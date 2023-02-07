After taking a slight detour to go on adventures with members of its titular team, Star Wars: The Bad Batch has returned to its seemingly core story. The clones and their place in the larger Star Wars universe is what makes the show so appealing. Besides the fun sci-fi action, the story is filled with real world consequences for disposable soldiers and their place in a corrupt political system that no longer needs them. And although the Bad Batch are not featured, this episode highlights that dilemma with suspenseful politics in ways few other shows, live action included, can do today.

23 HOURS AGO