Kansas City, MO

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs WR to have bigger role in Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to face a defense that has been one of the best in the NFL all season, and Andy Reid may ask an unexpected player to play a big role. Kadarius Toney has been recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the AFC Championship Game. NFL Network’s James Palmer... The post Chiefs WR to have bigger role in Super Bowl? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO

