HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - What a way to start the weekend as we had sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The super weather will continue into Sunday. Despite more clouds and cooler temperatures tomorrow, it will still be decent day for grilling and hosting those Superbowl parties. As far as this evening goes, you can expect temperatures to drop into the 30s after sunset thanks to clear skies. The skies won’t stay clear for long as a trough will begin to move east into to the region bringing increasing clouds overnight. By sunrise skies will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the low to mid 20s across the area. Winds will start off this evening out of the south 5 to 10 mph but be shifting to out of the north tomorrow as that trough pushes southeast.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO