Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Phibro (PAHC) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Gross Margin Up
PAHC - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, down 8% from the year-ago adjusted figure. However, the metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3%. Without adjustments, GAAP EPS for the fiscal first quarter was 18 cents, down...
Zacks.com
Annaly (NLY) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Down 6.3%
NLY - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter earnings available for distribution (EAD) per average share of 89 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents. The figure declined from $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. The company’s shares have lost 6.3% since the announcement of results last week. A challenging...
Zacks.com
Golden Ocean (GOGL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
GOGL - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOGL’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has remained stable at 15 cents per share in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for December-quarter revenues has declined 53.88% from fourth-quarter 2021 actuals.
Zacks.com
Ventas' (VTR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat, SHOP NOI Increases
VTR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 73 cents, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The figure was in line with the prior-year quarter’s tally. Results reflect better-than-anticipated revenues. Also, the same-store net operating income (NOI) for the senior...
Zacks.com
YELP's Q4 Earnings Fall Short of Expectations, Revenues Beat
YELP - Free Report) reported mixed results in its fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line increased year over year, outpacing Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the bottom line decreased year over year missing the consensus mark. The company reported earnings of 28 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com
Everest Re (RE) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
RE - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $12.21 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.4% and our estimate of $8.25. The bottom line increased 33.9% year over year. Everest Re witnessed higher premiums across its reinsurance and insurance businesses. RE experienced improved pricing as well as...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 13th
GWRS - Free Report) : This company that operates and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days. Global Water Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus. Global Water Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global...
Zacks.com
Is WESCO International (WCC) a Potential Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Chemours (CC) Posts Break-Even Q4 Earnings, Sales Miss
CC - Free Report) recorded fourth-quarter 2022 net loss of $97 million or 65 cents per share against the year-ago quarter's earnings of $1.40. Barring one-time items, CC posted break-even results in the reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 15 cents. The company’s net sales in the...
Zacks.com
IRadimed (IRMD) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
IRMD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.23%. A...
Zacks.com
Martin Marietta (MLM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
MLM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% and revenues (products and services) topped the same by 0.6%. On a year-over-year basis, the earnings of this aggregates producer increased 10.4%. Products and services revenues rose 14.9%. Total quarterly revenues (including Product and Services and Freight revenues) were up 16.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Zacks.com
Equity Residential (EQR) Meets Q4 FFO, Exceeds in Revenues
EQR - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 94 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The rental income of $699.7 million exceeded the consensus mark of $697.1 million. On a year-over-year basis, the normalized FFO per share grew 14.6% from 82...
Zacks.com
5 U.S. Corporate Giants to Invest in Ahead of Earnings This Week
We are in the second-half of the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, results are mostly in line with expectations. As of Feb 10, 346 S&P 500 companies have reported their earnings results. Total earnings of these companies are down 6.2% year over year on 5.6% higher revenues with 71.1% beating EPS estimates and 69.7% beating revenue estimates.
Zacks.com
IQVIA (IQV) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (. is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 10, before market open. Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for the announcement. Expectations This Time Around. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQVIA Holdings’ fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $3.70 billion,...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in Store for Vornado (VNO) This Earnings Season?
VNO - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 13, before the opening bell. While the quarterly results are likely to exhibit revenue growth, funds from operations (FFO) per share might reflect a decline. In the last reported quarter, this New York-based real estate...
Zacks.com
Beat the Market Like Zacks: NVIDIA, Boeing, Rockwell Medical in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes ended the week in the red, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq snapping a five-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the second straight week, declining 0.2%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.1% and 2.4%, respectively. The week’s trading...
Zacks.com
Ethan Allen (ETD) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ETD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.80 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 40.51%. A...
Zacks.com
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Tops Q4 FFO and Revenue Estimates
PECO - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
ICHR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.90 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.41%. A...
Zacks.com
First American Financial (FAF) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FAF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.90%. A...
Comments / 0