Lincoln Square Ald. Andre Vasquez Backs Jesús ‘Chuy’ García In Mayoral Race
LINCOLN SQUARE — Freshman Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) endorsed Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García for mayor this week. Vasquez announced his support of García in a series of tweets Wednesday. He cited a Wednesday poll from the Sun-Times, WBEZ, Telemundo Chicago and NBC5 showing Mayor Lori Lightfoot trailing behind García and former CPS CEO Paul Vallas.
With No Opponents At Forum, 26th Ward Candidate Jessie Fuentes Talks Gentrification, Mental Health And More
HUMBOLDT PARK — A forum for the 26th Ward aldermanic race turned into a campaign event Friday — since only one candidate showed up. Vying for the open 26th Ward seat is community activist and leader Jessie Fuentes, 26th Ward Democratic committeeperson Angee Gonzalez Rodriguez and DJ Julian “Jumpin” Perez. Veteran Ald. Roberto Maldonado dropped out of the race last month.
Lincoln Square Aldermanic Candidates Talk Bike Safety, Crime And Favorite Restaurants At Neighborhood Forum
LINCOLN SQUARE — Candidates vying to represent the 40th Ward in City Council detailed policy proposals around policing, transportation and property taxes for neighbors this week. Incumbent Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) and challengers Christian Blume and Jane Lucius appeared at the Wednesday night forum at Amundsen High School. The...
Chicago Mayoral Candidates Promise To Raise Wages For Early Childhood Educators, But Differ On How To Do It
CHICAGO — Chicago’s mayoral candidates say the city needs to increase wages for early childhood educators, make child care affordable for families, collaborate with local providers and state agencies to make funding easier, and even allow child care providers to move into public schools that are underenrolled. The...
UChicago Folk Fest Returns Fully In Person This Weekend For 1st Time During Pandemic
HYDE PARK — Folk artists will gather in Hyde Park this weekend to perform and pass on the musical and cultural traditions of Bulgaria, Mexico, the Smoky Mountains and beyond. The University of Chicago Folk Festival features two concerts Friday and Saturday on UChicago’s campus. Seven ensembles and solo...
See The World’s Tiniest Chef Walk You Through Dinner At The Fairmont Chicago
DOWNTOWN — A Downtown restaurant has a tiny chef who has become known for flinging doughnuts at customers’ faces. It’s not a real chef — or even a real doughnut — but instead a projection that plays during a new dinner experience, dubbed Le Petit Chef. The plus: You do get a very real meal.
17 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Super Bowl Parties, Valentine’s Bingo, Pop-Up Markets And More
CHICAGO — It may be the shortest month of the year, but there’s no shortage of fun things to do in the city for February. You can ring in the Lunar New Year, attend a Super Bowl watch party, celebrate Valentine’s Day, honor Black History Month and so much more this weekend.
Years After Strokes, Renowned Dancer Kirby Reed Teaches Others To Dance For Him: ‘Through You, I Move Again’
ANDERSONVILLE — Kirby Reed tells his dancers he loves them. “Because through you, I move again,” he said. Reed, a renowned jazz, modern and hip-hop dancer in Chicago, can no longer feel the left side of his body after multiple strokes. But that hasn’t stopped him from expressing himself.
