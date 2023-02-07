ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Shore News Network

Fire Dept. says Cherry Hill hi-rise fire caused by discarded smoking materials

Cherry Hill, NJ – A fire in a hi-rise condominium complex in Cherry Hill was sparked by improperly discarded smoking materials, according to the Cherry Hill Fire Department. Early Saturday morning, Cherry Hill Fire Department units responded to a high-rise fire at the Mark 70 Condominiums. “Crews arrived and extinguished multiple fires on multiple exterior balconies. The quick response and hard work of suppression crews kept the fire from spreading to the interior of the building. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries,” CHFD said in a statement today. The investigation conducted by members of the Fire Marshal’s Office concluded the The post Fire Dept. says Cherry Hill hi-rise fire caused by discarded smoking materials appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Driver Ejected, Seriously Hurt In Route 287 Crash

An 18-year-old driver from Rockaway was seriously hurt in a crash on Route 287 overnight in Somerset County, authorities said. Kamil D. Nowak was heading south in the express lanes when his Infiniti ran off the road to the left and struck multiple trees around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 in Bridgewater, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Brick Township burglary suspect captured, another still at-large

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Wall Township have arrested one of two wanted burglary suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Wall. A search warrant was executed by members of the Wall Township Detective Bureau at a residence in Brick Township on Thursday, with the assistance of Brick Township Police. As a result of an investigation into a residential burglary that occurred in January in the south end of Wall Township, a search warrant was obtained for a Brick Township man. Ronald Reiser, 56, of Brick, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. He The post Brick Township burglary suspect captured, another still at-large appeared first on Shore News Network.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Shooting Death Of Newark Man Rattles Community

Tributes came pouring in following the shooting death of a 45-year-old Newark man over the weekend. Keni Johnson was gunned down on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue around 8:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:13 a.m.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

School Bus Crash Injures 1, Diverts Traffic

HOWELL – A driver was the only reported injury in a school bus crash that happened this morning. At around 7:30 a.m., a bus carrying students to Marlboro High School collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Georgia Tavern Road and West Farms Road, police said. The driver...
HOWELL, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Ocean County Mall | Mall in Toms River, New Jersey

The Ocean County Mall is a super-regional mall, opened On July 20, 1976, by Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation, located in Toms River, New Jersey on Hooper Avenue (County Route 549). The mall is accessible from Exit 82 of the Garden State Parkway via Route 37 East. The mall is managed by Simon Property Group. The mall has a gross leasable area of 791,125 sq ft (73,497.9 m2).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

A Belmar Favorite Finally Returns After Being Closed for Over a Year

BELMAR, NJ — After having to wait over a year, locals can finally return to their favorite breakfast and lunch spot: Comfi.  Comfi, located at 707 Main Street, has been undergoing renovations since early 2022 which were recently completed. As of three weeks ago, the beloved staple is once again open for business.  Comfi’s owner, Jacek Mastalerczyk, said the renovations began simply as remodeling the restaurant's bathrooms, however, more work has been done over the past year.  “The renovation took us longer than we anticipated because of the construction… the construction people were busy,” he said. “And then we had a little bit...
BELMAR, NJ
Daily Voice

PSEG Worker Killed, Suspect Dead

An employee at PSEG was fatally shot before the suspect — a former worker — apparently committed suicide in Franklin Township, authorities said. The victim was identified as Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford, according to the Somerset County prosecutor. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 7 a.m.,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

