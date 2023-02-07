Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Oil & Gas Equipment Stocks to Gain From the Strengthening Industry
Oil and gas prices are still extremely favorable for exploration and production activities. Higher upstream activities are leading to improvement in demand for drilling & production equipment, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas- Mechanical and Equipment industry. Investors like the plans for inorganic expansion and reducing...
Zacks.com
3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks Navigating Industry Challenges
Although the midstream energy business is less exposed to oil and gas price volatility, the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry’s outlook is still subjected to uncertainties. Due to conservative capital spending by upstream players and possibilities for soft fuel demand, production volumes could get dented, hurting demand for partnerships’ midstream assets.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 13th
GWRS - Free Report) : This company that operates and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days. Global Water Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus. Global Water Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Zacks.com
4 Staffing Stocks to Watch on Robust January Job Additions
The Fed aggressively hiked interest rates in 2022 and will continue with its policy this year, too, as the fight to control multi-year high inflation continues. This has raised concerns over the health of the nation’s economy, as many now fear the economy might slip into a recession in the coming months.
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Vital Farms (VITL): Can Its 6.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
VITL - Free Report) shares rallied 6.8% in the last trading session to close at $17.40. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.4% gain over the past four weeks. Vital...
Zacks.com
Is Lumentum (LITE) a Great Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Is WESCO International (WCC) a Potential Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
ASBFY vs. UTZ: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
ASBFY - Free Report) and Utz Brands (. UTZ - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Zacks.com
What Makes Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
Beat the Market Like Zacks: NVIDIA, Boeing, Rockwell Medical in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes ended the week in the red, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq snapping a five-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the second straight week, declining 0.2%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.1% and 2.4%, respectively. The week’s trading...
Zacks.com
Sally Beauty (SBH) Hurt by Inflation & Supply Chain Issues
SBH - Free Report) for a while now. The beauty products provider is also battling supply chain-related issues. Escalated selling, general and administration (SG&A) expenses are a hurdle for the company. These factors hurt its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line declining year over year. Management offered a drab view for fiscal 2023.
Zacks.com
Is BJ's (BJ) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW): Can Its 8.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
MTW - Free Report) shares rallied 8.2% in the last trading session to close at $12.31. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 21.5% gain over the past four weeks. Manitowoc’s...
Zacks.com
Will Top-Line Expansion Aid Workday's (WDAY) Q4 Earnings?
WDAY - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 27, after the market closes. In the last reported quarter, the company recorded an earnings surprise of 17.86%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.32%, on average. The Pleasanton, CA-based enterprise’s approach of...
Zacks.com
5 Must-Buy Stocks Flying High Year to Date With More Upside
U.S. stock markets are rallying this year despite occasional fluctuations. Although it is too early to take a decision, market participants have regained confidence on risky assets like equities to some extent after a terrible 2022. Year to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — have rallied 1.7%, 6.3% and 12.6%, respectively.
Zacks.com
EverQuote (EVER) Soars 7.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
EVER - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.3% higher at $16.32. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.3% loss over the past four weeks. EverQuote should continue to benefit from...
Zacks.com
5 U.S. Corporate Giants to Invest in Ahead of Earnings This Week
We are in the second-half of the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, results are mostly in line with expectations. As of Feb 10, 346 S&P 500 companies have reported their earnings results. Total earnings of these companies are down 6.2% year over year on 5.6% higher revenues with 71.1% beating EPS estimates and 69.7% beating revenue estimates.
Zacks.com
What Makes Methanex (MEOH) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in Store for Vornado (VNO) This Earnings Season?
VNO - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 13, before the opening bell. While the quarterly results are likely to exhibit revenue growth, funds from operations (FFO) per share might reflect a decline. In the last reported quarter, this New York-based real estate...
Comments / 0