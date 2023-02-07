ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Vallejo engineering firm that saved lives in Turkey quake

VALLEJO, Calif. - The devastating earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday have caused the deaths of over 23,000 people and the destruction of over 5,600 buildings and left the region a disaster area, but a company based out of Vallejo may have saved more lives from being lost.
Marin will soon have only one camera shop: A sign of the times

MILL VALLEY, Calif. - A beloved camera shop in Mill Valley will close its doors Sunday afternoon in Mill Valley after an almost half-century run. For 50 years, this camera shop, now called Mike's Camera in Mill Valley's Strawberry Shopping Center, survived recessions, survived Amazon, survived phone cameras; even survived the COVID-19 pandemic.
Suspect arrested in Vallejo for shining laser at CHP helicopter

VALLEJO, Calif. - Police arrested a suspect in Vallejo where someone is accused of shining a laser at a CHP helicopter. Video of the incident was posted on social media. The CHP said it happened late Saturday night, and their helicopter crew was flashed by a green laser several times.
Truck driver nowhere to be found after deadly San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Monday began investigating a deadly hit-and-run along Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose. A truck hit a car causing one person to die about 11 p.m. Sunday, the CHP Officer Garrett Ray said. No one was in the truck when officers...
'Possible hazmat situation' in Daly City closes BART stations

A situation possibly involving hazardous materials in Daly City has led to the closure of BART stations, an off-ramp of the 280 highway, and other streets, according to authorities. The Daly City, Colma, and Balboa Park BART stations were shut around 10:15 a.m. Friday. The Daly City station was evacuated.
Woman pushing wheelchair killed in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman pushing a wheelchair was killed Friday morning in San Jose in the third fatal hit-and-run this week. The empty wheelchair was left at the scene at Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road. Police said that an unknown vehicle hit a woman and fled just...
Silicon Valley leaders learn about poverty through immersive experience

SUNNYVALE, Calif. - A group of Silicon Valley leaders learned some hard lessons Friday about living in poverty in one of the wealthiest areas of the country. It was part of a simulation put on by Sunnyvale Community Services with the goal of showing the group what homelessness feels like, so they're better prepared to help.
2 arrested in North Bay shooting, 1 charged with attempted murder

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two were arrested Thursday for a shooting in Napa on Feb. 1 by Vacaville police in Napa. One of the suspects was also charged with attempted murder. Napa resident Abrahan Angulo Torres and Elissia Vega of Vacaville were arrested for the shooting that left one injured in the 1500 block of Alamo Drive.
$10K reward offered in violent death of beloved Oakland baker

OAKLAND, Calif. - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the death of a well-loved baker in Oakland. Crime Stoppers is offering the reward in hopes of solving the violent case. Jen Angel, the owner of Angel Cakes Bakery near Jack London Square, died...
Suspect in San Jose's 3rd homicide of 2023 charged: Police

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man was arrested for the third homicide of 2023 in San Jose, officials said. On Feb. 3 shortly before 11 p.m., officers arrived at Regional Medical Center and found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said the victim brought himself to the hospital where he later died the following day.
