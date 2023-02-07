Read full article on original website
Section III girls basketball steals leaders, sorted by year in school, through Feb. 9
Section III girls basketball steals leaders, sorted by year in school, through Feb. 9. Stats provided to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. Minimum 12 games played.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Feb. 11
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 11. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
General Brown boys basketball standout joins sister to make 1,000-point sibling duo
General Brown boys basketball senior Tucker Rosbrook had the opportunity to see his older sister Kylee Rosbrook surpass 1,000-career points for the Lions’ girls basketball squad in 2017. Kylee, a 2018 graduate who finished with over 1,400-career points, returned the favor as she witnessed her brother’s 1,000th-point highlight the...
Section III girls bowling sends two teams to state tournament (52 photos)
Liverpool, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville and West Canada Valley girls bowling teams both advanced to the state tournament after winning their respective division titles at the Section III girls bowling championships on Sunday at the Flamingo Bowl. The state tournament will take place on March 10-12 at the AMF Strike-N-Spare...
Watch: All-CNY boys basketball player of the year posterizes defender with thunderous jam (video)
New Hartford senior Zach Philipkoski was named last season’s All-Central New York basketball player of the year, he became his school’s all-time scoring champion last month, and on Friday night he sent shockwaves through the gym with a thunderous dunk over a Utica Proctor defender.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 11)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10.
