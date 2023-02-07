ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Wants to Know: What is Redlining and How Has it Impacted the Black Community?

Black History Month is a time to celebrate Black achievement, but it's also a time to reflect on the past and learn from it. Redlining is a form of financial discrimination, a term first coined in the sixties that had already been happening to the Black community for years. This discrimination prevented Black people from getting loans and other financial help, which created a domino effect in other parts of their lives.
Florida Named World's Shark Bite Capital in 2022. Here's How to Avoid Attacks

Although the number of unprovoked shark attacks worldwide decreased in 2022, a study from the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File found that last year Florida recorded the highest number of reported shark bites in the world. Sharks bit 16 people in unprovoked encounters off Florida’s waters in...
