Paisley woman struck, killed while crossing Lake County road, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Paisley woman was struck and killed on Friday morning as she was crossing a Lake County road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 42 and Crooked Mile Road in Paisley.
16-year-old hurt in possible drive-by shooting in Deltona, sheriff’s office says

DELTONA, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm Sunday morning in Deltona, in what the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office stated may have been a drive-by shooting. The shooting was reported around 7:20 a.m. on Trade Street, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office. The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was described in the tweet as stable.
20-year-old shot, killed outside Orange County strip mall

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday outside a strip mall in Orange County, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. outside an Aldi and a liquor store at Kirkman Road and Colonial Drive. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went...
17-year-old found shot to death in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old was found shot to death Sunday night in Orange County, deputies said. The fatal shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m. in the 5600 block of Silver Star Road near Pine Hills. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene and...
Palm Bay councilman Pete Filiberto accused of DUI, carrying cocaine in shoe

Palm Bay City Council member Pete Filiberto was arrested Saturday night on charges of riding his motorcycle while impaired and carrying 10 grams of cocaine in his shoe, court records show. Filiberto, 34, elected to office in 2022, was charged with possession of cocaine, reckless driving, DUI alcohol, no motorcycle...
‘Thank God she’s still here:’ Father of 3-year-old shot in Orange County speaks out

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot while sitting in her car seat in Orange County earlier this week. Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the shooting Tuesday around 5:25 p.m. after gunfire rang out near S Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard, but do not believe the girl was the intended target.
Man accused of raping woman behind dumpster, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday after he forced a woman behind a dumpster and raped her, according to Orlando police. Police announced the arrest on social media of 36-year-old Giovanni Capestany, whom police said was responsible for the violent rape. Capestany faces charges of sexual battery,...
Orlando developer talks future of downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. – Downtown Orlando is in the middle of a major face-lift. You’re already seeing that transformation with the new Creative Village, which is located where the old Amway Arena once stood. The 68-acre property is now home to UCF and Valencia College’s downtown campus, Electronic Arts, and much-needed housing and retail shops.
Sammy the camel unexpectedly dies at Brevard Zoo

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 13-year-old camel died Thursday at Brevard Zoo, officials said. “We’re saddened to share that Dromedary camel Sammy unexpectedly passed away,” Brevard Zoo said in a Facebook post. According to the zoo, Sammy suddenly became unresponsive after appearing normal Thursday morning. “There were no...
Ain’t it fun: Paramore to play Orlando’s Amway Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – Grab your band tees, eyeliner and your pop punk vibes because Paramore is taking the business of misery to Orlando. The rock group is bringing their ‘Paramore in North America’ tour this summer to the Amway Center. The trio will perform on Tuesday, June 13 at 7 p.m.
