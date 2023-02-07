ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

No. 22 NC State tops BC 92-62, Smith gets 1K career points

BOSTON — Terquavion Smith didn't realize he had reached 1,000 career points until North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts announced it in the locker room after the game. His teammates were waiting and ready, drenching the sophomore guard with water after he scored 17 points to hit the milestone in the No. 22 Wolfpack's otherwise unremarkable 92-62 victory over Boston College on Saturday.
RALEIGH, NC
NC State student found dead of apparent suicide inside residence hall

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University is investigating another apparent suicide this weekend on campus. University police said authorities found a female undergraduate student dead Saturday inside Sullivan Hall. "Our Wolfpack community lost a student this weekend in an apparent suicide, just a few days after a graduate...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh police release video of stun gun use before man dies

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in North Carolina's capital city released body and dashboard camera footage Friday that shows the arrest of a Black man who died after officers repeatedly used stun guns on him. Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died at a hospital after being confronted and handcuffed by officers...
RALEIGH, NC
Moore County man charged in deadly shooting of roommate

EAGLE SPRINGS, N.C. — A Moore County man was charged Thursday with first-degree murder following a shooting in Biscoe. Around 4:15 p.m., deputies with the Moore County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Sings Creek Lane, where they found Michael Gluck, 52, who had been shot. Gluck was...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Wayne County salvage fire continues to burn; drawing more than 100 first responders

DUDLEY, N.C. — A massive, full-scale fire at a Wayne County salvage site drew fire crews and emergency responders from throughout the county on Saturday morning. The fire occurred at National Salvage & Service Corporation on Old Mt. Olive Highway in Dudley. County officials told media that the 911 center got a call just before 1:30 a.m. reporting the flames. As the sun rose, the scale of the full alarm fire came into focus as flames and smoke rose high above the tree line.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
4 of the most delicious and warm chocolate chip cookies in the Triangle that you need to try

RALEIGH, N.C. — If you're looking for the best chocolate chip cookies in the Triangle, then look no further! Deliciously warm and chewy, the treats at these amazing cookie stops are sure to make your taste buds dance. Soft and melt-in-your-mouth rich, the chocolate chips provide a delightful flavor that will have you coming back for more. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or something special to serve at a party, these delectable treats are sure to be a hit. These are the Triangle cookie shops will satisfy your cookie cravings.
RALEIGH, NC
