the animal healthcare specialist after it published its latest quarterly results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0