No. 22 NC State tops BC 92-62, Smith gets 1K career points
BOSTON — Terquavion Smith didn't realize he had reached 1,000 career points until North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts announced it in the locker room after the game. His teammates were waiting and ready, drenching the sophomore guard with water after he scored 17 points to hit the milestone in the No. 22 Wolfpack's otherwise unremarkable 92-62 victory over Boston College on Saturday.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
NC State student found dead of apparent suicide inside residence hall
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University is investigating another apparent suicide this weekend on campus. University police said authorities found a female undergraduate student dead Saturday inside Sullivan Hall. "Our Wolfpack community lost a student this weekend in an apparent suicide, just a few days after a graduate...
Wake County deputies respond to shooting on Zebulon Road
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Wake County sheriff's deputies are responding to a Sunday shooting in Youngsville. Investigators are at a home on Zebulon Road near Jack Jones Road. The sheriff's office said it isn't aware of any ongoing threats to the community. The area had a heavy presence of law...
Over 200-years old: Historic Black church seeks to rebuild, reopen this month
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Despite its deep and historic roots in Fayetteville's Black community, when the oldest church in the city was damaged during Hurricane Florence, it wasn't immediately restored. Since 2018, the congregation at Evans Metropolitan AME Zion has not been able to meet in their home church building.
Raleigh police release video of stun gun use before man dies
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in North Carolina's capital city released body and dashboard camera footage Friday that shows the arrest of a Black man who died after officers repeatedly used stun guns on him. Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died at a hospital after being confronted and handcuffed by officers...
One person dead after shooting on Zebulon Road, Wake County deputies investigating
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — One person has died Sunday after a shooting in Youngsville. Wake County sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting at 3:24 p.m., where they found one person dead at the scene. The shooting happened on Zebulon Road near Jack Jones Road. According to the sheriff's office, another...
Moore County man charged in deadly shooting of roommate
EAGLE SPRINGS, N.C. — A Moore County man was charged Thursday with first-degree murder following a shooting in Biscoe. Around 4:15 p.m., deputies with the Moore County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Sings Creek Lane, where they found Michael Gluck, 52, who had been shot. Gluck was...
Fire crews remain at scene of massive Wayne Co. salvage fire, progress made overnight
DUDLEY, N.C. — Wayne County fire crews were assisted by neighboring fire crews and emergency responders on Saturday after a massive, full-scale fire broke out at a Wayne County salvage site. The fire occurred at National Salvage & Service Corporation on Old Mt. Olive Highway in Dudley. County officials...
'Is he breathing?' Body cam footage provides insight into Darryl Williams' arrest, death
RALEIGH, N.C. — The video of a man's chase and arrest by Raleigh police outside a sweepstakes parlor in January was released Friday afternoon, providing insight into the final moments of his life before he died in police custody. A judge ruled on Wednesday that the Raleigh Police Department...
Wayne County salvage fire continues to burn; drawing more than 100 first responders
DUDLEY, N.C. — A massive, full-scale fire at a Wayne County salvage site drew fire crews and emergency responders from throughout the county on Saturday morning. The fire occurred at National Salvage & Service Corporation on Old Mt. Olive Highway in Dudley. County officials told media that the 911 center got a call just before 1:30 a.m. reporting the flames. As the sun rose, the scale of the full alarm fire came into focus as flames and smoke rose high above the tree line.
Woman dies after car crashes into Airborne and Special Operations Museum Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A car crashed into the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville Saturday night. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to the crash at 9:29 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that the car ran off the road and crashed into the museum, located at 100 Bragg Blvd. near Walter Street.
4 of the most delicious and warm chocolate chip cookies in the Triangle that you need to try
RALEIGH, N.C. — If you're looking for the best chocolate chip cookies in the Triangle, then look no further! Deliciously warm and chewy, the treats at these amazing cookie stops are sure to make your taste buds dance. Soft and melt-in-your-mouth rich, the chocolate chips provide a delightful flavor that will have you coming back for more. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or something special to serve at a party, these delectable treats are sure to be a hit. These are the Triangle cookie shops will satisfy your cookie cravings.
Man charged after 91-year-old woman critically injured in hit-and-run
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday, one day after a 91-year-old woman was badly injured in a hit-and-run crash. Crews on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. responded to the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Church Road, where a 91-year-old woman was struck by a car. The woman was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.
