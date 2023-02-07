Read full article on original website
City of Boynton Beach teams up with Chariots of Love to give 11-year-old Gio his Magic Wheels
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — To roaring applause behind a big rig truck adorned in flames, 11-year-old Gio made his entrance Friday night. Valerie Mathieu’s nonprofit Chariots of Love provides free mobility equipment for those in need. "We thought Giovanni was a perfect age in the perfect face for...
Delray Beach Open brings top tennis players back to Palm Beach County
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Professional tennis returns to Delray Beach with the ATP Tour's Delray Beach Open underway at the Delray Beach Tennis Center. Champions Tour matches and men's singles qualifying matches took place on Saturday leading up to the main draw on Monday. Big names like Taylor Fritz,...
'They hold the key': Former long-time convict exonerated by DNA shares story with Jupiter students
JUPITER, Fla. — Imagine spending 35 years in prison for a crime you know you didn't commit, and suddenly, DNA proves you right and you are freed. That's the story that a 67-year-old Tampa man told Friday to a group of Jupiter middle schoolers. James Bain was 19 when...
Community leaders urge change following more violence in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Community leaders in Fort Pierce are calling for change after a 21-year-old man was killed less than a mile from where a mass shooting left a 29-year-old mother dead last month. Community leaders say while they’re hoping whoever is responsible for the deadly shooting last...
Martin County Fair is open for business
STUART, Fla. — The Martin County Fair is open. Fairgoers got a chance to hop on their favorite rides, eat some of their favorite foods, enjoy the livestock show and so much more. Jay Spicer is the executive director and fair manager. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to two open-water incidents in one day
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to two open-water incidents on Sunday. Five people total, including a child, were involved. As of Sunday evening, officials have confirmed that all people are safe. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Shortly after 1 p.m.,...
Martin Downs Golf Club becomes fourth Black-owned course in Florida
PALM CITY, Fla. — Martin Downs Golf Club is now one of only four golf clubs in the state of Florida that are Black-owned. They say it gives it that little something special that brings the community together and now memories are made and miracles happen at Martin Downs.
Boynton Beach pastor released from hospital more than a month after hit-and-run
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Video above:'I was in the hands of death': Boynton Beach hit-and-run victim speaks for first time about recovery. A local pastor has been discharged after more than a month in the hospital for being struck by a hit-and-run driver during a vigil in Boynton Beach.
PHOTOS: No injuries in car fire at Port St. Lucie Arby's drive-thru
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. St. Lucie County Fire District responded to a car fire at an Arby's drive-thru Saturday afternoon. Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok. At 3:40 p.m., firefighters responded to the...
Cold front slows down
It is a little warmer today here in South Florida, as high temperatures climb into the low 80s this afternoon under mostly to partly sunny skies. Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms moving from southwest to northeast are possible from mid-afternoon through the early evening. Winds will stay breezy out of the southeast.
Underground propane tank leak sparks fire investigation in Jupiter Farms
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue spent hours Friday morning putting out an underground propane tank leak fire at a home in Jupiter Farms. Deep Dive: WPBF 25 News Investigates. It started just before 4 a.m. at a home along 95th Avenue.
Body found in Port Mayaca canal identified as suspect involved in Martin County pursuit earlier this week
PORT MAYACA, Fla. — The body of a young man was found in a canal in Port Mayaca Friday morning, and investigators said it’s a man they had been chasing Tuesday and had been reported missing by his family on Thursday. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office identified the...
Two shot, one killed in Fort Pierce shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened earlier this week, claiming the life of a 21-year-old Fort Pierce man and injuring a Palm Beach County resident. In a news release Friday, officials said police officers heard gunshots around 5:09 p.m. Thursday.
Surveillance video shows crash related to shooting on Northlake Blvd and Military Trail
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — WPBF 25 News obtained dramatic surveillance video of acrash that happened on Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail on Thursday afternoon. In the video, there is a red van that appears to be speeding, before slamming into what looks like a silver car at the stoplight.
FAU wins 16th straight home game, 90-85 over Louisiana Tech in Overtime
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Florida Atlantic Owls held off Louisiana Tech, 90-85 in an overtime thriller Saturday in Boca Raton. Despite losing their 15 point lead in the 2nd half, FAU was able to notch their 16th straight home victory to remain undefeated on their home court this season.
