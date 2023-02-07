Florida lawmakers continue special section to determine future of Disney’s Reedy Creek

Florida lawmakers will return to the state capitol Tuesday as the latest special session continues.

Plans were released Monday to replace Walt Disney World’s self-governing power, including how lawmakers plan to pay for it.

Supporters claim the plan will not come out of taxpayers’ wallets.

Officials said the $1 billion dollar estimate of debt, will continue to fall on Reedy Creek and not on Central Florida taxpayers.

The 189-page bill was filed Monday on the first day of the state’s latest special session.

Not all lawmakers are on board with how the special session is going so far.

If Gov. Ron DeSantis’ bill passes it would mean a name change for Reedy Creek.

It would be called the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

The district would have five members, picked by the governor, and confirmed by the Senate.

Those members would hold four-year terms.

The Reddy Creek Improvement District would be dissolved on June 1st if voted for.

Disney released a statement saying in part that it is monitoring the progression of the draft legislation. And regardless of the outcome, it will remain committed to providing the highest quality experience for its guests.

Lawmakers voted to end Disney’s self-governing status during another special session last April.

Established in 1968, it was setup for Disney to raise its own revenues to pay for municipal infrastructure expenses like roads, waste services, fire safety and water at Disney World.

