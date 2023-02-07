Read full article on original website
Buena Vista’s New McPhelemy Stage is Progressing
Work on Buena Vista’s McPhelemy Stage project is coming along smoothly, as it inches closer to completion. As of February 2023, the physical construction is complete and a Certificate of Occupancy (CO) has been obtained, meaning the new stage is up to Chaffee County code. With a projected completion date of mid-June 2023, there are still quite a few items on the to-do list. This includes the electricity source, lighting, backstage area design, landscape design, wheelchair accessibility, and the likely addition of a six-foot privacy wall concealing the restroom entrance from the audience’s view.
Veterans Fair and Town Hall Set for Buena Vista
Calling all Chaffee County military veterans — February 17 is the date for a Veterans Fair and Town Hall at the Buena Vista Community Center. An official event of the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System (ECHCS), the event is meant to offer one-on-one support for veterans and their spouses and families.
We’re “His People,” and We Want Echo Back
Local couple Shawn and Sophia Vrooman are terribly afraid that by trying to do the right thing for their beloved mastiff Echo, they have done something terribly wrong. The four-year-old canine named Echo, with what Sophia Vrooman calls “sweetest eyes and dignified but goofy disposition”, is now caught in a limbo that according to Ark-Valley Humane Society Executive Director Amber Van Leuken will end in his euthanization next Tuesday, or perhaps before.
USPS Job Fair set for Saturday at the Buena Vista Post Office
The United States Post Office (USPS) has set a postal worker job fair running from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, at the Post Office located at 110 Brookdale Avenue in Buena Vista. As most of us in Chaffee County know, the USPS is badly in need of...
Chaffee County Youth Alliance Announces 2023 Mini-Grant Opportunity
On Thursday, Chaffee County Youth Alliance (CCYA), a community-based prevention program promoting positive youth development, announced its sixth annual mini-grant application for community organizations working with youth across Chaffee County. Grant parameters:. Application deadline: 5:00 p.m. MST March 31, 2023. Decision date by committee: April 6, 2023. Award notifications: April...
Chaffee Sheriff’s Office Launches Review of its Own Processes Related to The Schoolhouse Closure
Chaffee County put out a press release late Thursday, that might perhaps be the result of this week’s Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) executive session regarding the abrupt closing of The Schoolhouse early childhood program. That closure left 24 children without an early childhood “home,” and working families still scrambling for childcare.
Walden Chamber Music Society Sets Second Concert of this its 20th Season
Walden Chamber Music Society has announced their second concert of its 20th season is set for 3:00 p.m. February 19 at the Salida SteamPlant. Arrive early, and you can take in the 2:00 p.m. pre-concert “Informance” presented by Walden’s Artistic Director and Concert Pianist Jo Boatright. Join Maria Schleuning (violin), Matt Diekman (viola), and Camilla Bonzo (cello) as they perform works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Nikolai Amani, and Gideon Klein.
