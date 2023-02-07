Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Horse racing season returns to Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Racing Saturday usually means a big crowd over at Fonner Park and it was exactly that. Spectators from several states in the region came to Fonner Park for one of the first days of racing. The season also allows Fonner Park to bring back over...
KSNB Local4
York’s Ciro climbs to first in Top 5 Plays
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Another action packed week of local area sports!. 3. Grand Island boys basketball’s Kahzahdi Muhkoma. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Watch: Day one of District C-3 wrestling at Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City High School is hosting the NSAA District C-3 wrestling tournament. Day one began Friday. Several area wrestlers from multiple schools are attempting to punch their ticket to the state tournament in Omaha. Watch the embedded video for highlights and results.
KSNB Local4
Kearney boys basketball blows past Columbus by 32
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney boys basketball hosted Columbus for a Class A matchup Saturday. The Bearcats got out to a huge lead after the first quarter and sustained that throughout in a 59-27 win. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Central City boys basketball picked apart by Freeman at Heartland Hoops Classic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City boys basketball took on Freeman at the 2023 Heartland Hoops Classic held in the Heartland Events Center Saturday. The Bison lost 61-47 to the Falcons. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Sunrise Christian boys basketball throttles Chicago Prep at Heartland Hoops Classic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Sunrise Christian boys basketball competed against Chicago Prep in the night cap at the 2023 Heartland Hoops Classic held in the Heartland Events Center Saturday. Sunrise won 69-47. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Kearney boys basketball comes back to beat Lincoln Southeast
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney boys basketball traveled to face Lincoln Southeast Friday. The Bearcats came back from a deficit to beat the Knights 70-66. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Central City girls basketball blisters Fullerton by 25
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City girls basketball hosted Fullerton Friday in its middle school gym, since the Bison Activities Dome was occupied by the District C-3 wrestling tournament. The Bison beat the Warriors 48-23. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
GICC boys basketball beats Mustangs at Heartland Hoops Classic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic boys basketball took on Gordon-Rushville at the 2023 Heartland Hoops Classic held in the Heartland Events Center Saturday. The Crusaders beat the Mustangs 45-34. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball rolls Wood River by 43
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball hosted Wood River for the Local4 5th Quarter Game of the Week Friday. The Cardinals entered the contest 20-1, with the Eagles 12-9. D-T had no trouble, beating the Eagles 82-39. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Catholic boys basketball fall by seven to Lincoln Christian
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Catholic boys basketball hosted Lincoln Christian Friday. The Stars lost to the Crusaders 55-48. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Red Cross Chili Cook-Off returns to Pinnacle Bank Expo Center
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A tasty event in the community returns to Fonner Park after a three-year hiatus. The Red Cross Chili Cook-off made its long awaited return Saturday afternoon at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center. There were 14 vendors at the event, along with an auction. Officials said...
KSNB Local4
York boys basketball defends home court in 24-point win over Seward
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - York boys basketball hosted Seward Friday. The Dukes beat the Bluejays 76-52. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Missing Aurora couple spotted on Jan. 12 in Hastings
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department’s search for a missing elderly couple continues almost one month since they were last seen. APD has been able to confirm by video surveillance that Robert and Loveda Proctor were observed on Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:02 a.m. They were spotted at the Pump & Pantry on Highway 6 on the east side of Hastings. They were then traveling west on Highway 6 from this location.
KSNB Local4
Storm comeback falls short in one-goal loss to Black Hawks
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Tri-City Storm dropped a home game to the Waterloo Black Hawks by a final score of 2-1 Friday night at the Viaero Center. Trevor Connelly netted Tri-City’s lone goal in the loss. The Storm will return to action tomorrow night in another home matchup against the Black Hawks. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm CT.
KSNB Local4
What the Dickens wins Chambers Top Business Award
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A few ago, the Hastings Chamber of Commerce recognized local businesses and business leaders for their work in the community. What the Dickens in downtown Hastings took home the award for Business of the Year Up to 25 employees. Owners of the establishment described winning as a humbling but electric experience.
KSNB Local4
Bed Bath & Beyond joins Dillard’s as latest store to close
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island will be saying goodbye to another retailer in 2023. For the second time in two weeks another big store is shutting its doors. Signs are up announcing Bed Bath & Beyond is closing with a 10-30 percent off sale on merchandise. The store is located in the Northwest Crossings shopping center.
KSNB Local4
Persons of interest sought in Grand Island skimming crime
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is warning people to be mindful of their bank accounts after finding skimming machines in town. Captain Dean Elliot said they were notified about two weeks ago of skimming machines on bank ATMs and gas pumps in town. Elliot said...
KSNB Local4
Super weather continues through Monday before things get interesting mid week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - What a way to start the weekend as we had sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The super weather will continue into Sunday. Despite more clouds and cooler temperatures tomorrow, it will still be decent day for grilling and hosting those Superbowl parties. As far as this evening goes, you can expect temperatures to drop into the 30s after sunset thanks to clear skies. The skies won’t stay clear for long as a trough will begin to move east into to the region bringing increasing clouds overnight. By sunrise skies will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the low to mid 20s across the area. Winds will start off this evening out of the south 5 to 10 mph but be shifting to out of the north tomorrow as that trough pushes southeast.
