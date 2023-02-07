Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
The Vallejo engineering firm that saved lives in Turkey quake
VALLEJO, Calif. - The devastating earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday have caused the deaths of over 23,000 people and the destruction of over 5,600 buildings and left the region a disaster area, but a company based out of Vallejo may have saved more lives from being lost.
KTVU FOX 2
Marin will soon have only one camera shop: A sign of the times
MILL VALLEY, Calif. - A beloved camera shop in Mill Valley will close its doors Sunday afternoon in Mill Valley after an almost half-century run. For 50 years, this camera shop, now called Mike's Camera in Mill Valley's Strawberry Shopping Center, survived recessions, survived Amazon, survived phone cameras; even survived the COVID-19 pandemic.
KTVU FOX 2
Group of drivers 'dooring' East Bay bicyclists, 2 hospitalized with serious injuries
OAKLAND, Calif. - A number of bicyclists have reported being targeted by a group of drivers from Thursday through Saturday in Oakland, Emeryville, and Berkeley; attacks that left two seriously injured, according to members of the East Bay Bike Party. Members and victims alleged the driver would speed alongside bicyclists...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in Vallejo for shining laser at CHP helicopter
VALLEJO, Calif. - Police arrested a suspect in Vallejo where someone is accused of shining a laser at a CHP helicopter. Video of the incident was posted on social media. The CHP said it happened late Saturday night, and their helicopter crew was flashed by a green laser several times.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay high school surfers have their pick of world class waves
HALF MOON BAY, Calif., - In Half Moon Bay, surfing is more than a sport, it's a way of life. The city has world-class waves that draw some of the sports best athletes from across the globe. Jack Sutherland, a senior at Half Moon High School, has been surfing the...
KTVU FOX 2
Hazmat incident in Daly City possibly linked to San Francisco house explosion
DALY CITY, Calif. - A box truck that picked up evidence from a home that exploded in San Francisco on Thursday appears to be the focus of the hazardous materials investigation in Daly City on Friday. The white box truck seen near Junipero Serra Boulevard, south of John Daly Boulevard...
KTVU FOX 2
California Dept. of Cannabis Control says suspect in fatal blast had no manufacturing license
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said Sunday that the Arson Task Force continued working over the weekend to process the scene of a fatal blast and fire that investigators say was an illegal drug manufacturing site in the city's residential Sunset District. "They are still sifting through all of...
KTVU FOX 2
Truck driver nowhere to be found after deadly San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Monday began investigating a deadly hit-and-run along Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose. A truck hit a car causing one person to die about 11 p.m. Sunday, the CHP Officer Garrett Ray said. No one was in the truck when officers...
KTVU FOX 2
Fire investigators search for clues behind San Francisco home explosion
SAN FRANCISCO - Fire investigators in San Francisco are still trying to figure out exactly what caused a home in the city’s Sunset neighborhood to burst into flames Thursday morning, killing one person inside. Heavy equipment was brought in on Friday to help fire investigators sift through the remains...
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves causes thousands in damage to family-run Vallejo deli just to steal $50
VALLEJO, Calif. - Rocio Bedolla said intruders caused thousands of dollars of damage to her store, just to take about $50 from her family-run business. "It’s terrible, you know?" said Bedolla. This happened early Wednesday morning at Guanajuato Grill, Deli, and Bakery off Fairgrounds Drive in Vallejo. Bedolla said...
KTVU FOX 2
Burglars cause thousands of dollars in damage to business, only to get away with $50
VALLEJO, Calif. - Rocio Bedolla said an intruder caused thousands of dollars of damage to her business, while only stealing about $50. "It’s terrible, you know?" said Bedolla. The burglary occurred early Wednesday morning at Guanajuato Grill, Deli, and Bakery off Fairgrounds Drive in Vallejo. Bedolla said she was...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in San Francisco Sunset home explosion; facing manslaughter, drug manufacturing charges
San Francisco Police Department announced an arrest Friday night in the deadly Sunset District home explosion and fire that happened a day earlier. A 53-year-old San Francisco resident is facing charges for manslaughter, child endangerment, and drug manufacturing.
KTVU FOX 2
'Possible hazmat situation' in Daly City closes BART stations
A situation possibly involving hazardous materials in Daly City has led to the closure of BART stations, an off-ramp of the 280 highway, and other streets, according to authorities. The Daly City, Colma, and Balboa Park BART stations were shut around 10:15 a.m. Friday. The Daly City station was evacuated.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman pushing wheelchair killed in San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman pushing a wheelchair was killed Friday morning in San Jose in the third fatal hit-and-run this week. The empty wheelchair was left at the scene at Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road. Police said that an unknown vehicle hit a woman and fled just...
KTVU FOX 2
"High on Love" fundraiser supports the Orinda Theatre, brings native actor home
This weekend actors Dana Sparks and Chris Mulkey are hosting a fundraiser benefitting the Orinda Theatre. KTVU's Frank Mallicoat sits down with Sparks, an Orinda native, to discuss the project and what the theatre means to her.
KTVU FOX 2
Silicon Valley leaders learn about poverty through immersive experience
SUNNYVALE, Calif. - A group of Silicon Valley leaders learned some hard lessons Friday about living in poverty in one of the wealthiest areas of the country. It was part of a simulation put on by Sunnyvale Community Services with the goal of showing the group what homelessness feels like, so they're better prepared to help.
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested in North Bay shooting, 1 charged with attempted murder
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two were arrested Thursday for a shooting in Napa on Feb. 1 by Vacaville police in Napa. One of the suspects was also charged with attempted murder. Napa resident Abrahan Angulo Torres and Elissia Vega of Vacaville were arrested for the shooting that left one injured in the 1500 block of Alamo Drive.
KTVU FOX 2
$10K reward offered in violent death of beloved Oakland baker
OAKLAND, Calif. - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the death of a well-loved baker in Oakland. Crime Stoppers is offering the reward in hopes of solving the violent case. Jen Angel, the owner of Angel Cakes Bakery near Jack London Square, died...
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly hit-and-run in San Jose; wheelchair at scene
A person was killed in San Jose at Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road in San Jose. A wheelchair was left at the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect in San Jose's 3rd homicide of 2023 charged: Police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man was arrested for the third homicide of 2023 in San Jose, officials said. On Feb. 3 shortly before 11 p.m., officers arrived at Regional Medical Center and found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said the victim brought himself to the hospital where he later died the following day.
Comments / 0