Palm Beach County, FL

WPBF News 25

Community leaders urge change following more violence in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Community leaders in Fort Pierce are calling for change after a 21-year-old man was killed less than a mile from where a mass shooting left a 29-year-old mother dead last month. Community leaders say while they’re hoping whoever is responsible for the deadly shooting last...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Martin County Fair is open for business

STUART, Fla. — The Martin County Fair is open. Fairgoers got a chance to hop on their favorite rides, eat some of their favorite foods, enjoy the livestock show and so much more. Jay Spicer is the executive director and fair manager. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Cold front slows down

It is a little warmer today here in South Florida, as high temperatures climb into the low 80s this afternoon under mostly to partly sunny skies. Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms moving from southwest to northeast are possible from mid-afternoon through the early evening. Winds will stay breezy out of the southeast.
Two shot, one killed in Fort Pierce shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened earlier this week, claiming the life of a 21-year-old Fort Pierce man and injuring a Palm Beach County resident. In a news release Friday, officials said police officers heard gunshots around 5:09 p.m. Thursday.
FORT PIERCE, FL

