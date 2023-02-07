ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Watch: What to know about this year’s Super Bowl stadium

By Juan Cisneros, Austin Kellerman
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8REY_0kf80FQF00

GLENDALE, Ariz. (NEXSTAR) — This year’s big game returns to Arizona and State Farm Stadium in Glendale for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12.

This will be the fourth time the Super Bowl will be held in the state, the last time being Super Bowl XLIX when the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahwaks and the stadium was known as the University of Phoenix Stadium.

Arizona, South Florida, New Orleans, Los Angeles and Tampa are the only sites to have hosted the Super Bowl more than four times.

State Farm Stadium can host more than 63,000 people for football games. It will certainly exceed that number for Super Bowl LVI.

The stadium also has the first fully retractable grass field in North America. The field is on a massive track and takes some 70 minutes to roll in and out.

Last year’s Super Bowl was held at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

17-year-old charged with triple homicide in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of three people in St. Francis, Arkansas. According to a report from the St. Francis County Sheriff, a family member requested a welfare check on Nov. 28 after being told that a shooting had happened at a home on Gore Street in […]
SAINT FRANCIS, AR
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
sportszion.com

“Sad to say it but this is 95% of the NFL” Cowboys’ LB Micah Parsons drops bombshell on footballers being forced to play injured amid Warriors’ Gary Payton II controversy

The Golden State Warriors’ new point guard, Gary Payton II, has finalized the four-team trade deal with the Portland Trailblazers after having trouble getting through the physical test. The Warriors have a serious problem with the player’s physical anomaly because he was injured at the time of the trade...
PORTLAND, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Senator Katrina Jackson sued by Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic for allegedly blocking critic on Twitter

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic has announced they are suing Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, over her decision to block Maya Detiege from her public Twitter account due to Detiege’s viewpoint and critical tweets. According to Clinic Director Katie Schwartzmann, Jackson’s actions are viewed as violating Detiege’s right to free […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Second suspect arrested in West Monroe convenience store theft investigation

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (02/11/2023): The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested another suspect in the convenience store theft that took place in West Monroe, La. on February 8, 2023. According to deputies, 47-year-old Brandon C. Flintroy was allegedly seen on security footage, along with three other suspects, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deadly crash claims the life of Tallulah woman, authorities say

MADISON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police have confirmed that a Tallulah woman has died due to a single-vehicle crash in Madison Parish. On Friday, February 10, 2023, after 11 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 20 near Louisiana Highway 577. NBC 10 has learned that the crash […]
TALLULAH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Jan. 6 rioter who carried Confederate flag sentenced to three years in prison

A man who carried a Confederate battle flag through the halls of the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday. Kevin Seefried was found guilty last summer on one felony of obstructing an official proceeding and four misdemeanors connected to his participation on Jan. 6. “I never should’ve […]
MyArkLaMiss

Officials lift school lockdown placed on Riverbend Elementary School; suspect still on the run

UPDATE: As of 10:50 AM, the lockdown placed on Riverbend Elementary School has been lifted. Authorities are still searching for the suspect, who is reportedly wanted for drug-related offenses. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 10, 2023, Riverbend Elementary School was placed on lockdown due to deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy