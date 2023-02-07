Read full article on original website
Related
Man, woman from Paisley killed in single-vehicle crash in Lake County, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year old woman and a 45-year-old man were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred where Live Oak Ranch Road meets County Road 439 in the Umatilla area, troopers said. Troopers said the woman...
Paisley woman struck, killed while crossing Lake County road, FHP says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Paisley woman was struck and killed on Friday morning as she was crossing a Lake County road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 42 and Crooked Mile Road in Paisley.
16-year-old hurt in possible drive-by shooting in Deltona, sheriff’s office says
DELTONA, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm Sunday morning in Deltona, in what the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office stated may have been a drive-by shooting. The shooting was reported around 7:20 a.m. on Trade Street, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office. The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was described in the tweet as stable.
20-year-old shot, killed outside Orange County strip mall
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday outside a strip mall in Orange County, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. outside an Aldi and a liquor store at Kirkman Road and Colonial Drive. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went...
The Wheel at ICON Park reopens after inspections, repairs made following power outage
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Wheel at ICON Park has officially passed inspections and reopened weeks after riders had to be rescued on New Year’s Eve when the attraction lost power, officials announced Friday. “The Wheel has been successfully run for days now to assure that all systems...
17-year-old found shot to death in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old was found shot to death Sunday night in Orange County, deputies said. The fatal shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m. in the 5600 block of Silver Star Road near Pine Hills. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene and...
Palm Bay councilman Pete Filiberto accused of DUI, carrying cocaine in shoe
Palm Bay City Council member Pete Filiberto was arrested Saturday night on charges of riding his motorcycle while impaired and carrying 10 grams of cocaine in his shoe, court records show. Filiberto, 34, elected to office in 2022, was charged with possession of cocaine, reckless driving, DUI alcohol, no motorcycle...
Man faces murder charge in fatal domestic shooting, Palm Bay police say
PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay police on Sunday announced an arrest in connection to a shooting late Saturday that took a man’s life, according to a statement from the department. The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Cromey Road NE, where officers...
Video shows missing 4-year-old in Brevard County found safe, reunited with father
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Frank and Frankie Orwig embraced Friday afternoon after the Brevard Sheriff’s Office said the 4-year-old was missing for four hours. At the family’s home on a private driveway at Burgess Avenue and Quarno Road, Mr. Orwig told News 6 he was taking a nap when it all started at 9 o’clock.
Emergency response lifted at Lake Brantley High School after reports of student with knife
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An order to shelter in place was issued and later lifted Friday morning at Lake Brantley High School as officials investigated reports of a student said to have a knife on campus, according to Seminole County Public Schools. The “code yellow” — which the district...
‘Thank God she’s still here:’ Father of 3-year-old shot in Orange County speaks out
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot while sitting in her car seat in Orange County earlier this week. Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the shooting Tuesday around 5:25 p.m. after gunfire rang out near S Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard, but do not believe the girl was the intended target.
Deadline looms for residents of 4 Central Florida counties to ask for FEMA assistance after Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – After Hurricane Nicole lashed Central Florida, primarily its coastal communities, the deadline is Monday, Feb. 13, for residents in Volusia, Brevard, Flagler and Lake counties to apply for FEMA assistance. The assistance applies to county residents who saw property damage to their homes from Nicole.
Man accused of raping woman behind dumpster, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday after he forced a woman behind a dumpster and raped her, according to Orlando police. Police announced the arrest on social media of 36-year-old Giovanni Capestany, whom police said was responsible for the violent rape. Capestany faces charges of sexual battery,...
Pilot Bessie Coleman set to be honored with display at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando International Airport is set to honor pilot Bessie Coleman with a display in celebration of Black History Month, according to a release from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. GOAA officials stated that Coleman was the first African American woman and first Native American to...
Brevard humanitarian group journeys to Turkey earthquake zone with supplies in hand
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The founder of a Brevard County humanitarian group is starting his journey to the earthquake zone of Turkey. Infrastructure damage from the quake has made it tough for survivors to find clean water. That’s why Joe Hurston and his “Air Mobile Ministries” team will deliver water purifiers to the region.
End of Disney’s ‘corporate kingdom?’ 2 Disney-controlled governments remain in power
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – As Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to reinstate and modify the special district that provides some government services to the Walt Disney World resort, two separate Disney-controlled municipalities continue to operate using governmental powers the state granted them more than five decades ago. The...
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Just minutes into Sunday, SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with a Falcon 9 rocket. The mission — Starlink Group 5-4 — takes 55 more internet satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 to low-Earth orbit, according to...
Orlando developer talks future of downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. – Downtown Orlando is in the middle of a major face-lift. You’re already seeing that transformation with the new Creative Village, which is located where the old Amway Arena once stood. The 68-acre property is now home to UCF and Valencia College’s downtown campus, Electronic Arts, and much-needed housing and retail shops.
Sammy the camel unexpectedly dies at Brevard Zoo
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 13-year-old camel died Thursday at Brevard Zoo, officials said. “We’re saddened to share that Dromedary camel Sammy unexpectedly passed away,” Brevard Zoo said in a Facebook post. According to the zoo, Sammy suddenly became unresponsive after appearing normal Thursday morning. “There were no...
Ain’t it fun: Paramore to play Orlando’s Amway Center
ORLANDO, Fla. – Grab your band tees, eyeliner and your pop punk vibes because Paramore is taking the business of misery to Orlando. The rock group is bringing their ‘Paramore in North America’ tour this summer to the Amway Center. The trio will perform on Tuesday, June 13 at 7 p.m.
