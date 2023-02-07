PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is now in jail after Phoenix police say he intentionally ran over a man and woman on Monday morning, claiming the devil told him to kill several people. Officers responded to the area of 47th Avenue and Bell Road around 7:30 a.m. after a report of a crash between a truck and pedestrians. Officers arrived to find a man and woman with serious injuries, who were soon rushed to an area hospital. Court paperwork says the woman is in serious condition with a brain bleed, and the man has broken legs and ribs.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO