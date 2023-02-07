Sometimes you're in the mood for a rich, chocolatey porter, but rarely is anyone in the mood for six of them all at once. Enter the mix-a-six, that golden supermarket or liquor store opportunity to create your own six-pack made up of virtually anything you want. It can be a great time to try out beers you haven't tested yet without committing to six to twelve of them or a way to sample some of those beers that you might want one or two of but maybe don't want a whole six-pack of, like heavy porters or seasonals like pumpkin beer (per Paste). One or two pumpkin beers is fun. Five or six pumpkin beers is nauseating. The you-pick-six is the perfect time to employ Gear Patrol's beer-buying tip of simply standing in front of the display and seeing what moves you.

3 HOURS AGO