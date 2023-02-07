Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold
Amazon is a Warren Buffett stock that has fallen around 47% from the peak it set during the lockdown phase of the pandemic. Ally Financial is an all-digital bank that has raised its dividend payout at a blazing pace in recent years. Johnson & Johnson is famous for its consumer...
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks To Buy for the Long Term
Chipotle continues firing on all cylinders -- its latest quarterly results showed strong gains. While growth has slowed somewhat, Costco can keep thriving in an inflationary environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool
1 Top Dividend Stock With a Fast-Growing Payout
Tractor Supply's needs-based business is proving to be resilient during uncertain times. The rural lifestyle retailer is transforming its stores and adding new ones. The company's successful loyalty program is resonating with its customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
The Best Industrial Stocks to Buy Right Now With $500
Tesla's surging production numbers are leading to record revenue and profits. The company's new, lower prices should help attract more demand as production continues to ramp up. Generac is well-positioned to benefit from the long-term trend towards off-grid renewable energy solutions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
Realty Income has a long history of growing its dividend. That has enabled the REIT to produce strong total returns. With more dividend growth likely, it's a safe bet to continue producing attractive returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Wood is bullish on a streaming pioneer that's disrupting the enormous TV ad market. She also sees exponential growth ahead for the electric vehicle industry -- and the company best positioned to lead it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks To Invest $5,000 in Right Now
Amazon's outlook is improving, but its valuation doesn't reflect the improvement yet. Alphabet's next AI moves could accelerate the company's growth. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a resilient business model, a clear near-term catalyst, and more multibillion-dollar opportunities on the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now
Lululemon continues to post strong revenue and earnings growth. Its status as a premium apparel business protects its pricing power. According to the management, Lululemon's long-term outlook is robust. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Retirees who rely on income stocks need a...
Motley Fool
3 Exceptional Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 3% to Buy Without Hesitation
Brookfield recently initiated an attractive dividend that it expects to increase rapidly over the next several years. Broadcom has delivered eye-popping dividend growth over the years. Camden Properties continues to grow its attractive payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
After a Long Layoff, These Dividend Stocks Are Getting Back to Growth
AvalonBay Communities is increasing its dividend for the first time since the pandemic started. Public Storage recently gave its investors their first raise since 2016. With the potential to continue boosting their payouts, these dividend stocks could outperform in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks That Already Doubled in 2023
After falling hard in 2022, growth stocks are making a comeback. Shares of Carvana, the online used-car marketplace, are up 129% this year. Shares of C3.ai, a company that helps other companies develop their own AI applications, have gained 105% in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
2 Colossal Stocks to Buy on the Dip in 2023
Growth stocks have seen marked improvement in recent weeks, but many are still trading down from all-time highs. Shopify is appealing to a wide range of merchants, and it is expanding its potential addressable market. Fiverr is delivering the tools that buyers and sellers of freelance services need, and that...
Motley Fool
Is It Too Late to Buy Amazon Stock?
Various economic challenges are hurting Amazon's business. Amazon is looking at multiple long-term opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
All three stocks have strong competitive advantages within their industries. Each of the stocks has seen their valuations come down significantly in the bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
History Says the S&P 500 Could Soar in 2023 -- 2 Perfect Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound
Mastercard should be a major beneficiary of a secular shift toward electronic payments. Paycom Software was recognized as one of the most innovative companies in the world in 2022. Both stocks are trading at discounts to their historical valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Why Doximity Stock Is a Smart Buy on the Dip
Doximity runs a social media platform for U.S. physicians. The stock fell more than 10% after management reported earnings from the last three months of 2022. The company's performing much better than the minor guidance revision suggests. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Safe to Own Through at Least 2024
EPR Properties has the room to continue paying its dividend even as it deals with a tenant issue. While demand for office space is down, Kilroy Realty's properties remain in demand. Simon Property Group's malls continue to attract shoppers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Here's Exactly How AbbVie Stock Can Beat the Market In 2023
The most important thing AbbVie needs to do to outperform the market is to win the expectations game. AbbVie could also get help from an economy that's neither too strong nor too weak. The drugmaker's attractive dividend also gives it a big boost. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Opinion: These Will Be the 3 Largest Stocks by 2030
Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet currently rank as the largest stocks traded on U.S. exchanges, based on market cap. The three tech giants have solid growth drivers that could keep them at the top. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Comments / 0