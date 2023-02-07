Big Time Rush coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

PELHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A popular 2010s boy band is coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre this summer.

Big Time Rush announced dates for their upcoming “Can’t Get Enough” tour with special guests Max and Jax. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. local time via their official website. The band will perform in over 30 cities across the U.S. and Mexico starting June 22.

“Can’t Get Enough” marks the second reunion tour with band members Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Carlos PenaVega since their “Forever” tour, which is still ongoing.

Popularized by their titular Nickelodeon show, the group locked in a record and television deal with the company in 2009. The group went on to release 3 studio albums — BTR, Elevate and 24/Seven. The group went on an indefinite hiatus in 2014 to pursue solo careers.

After fans rallied online for a return from their hiatus, the group returned to the spotlight in 2020, later performing at live venues and releasing two new singles “Call It Like I See It” and “Not Giving You Up.”

