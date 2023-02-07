Read full article on original website
allhiphop.com
Eminem’s Stunt Double Killed At 40
Ryan Shepard, who appeared in the D12 video “Purple Pills,” was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. Eminem‘s stunt double, Ryan Shepard, was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. According to TMZ, Shepard was attempting to cross a street when a pickup truck slammed into him. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Shepard was already dead.
Polygon
The 5 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this February
It’s February, Polygon readers. The weather is fickle, but your movie choices are not. As we’ve been doing each month, we’ve picked out five great thrillers that are perfect for your February viewing and are available on Netflix. We’ve got a mix of cold-weather hits, movies with stars doing other big things, underseen 2022 gems, and more for you to dive into.
Polygon
12 movies for Harry Potter fans who don’t want to watch Harry Potter
With Hogwarts Legacy out this weekend, those who grew up reading the Harry Potter books and movies might be itching to return to the Wizarding World. But with creator J.K. Rowling’s antagonistic commentary on gender identity souring a once fun premise for some fans. As such, many have chosen not to engage with any Harry Potter content, past or present, no matter how much they once loved it. Magic schools are a cool genre, though, and not an uncommon one.
Polygon
The Super Mario Bros. Movie revives the Super Mario Bros. Super Show rap
If you thought The Super Mario Bros. Movie would leave any Mario pop-culture reference unreferenced, you better think again. A new ad for Nintendo and Illumination’s animated adaptation of the bros. confirms that anything and everything Mario-adjacent can be mined for jokes, including the rap — “The Mario Rap” — from 1989’s Super Mario Bros. Super Show!
Polygon
Transformers: Rise of Beasts trailer shows off Mirage and a few other Autobots
The Beast Wars were on the way in the first Transformers: Rise of Beasts trailer, but during the Super Bowl, we got a slightly better look at the human side of the movie. The trailer, which seems to be a co-advertisement with Porsche is relatively dialog-free and mostly focuses on a few familiar robot faces. Transformers: Rise of Beasts will arrive in theaters on June 9.
Polygon
Screeching like a clicker with The Last of Us voice actor Misty Lee
Misty Lee is an improv comedian who studied at Second City in Los Angeles. She’s a magician at Hollywood’s Magic Castle who’s also trained in dentistry, and she’s the voice of Princess Leia in Star Wars Battlefront. But she’s also the voice of one of TV and games’ creepiest monsters — The Last of Us’ clickers.
Polygon
Do you love Psychonauts 2? Here’s a 32-part documentary about it
If 100-percenting Psychonauts 2 for the seventh time seems like a daunting task, worry not: 2 Players Productions has you covered with a free 32-episode documentary. Double Fine PsychOdyssey follows the acclaimed studio throughout the development of 2021’s psychedelic platformer, offering a further glimpses into the “passion, humor, and heartbreak of game development.” All 32 episodes are available on Double Fine’s YouTube channel right now — some are as short as 19 minutes, while longer episodes, like “The Amnesia Fortnight Movie,” are closer to two hours long.
Polygon
Westworld reinvented the idea of evil AI with each season
Last November, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that HBO series Westworld was canceled ahead of what would have been its fifth and final season. The surprising move was reportedly part of a string of cost-cutting efforts from the studio, and while it’s tough to endorse any action that immediately resulted in hundreds of people losing their jobs, Westworld may have a stronger legacy by concluding with its fourth-season finale.
Polygon
Give James Bond cool gadgets again
Now that we’re approaching two years since the Daniel Craig era of James Bond definitively ended in No Time to Die, it likely won’t be long before fervent conversations about his replacement begin in earnest. To that, I say: Who cares. They’ll probably pick someone good, like Bad Bunny. Or someone bad, like one of the Impractical Jokers. Right now, I just want one thing for Bond, something that Craig’s Bond was never really able to enjoy: sick gadgets.
Polygon
The Super Bowl’s deaf National Anthem singer is an Oscar-winning Star Wars actor you should know
With each passing year, the NFL has gone to great lengths to connect the night’s entertainment with the Deaf community. Along with the high-profile names booked to sing the National Anthem and take center stage during the halftime show are deaf actors, singers, and entertainers who perform the numbers in American Sign Language. And for Super Bowl LVII in 2023, the organization booked one of the higher-profile — but still criminally under-the-radar — deaf actors working today: Troy Kotsur.
Polygon
Everything to know about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ends with Link and Zelda vowing to restore Hyrule’s majesty — bringing it “even beyond” what it originally was, Zelda says, even though her power is diminished. Though The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been described as a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, Nintendo’s been quite secretive about where and how the story picks up. Nintendo even kept Tears of the Kingdom’s name secret for years, revealing it only in 2022 because the company said its reveal might “give away too much.”
Polygon
How to get Alohomora and pick locks in Hogwarts Legacy
Alohomora is essential to unlock in Hogwarts Legacy as it lets you pick locks around Hogwarts and the surrounding areas. During the early portions of Hogwarts Legacy, many annoying locks that you can’t open will be shoved into your face, but you’ll finally learn Alohomora as part of the main story.
Polygon
Fall, Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
It’s the first full week of February, and there are a ton of intriguing movies out on streaming this week. The Tamil heist thriller Thunivu is at the top of our list, and it’s one of three new Netflix releases this week (including a rom-com with Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon). There are also two Oscar-nominated movies new to HBO Max, two very interesting new releases on Shudder, the VOD debuts of two of the most highly acclaimed movies of 2022, and much more.
Polygon
Fast X’s Super Bowl trailer brings old friends and new enemies
Dom, Letty, and the rest of the ever-growing Toretto family are back again for more ridiculous adventures in the first trailer for Fast X, the 10th Fast and Furious movie. The trailer was released online on Friday, but is technically the movie’s official Super Bowl spot, continuing a growing tradition of releasing blockbuster trailers days ahead of the big game. Fast X is set to premiere May 19.
