Market Minute: Rivian Mulls E-Bike, AMC Launches Tiered Seats & AI Rivalry

"Adidas is bracing for a $1.3 billion loss in revenue and $535 million drop in profit in 2023 if efforts to sell off its inventory of Yeezy-branded sneakers fail. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was once synonymous with Adidas. Now the German sneaker giant is dealing with the fallout of ending its partnership with the rapper and fashion designer last year after he made a series of anti-semitic remarks.The biggest question facing the company is whether it can repurpose its Yeezy products or if it will be forced to write them off, putting a massive dent in revenue and profits....

3 DAYS AGO