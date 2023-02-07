ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Minute: Rivian Mulls E-Bike, AMC Launches Tiered Seats & AI Rivalry

By Cheddar
 6 days ago

Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top trending market stories of the day.
AI RIVALRY INTENSIFIES Google parent Alphabet said its own version of a chatbot, called Bard, will soon be available to the general public. The announcement comes as Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT rises in popularity. Google has been developing artificial intelligence technologies for years, but has stressed the importance of proceeding "responsibly" given its size and influence. Now that the competitive stakes are rising, however, the tech giant is picking up the pace.
AMC'S TIERED SEATS Movie theater chain AMC has announced that it is launching tiered pricing for seats based on sightline. That means those usually empty front row seats will be cheaper, while the middle of the house will be more expensive. AMC said the decision offers "another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies," while others say it's the end of an era. Just ask actor Elijiah Woods, who tweeted that the system "would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income." https://twitter.com/elijahwood/status/1622724743995719681 RIVIAN E-BIKE EV maker Rivian might be getting into the market for two-wheeled vehicles. According to a
Bloomberg report , CEO RJ Scaringe told employees that an e-bike was in the works during a staff meeting last week. The nature of said bike is still unclear, but given Rivian's line of business, some kind of motorcycle or battery-assisted ride is likely. Rivian has previously hinted  that it might get into "micromobility" and currently has patents for e-bike components. "

Cheddar News

Cheddar News

