Kansas City, MO

Score a ticket to the Big Game LVII: How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles - Kansas City Chiefs game

By Lily Rose, Danica Creahan
CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Sam Hodde / Getty Images

What's bigger than the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles for the Vince Lombardi trophy? The cost of tickets to this year's big game.

We did some digging into the prices available at some of the biggest ticket resale outlets, including StubHub and Ticketmaster . We found that the cheapest seats at State Farm Stadium start at $4,356 (on Vivid Seats ) before fees. Want to rub elbows with celebrities on the 50-yard line? That will cost you a lot more, depending on what team you're rooting for, as you'll see ahead.

After seeing these prices, it might be more worth it, instead, to splurge on game day snacks and football merch so you can just watch the big game at home in a comfy chair on a brand new 4K television .

Where to buy tickets to the Chiefs - Eagles game

There are still tickets to the big game available at a small handful of outlets. But whether it's a nosebleed seat or an up-close VIP experience at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, fans looking for an in-person game day experience should expect to pay a lot of money.

Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Least expensive tickets to the Chiefs - Eagles game

The least expensive, in-person game day experience will have you sitting in the upper-most stands of State Farm Stadium, furthest from the action, so sports fans will want to combine these tickets with a quality pair of binoculars for viewing the field.

Note that the ticket prices listed do not include fees, which can add an additional $1,000 -- and in some cases, much more -- to the final price. Note that some seats require you to buy a block of two tickets or more.

Vivid Seats is offering the lowest price on nosebleed Chiefs- Eagles tickets that we have seen. The lowest priced individual tickets we found start around $4,350 and are located in the uppermost 400 section of State Farm Stadium.

Vivid Seats tickets, starting at $4,356

Ticketmaster also has tickets at comparable prices. The most affordable seats at time of publication start at $4,800 (plus sizable fees). The seats are in the 400 section of State Farm Stadium.

Ticketmaster tickets, starting at $4,800

StubHub has tickets, too. The most affordable seats currently start around $4,403 (plus sizable fees). They are in the 400 section of State Farm Stadium.

StubHub tickets, starting at $4,403

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Most expensive tickets to the big game

If money is no object, there are some truly amazing seats still available for the Chiefs - Eagles battle. Unlike the seats above, which are located in the nosebleed sections, the most expensive football tickets put fans on the sidelines next to their favorite team's bench.

If you're a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan and want to splurge on tickets, we found a block of two to four tickets in Row 18 of Lower Level Section 108, directly behind the Eagles bench, for $19,996 each (plus fees) at Vivid Seats.

Vivid Seats tickets, starting at $4,356

Kansas City Chiefs fans, meanwhile, can score up to four tickets in Row 11 of Lower Level Section 129 behind the Chiefs bench for just $13,323 each (plus fees) at Vivid Seats.

Vivid Seats tickets, starting at $4,356

Prices for premium tickets to the big game are also comparable at StubHub and Ticketmaster.

StubHub tickets

Ticketmaster tickets, starting at $4,800

How to watch Big Game LVII from home

The biggest football game of the year will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. MST, 6:30 p.m. EST.

This year's big game will air on Fox. If you don't have cable these days or are unclear how to stream sports on Fox, keep reading to check out some of the best ways to watch the big game this Sunday.

Sling TV

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

One cost effective way to steam sports on Fox is with a Sling TV subscription. Right now, there's a special deal -- Sling TV is offering $20 off your first month. (Sling TV normally costs $40 per month and up for plans including live sports.) There's no long-term contract, so you can sign up just to stream the big game and cancel after, if you want.

Learn more about this Sling TV streaming deal , or tap the button below to head straight to the SlingTV site.

Sling TV, $20 (reduced from $40) for your first month

DirecTV Stream

Michael Owens / Getty Images

You can also subscribe to DirecTV Stream to watch the Kansas City Chiefs - Philadelphia Eagles game, and any other sports events airing on Fox, NBC, CBS, ESPN and more.

DirecTV Stream, $65 per month for the first 5 months

How to watch football for free without cable: Amplified HD digital TV antenna

U Must Have via Amazon

If you want to catch football games without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. It'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV NFL games in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th-century TV-viewing experience with 21st-century technology.

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29

Best football jerseys for fans ahead of the big game

Football's season finale kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 12. If you're more excited to see Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes or Philly's Jalen Hurts take the field than you are for those great gameday snacks , then you should know this: there's still time to snag a Patrick Mahomes jersey or Jalen Hurts jersey -- even a signed one -- before the big game. Keep reading to shop some of the best merch for football fans , plus find out where to catch the game.

Autographed Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Fanatics Authentic Nike Limited Jersey

NFL Shop

Score a collectable jersey signed by the youngest league MVP ever: Patrick Mahomes. This autographed jersey includes an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram. But act fast, because this rare Mahomes jersey is almost gone.

Autographed Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Fanatics Authentic Nike Limited Jersey, $1,300

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII Patch Game Jersey

Fanatics

Close out the 2022 football season with this gray Patrick Mahomes Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey from Nike. This jersey features commemorative graphics to show off your Chiefs spirit during the big game -- and beyond. And, as a bonus, this jersey ships free with the code "24SHIP."

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII Patch Game Jersey, $150

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII T-Shirt

Fanatics

Prefer the traditional fit of a shirt over that of a jersey? You can still show off your Kansas City spirit with this Nike shirt featuring Patrick Mahomes' name and player number. Available in red or white.

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII T-Shirt, $42

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Majestic Threads Women's LVII Name and Number Raglan 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt

Fanatics

If you want to root for Kansas City in style come game day, this raglan-sleeve shirt featuring a KC graphic and Mahomes' name and number should be a total touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Majestic Threads Women's LVII Name & Number Raglan 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt, $50

Where to buy a Jalen Hurts Eagles Jersey

Looking to show some team spirit for the Eagles? We've got you covered there too. Check out our pick for the best Jalen Hurts jersey below, or shop our guide for Philadelphia football fans .

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey

Fanatics

Rooting for Philly in the big game? Show your team spirit with this Jalen Hurts Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey from Nike. This jersey also ships free with the code "24SHIP."

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey, $150

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike Player Name and Number T-Shirt

Fanatics

If you'd rather rock a T-shirt on game day, try this cotton crew neck from Nike.

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike Player Name and Number T-Shirt, $40

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Majestic Threads Player Name and Number Raglan 3/4-Sleeve T-Shirt

Fanatics

This long sleeve Jalen Hurts shirt is perfect for cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles in the February cold.

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Majestic Threads Player Name and Number Raglan 3/4-Sleeve T-Shirt, $50

