Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found
A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
comicon.com
Peace At Last For The Hulk? Previewing ‘Hulk’ #12
Bruce Banner has finally found paradise. Revered as a god and with no fear of hurting everyone around him, for the first time in a long, long time… things are looking pretty good for the Hulk. But as with everything else, Bruce Banner should have known that he can never know peace for long. And Titan, the darkest part of him, refuses to remain caged like an animal…”
comicon.com
Crowdfunding Comics: An Interview With ‘Nine Lives’ Writer, Steve Horton
Cleo may have nine lives, but so does the guy who wants to kill her in writer, Steve Horton, and artist, Chris Peterson‘s new series, Nine Lives. The first issue is currently crowfunding on Zoop, and for more on reincarnation and how magic works in this world, check out this interview with Horton carried out over email:
comicon.com
The Return Of Alec Holland In ‘Swamp Thing: Green Hell’ #2 Preview
“Alec Holland has been summoned back to the land of the living by the decrepit John Constantine himself, which is quite the surprise to the Parliament of Trees. In exchange for a peaceful eternity within the Green, Alec was to stay out of their affairs. With lives at risk, Alec refuses, but his conviction comes at a cost: if Alec dies in this stolen body, defending the last vestiges of humanity…he’s gone for good!”
comicon.com
Preview: Everyone Has Secrets In ‘Cyberpunk 2077– You Have My Word’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Cyberpunk 2077– You Have My Word TPB, dropping next Wednesday from writer Bartosz Sztybor, artist Jesús Hérvas, and colorist Giulia Brusco. A new urban development proposal is being pushed through city council–a flagrant infraction on those safeguarded by the...
comicon.com
Grifter Is Having A Very Busy Day In ‘WildC.A.T.s’ #4 Preview
“While the Seven Soldiers are taking all the credit, the WildC.A.T.s are taking a beating. With one team capturing the hearts and minds of the public, the other is at risk of being captured and killed. Will Grifter’s hunt for the Court of Owls cost him everything? And if he falls, who will fall with him? Not everyone is walking away from this one.”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #4 By Mark Russell, Steve Pugh And AHOY Comics
“The hunt for Business Dog, the world’s richest mammal, continues in this “satirical and razor-sharp book about untouchable billionaires” (Comicbook.com). Meanwhile, in the former United States of America, our intrepid reporter Shelly Bly is finding out how people have adapted and survived. Could Business Dog be the answer to everyone’s problems?”
comicon.com
‘Poison Ivy’ Grows Into An Ongoing Series From DC Comics
DC Comics have announced that the current Poison Ivy series has been given the green light to go ongoing after its initial 12 issue run. Which itself was expanded from the original six issue miniseries. “Written by G. Willow Wilson, with art by Marcio Takara and covers by Jessica Fong,...
comicon.com
Art From Art’s Sake #195: All The Heroes, So Many Heroes
Another week, another Art For Art’s Sake, celebrating all the best of comic art across the ages. This week, more wonderful art and all ending with Ed Hannigan and Joseph Rubinstein’s covers for the OHOTMU project…. Irving Tripp – Little Lulu. Lord Hurk – Jonathan Edwards –...
comicon.com
Barely Surviving Your First Look At ‘House Of Slaughter’ #12
Something is Killing the Children, from the minds of writer James Tynion IV and co-creator Werther Dell’Edera, written by Tate Brombal, illustrated by Antonio Fuso, colored by Miquel Muerto, and lettered by AndWorld Design. Alone after barely surviving a monster’s massacre, Sunny is elusive to Jace–but not the White...
comicon.com
Worlds Collide In ‘Icon Vs. Hardware’ #1 Preview
“Icon Vs Hardware is the official kickoff of Act One of Milestone’s WORLDS COLLIDE event—and if you think you know what that phrase means, you’d better not get overconfident! This is the ideal jumping-on point for those who’ve sat out the story of Dakota so far, because this ride is headed somewhere unexpected!”
comicon.com
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
Frank Martin’s TV reviews once more hit the list. We had reviews for National Treasure: Edge of History S01 Ep.9 here. And, Star Wars: Bad Batch S02 Ep.6 here. Brendan M Allen reported on a fifth edition of the punk rock RPG table top game Dungeon Degenerates here. And,...
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2, Episode 7
After taking a slight detour to go on adventures with members of its titular team, Star Wars: The Bad Batch has returned to its seemingly core story. The clones and their place in the larger Star Wars universe is what makes the show so appealing. Besides the fun sci-fi action, the story is filled with real world consequences for disposable soldiers and their place in a corrupt political system that no longer needs them. And although the Bad Batch are not featured, this episode highlights that dilemma with suspenseful politics in ways few other shows, live action included, can do today.
comicon.com
Barry Allen Breaks The Universe In ‘The Flash’ Feature Film Trailer
Despite nearly a decade of project development, directors signing on and leaving, a close call with Grant Morrison, and star Ezra Miller‘s legal troubles, The Flash feature film apparently exists. And as a trailer for the movie released during the Big Game revealed, everything is Barry Allen’s (Miller) fault.
comicon.com
Opus Comics’ Frank Frazetta Comics Go Digital
To mark Frank Frazetta’s birthday, Opus Comics are transferring their Death Dealer and Dawn Attack comics online via the GlobalComix digital platform. And, both series’ first issue are available for free now, with Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer issues #2, 3 and 4 available for $3.99 each. But,...
comicon.com
Avengers Assemble From Across The Multiverse In ‘Avengers Forever’ #14 Preview
“AVENGERS ASSEMBLE, PART SEVEN: THE GREATEST GATHERING OF AVENGERS IN THE HISTORY OF EVER. The mightiest heroes of the Multiverse. The protectors of the prehistoric Earth. And the mainstay Avengers of the present-day Marvel Universe. At last, they all stand together in one place, united against a common foe. What enemy could dare stand against the greatest force ever assembled? Here comes Doom the Living Planet with the answer.”
