Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Chiefs QB Mahomes and Eagles QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
atozsports.com
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
FOX Sports
Eagles or Chiefs? Andrew Whitworth makes his Super Bowl LVII pick | THE CARTON SHOW
Andrew Whitworth, Super Bowl Champion, joins the Carton Show ahead of Sunday's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Whitworth takes a look back at his own experiences playing in the Super Bowl, and makes his pick for who will win Super Bowl LVII.
NFL-Eagles defense faces ultimate Super Bowl test with Mahomes
PHOENIX, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A near-historic Philadelphia Eagles pass rush will face the ultimate test on Sunday in Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, an MVP favourite with no interest in ceding the Super Bowl spotlight.
‘For Big Red’: Travis Kelce, Chiefs want to win Super Bowl for Reid
Many Kansas City Chiefs players have shared a common goal: Of course they want a Super Bowl win for the team, but especially for coach Andy Reid.
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl injury report: Lane Johnson among 3 listed as limited participants
The Eagles released their first official Super Bowl injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Chiefs, and the Birds are relatively healthy. Five players had injury designations, with Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, and Avonte Maddox all on track to start. Landon Dickerson (Elbow) and Robert Quinn (Foot) were full participants.
Patrick Mahomes vs. Jalen Hurts, Andy Reid, Kelce brothers: Super Bowl 57 storylines to follow
Andy Reid, the Kelce brothers, and Patrick Mahomes vs. Jalen Hurts are among the top storylines for Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 preview: Warren Sharp predicts what Eagles, Chiefs will exploit
I've been analyzing this game for over a week. And yes, these are the two teams supposed to be here. We're lucky enough to get a Super Bowl featuring the best team from the NFC and the best team from the AFC. They've both been under scrutiny all season. When...
Kansas City Chiefs underdogs in Super Bowl LVII, among NFL fans
The Kansas City Chiefs are underdogs in a BetOnline analysis of NFL fans, as well as in the Super Bowl game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Chiefs WR to have bigger role in Super Bowl?
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to face a defense that has been one of the best in the NFL all season, and Andy Reid may ask an unexpected player to play a big role. Kadarius Toney has been recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the AFC Championship Game. NFL Network’s James Palmer... The post Chiefs WR to have bigger role in Super Bowl? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Details you might have missed from Super Bowl media day with the Chiefs and Eagles
The opening day of Super Bowl week was quite a party, with players from both teams answering questions.
5 Greatest Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Games
These are the greatest matchups between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Comments / 0