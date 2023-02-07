Read full article on original website
Police rescue 2 from Paterson house fire
Police officers rushed in and evacuated the two people from the third floor of a home on Summer Street.
Arson investigators look into Paterson fire that caused millions of dollars in damage
A fire in Paterson Saturday night is estimated to have caused several million dollars in damages and arson investigators are now looking into what caused it. Flames erupted around 10:30 p.m. in the building on Garfield Avenue. The structure, which is now set for demolition, is home to several different...
Fire Dept. says Cherry Hill hi-rise fire caused by discarded smoking materials
Cherry Hill, NJ – A fire in a hi-rise condominium complex in Cherry Hill was sparked by improperly discarded smoking materials, according to the Cherry Hill Fire Department. Early Saturday morning, Cherry Hill Fire Department units responded to a high-rise fire at the Mark 70 Condominiums. “Crews arrived and extinguished multiple fires on multiple exterior balconies. The quick response and hard work of suppression crews kept the fire from spreading to the interior of the building. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries,” CHFD said in a statement today. The investigation conducted by members of the Fire Marshal’s Office concluded the The post Fire Dept. says Cherry Hill hi-rise fire caused by discarded smoking materials appeared first on Shore News Network.
18-Year-Old Driver Ejected, Seriously Hurt In Route 287 Crash
An 18-year-old driver from Rockaway was seriously hurt in a crash on Route 287 overnight in Somerset County, authorities said. Kamil D. Nowak was heading south in the express lanes when his Infiniti ran off the road to the left and struck multiple trees around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 in Bridgewater, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
Man rescued by first responders following boat explosion in Islip
Scott Murray, 44, of Islip, was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
Brick Township burglary suspect captured, another still at-large
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Wall Township have arrested one of two wanted burglary suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Wall. A search warrant was executed by members of the Wall Township Detective Bureau at a residence in Brick Township on Thursday, with the assistance of Brick Township Police. As a result of an investigation into a residential burglary that occurred in January in the south end of Wall Township, a search warrant was obtained for a Brick Township man. Ronald Reiser, 56, of Brick, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. He The post Brick Township burglary suspect captured, another still at-large appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shooting Death Of Newark Man Rattles Community
Tributes came pouring in following the shooting death of a 45-year-old Newark man over the weekend. Keni Johnson was gunned down on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue around 8:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:13 a.m.
Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed
Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
East Windsor Township man charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest
A 30-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with multiple offenses, including motor vehicle violations, at the ShopRite grocery store Feb. 4, according to the East Windsor Police Department. The man allegedly entered the ShopRite grocery store on Route 130 and left without paying for merchandise valued at $413.33, police...
School Bus Crash Injures 1, Diverts Traffic
HOWELL – A driver was the only reported injury in a school bus crash that happened this morning. At around 7:30 a.m., a bus carrying students to Marlboro High School collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Georgia Tavern Road and West Farms Road, police said. The driver...
Ocean County Mall | Mall in Toms River, New Jersey
The Ocean County Mall is a super-regional mall, opened On July 20, 1976, by Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation, located in Toms River, New Jersey on Hooper Avenue (County Route 549). The mall is accessible from Exit 82 of the Garden State Parkway via Route 37 East. The mall is managed by Simon Property Group. The mall has a gross leasable area of 791,125 sq ft (73,497.9 m2).
A Belmar Favorite Finally Returns After Being Closed for Over a Year
BELMAR, NJ — After having to wait over a year, locals can finally return to their favorite breakfast and lunch spot: Comfi. Comfi, located at 707 Main Street, has been undergoing renovations since early 2022 which were recently completed. As of three weeks ago, the beloved staple is once again open for business. Comfi’s owner, Jacek Mastalerczyk, said the renovations began simply as remodeling the restaurant's bathrooms, however, more work has been done over the past year. “The renovation took us longer than we anticipated because of the construction… the construction people were busy,” he said. “And then we had a little bit...
Living shoreline construction underway in Monmouth County to help reduce flooding
A living shoreline is being built in Neptune Township to help protect the surrounding community from storms and waves, reduce flooding impacts, and create habitat for wildlife.
School Bus, Car Collide At Jersey Shore Intersection
A driver suffered minor injuries after colliding with a school bus on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. No one on the bus — headed to Marlboro High School — was hurt in the Friday, Feb. 10 crash, Howell police said. The collision occurred at 7:36 a.m. at the...
NYPD: Man shot in head during robbery in Clinton Hill; 2 suspects sought
Police say the victim was shot while two suspects robbed him of $4,600 on Myrtle Avenue near Hall Street sometime around 5 a.m.
PSEG Worker Killed, Suspect Dead
An employee at PSEG was fatally shot before the suspect — a former worker — apparently committed suicide in Franklin Township, authorities said. The victim was identified as Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford, according to the Somerset County prosecutor. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 7 a.m.,...
Former PSE&G Worker, Councilman Found Dead Following Fatal Shooting At Somerset Facility
A former PSE&G employee shot and killed a supervisor outside the utility company's Somerset County facility early Wednesday before eventually turning the gun on himself, authorities confirmed. Gary T. Curtis, 58, shot Russell D. Heller, of Milford, of Washington, at PSE&G's Central Division Headquarters on Weston Canal Road in Franklin...
Police investigate late-night shooting in South Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Norway Avenue in South Beach late Saturday night. At least one shot was fired at approximately 11:15 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for DCPI.
UPDATE: Former PSE&G Worker Found Dead Following Fatal Shooting At Utility's HQ
A former PSE&G employee shot and killed a supervisor outside the utility company's Somerset County headquarters early Wednesday before eventually turning the gun on himself, authorities confirmed. Gary T. Curtis, 58, shot Russell D. Heller, of Milford, of Washington, at PSE&G's Central Division Headquarters on Weston Canal Road in Franklin...
Glen Cove man faces several charges following major drug bust
Glen Cove authorities working with a DEA Task Force arrested 29-year-old Derrick Dyer on Friday.
