Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Horse racing season returns to Fonner Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Racing Saturday usually means a big crowd over at Fonner Park and it was exactly that. Spectators from several states in the region came to Fonner Park for one of the first days of racing. The season also allows Fonner Park to bring back over...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Watch: Day one of District C-3 wrestling at Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City High School is hosting the NSAA District C-3 wrestling tournament. Day one began Friday. Several area wrestlers from multiple schools are attempting to punch their ticket to the state tournament in Omaha. Watch the embedded video for highlights and results.
CENTRAL CITY, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney boys basketball blows past Columbus by 32

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney boys basketball hosted Columbus for a Class A matchup Saturday. The Bearcats got out to a huge lead after the first quarter and sustained that throughout in a 59-27 win. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Central City girls basketball blisters Fullerton by 25

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City girls basketball hosted Fullerton Friday in its middle school gym, since the Bison Activities Dome was occupied by the District C-3 wrestling tournament. The Bison beat the Warriors 48-23. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
CENTRAL CITY, NE
KSNB Local4

Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball rolls Wood River by 43

DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball hosted Wood River for the Local4 5th Quarter Game of the Week Friday. The Cardinals entered the contest 20-1, with the Eagles 12-9. D-T had no trouble, beating the Eagles 82-39. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
DONIPHAN, NE
KSNB Local4

Red Cross Chili Cook-Off returns to Pinnacle Bank Expo Center

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A tasty event in the community returns to Fonner Park after a three-year hiatus. The Red Cross Chili Cook-off made its long awaited return Saturday afternoon at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center. There were 14 vendors at the event, along with an auction. Officials said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Missing Aurora couple spotted on Jan. 12 in Hastings

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department’s search for a missing elderly couple continues almost one month since they were last seen. APD has been able to confirm by video surveillance that Robert and Loveda Proctor were observed on Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:02 a.m. They were spotted at the Pump & Pantry on Highway 6 on the east side of Hastings. They were then traveling west on Highway 6 from this location.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Storm comeback falls short in one-goal loss to Black Hawks

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Tri-City Storm dropped a home game to the Waterloo Black Hawks by a final score of 2-1 Friday night at the Viaero Center. Trevor Connelly netted Tri-City’s lone goal in the loss. The Storm will return to action tomorrow night in another home matchup against the Black Hawks. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm CT.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

What the Dickens wins Chambers Top Business Award

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A few ago, the Hastings Chamber of Commerce recognized local businesses and business leaders for their work in the community. What the Dickens in downtown Hastings took home the award for Business of the Year Up to 25 employees. Owners of the establishment described winning as a humbling but electric experience.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Bed Bath & Beyond joins Dillard’s as latest store to close

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island will be saying goodbye to another retailer in 2023. For the second time in two weeks another big store is shutting its doors. Signs are up announcing Bed Bath & Beyond is closing with a 10-30 percent off sale on merchandise. The store is located in the Northwest Crossings shopping center.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Persons of interest sought in Grand Island skimming crime

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is warning people to be mindful of their bank accounts after finding skimming machines in town. Captain Dean Elliot said they were notified about two weeks ago of skimming machines on bank ATMs and gas pumps in town. Elliot said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Super weather continues through Monday before things get interesting mid week

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - What a way to start the weekend as we had sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The super weather will continue into Sunday. Despite more clouds and cooler temperatures tomorrow, it will still be decent day for grilling and hosting those Superbowl parties. As far as this evening goes, you can expect temperatures to drop into the 30s after sunset thanks to clear skies. The skies won’t stay clear for long as a trough will begin to move east into to the region bringing increasing clouds overnight. By sunrise skies will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the low to mid 20s across the area. Winds will start off this evening out of the south 5 to 10 mph but be shifting to out of the north tomorrow as that trough pushes southeast.
HASTINGS, NE

