ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

NBC 10 News Today: Arkansas meteor

By Latrisha Parker
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34KBGS_0kf80EXW00

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, In Arkansas on Monday night, the night sky lit up with what appeared to be a large meteor.

Comments / 1

Related
KHBS

Online betting in Arkansas for Super Bowl expected to be huge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Billions of dollars are expected to be wagered on the super bowl across the world and Arkansas bettors are part of that group. The exact estimate is somewhere in the $10-13 billion range. But this will be the first year Arkansans will be able to legally place money not just on the game but on the prop bets as well.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

UPS driver delivers help, kindness to Arkansas woman in need

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter how many miles traveled or deliveries made, you'll never hear Frederick Stephens complain about what he does. "Meeting people," Stephens said. "Talking [and] interacting with people." Because as cliché as it sounds, if you love what you do you never have to work...
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Morning Forecast – Thursday, February 9th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Bright yellow is the color of choice today because sunshine will be prevalent throughout the region, as well as beautiful skies and comfortable temperatures. Clouds and rain have moved out to our east, leaving us a pleasant forecast for the next few days. Today, a low pressure system and corresponding cold front […]
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny Weekend, Stormy Next Week

High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures with highs in the low to mid 50s Saturday and in the low to mid 60s Sunday and Monday. A cold front will move through the Mid South Tuesday with widespread rain and an isolated thunderstorm. Expect lows in the mid 40s and highs in the mid 60s.
ARKANSAS STATE
localmemphis.com

Meteor passes through Arkansas skies

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter in Arkansas has been anything but predictable-- from freezing rain, followed by 60 degree weather, and now we can add a flashing meteor to the list. Hundreds of Arkansans spotted the fiery meteor as it flew through the night skies of the Natural State on Monday.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning

ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Could climate change and farming endanger Arkansas duck hunting?

ARKANSAS, USA — No other place on the planet offers a more ideal home for wintering waterfowl than Arkansas. Given our near-perfect positioning in the Mississippi Flyway and historically abundant habitat, ducks have been spending their winters in the Natural State for centuries. When ducks seek out a winter...
ARKANSAS STATE
Z94

Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma

There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
SKIATOOK, OK
K-Fox 95.5

Tornado Watch Issued for Portions of Deep East Texas

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado Watch for portions of southeastern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, western Mississippi, and eastern Texas. The watch is in effect through Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. The only East Texas county included in the watch area is Sabine County. Keep in...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy