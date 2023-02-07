Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Jennifer Louise Brock
Jennifer Louise Brock, age 52, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Carrollton, Missouri. Jennifer was born the daughter of Gary Dean and Rosemary Louise (Meyer) Brock on September 14, 1970, in Carrollton, Missouri. She was a 1988 graduate of Hale High School. Jennifer currently worked as a caregiver for Creative Pathways. She previously worked at Wee Care Daycare, caring for many children in Hale. She was a member of the Hale United Methodist Church, in Hale, Missouri. She was very active in Hale OPTS. Jennifer loved cooking, baking, and reading. She was known to surprise people with food and gifts. Jennifer was always ready and willing to help anyone, had a knack for making people happy, and was loved by many.
kchi.com
Lady Hornets Grab 9th Win In Last 10 With 55-32 W Over Savannah
The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team knocked off Savannah 55-32 on Friday night. The Lady Hornets held the Lady Savages to six or fewer points in each of the first three quarters. This win improves Chillicothe to 2-2 in the MEC and 17-4 overall on the season. Nine different...
kchi.com
Four Arrests In The Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kchi.com
Two Booked For Livingston County
Two arrests and booking for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday in Indiana, Marion County authorities arrested 30-year-old Devin Dominique Massey of Chillicothe on charges of alleged Resisting arrest and Failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He is held awaiting extradition. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.
kchi.com
Savannah Buzzer Beater Knocks Off Hornets 49-48
The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team fell in heartbreaking fashion on Friday night to Savannah 49-48. The Savages had the ball with five seconds remaining down 48-47 when Ethan Dudeck missed a shot inside and Alex Hopper came flying in out of nowhere for the put-back on the buzzer to give Savannah their first MEC win of the season.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Ninety calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include business checks, parking violations, animal complaints, property damage and funeral escorts. At about 7:30 am, Officers in the 400 block of Polk arrested a man on two warrants for alleged possession of a...
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri man dies when SUV crashes into creek and becomes submerged
A northwest Missouri man died when the vehicle he was driving went off a snow-covered road and overturned into a creek bed. The accident occurred Thursday at 5:30 am four miles south of Union Star. The highway patrol identified the fatality as 38-year-old Justin Hodge of Union Star. Hodge was...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for a majority of the Green Hills Region in north Missouri
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain and snow to continue in north Missouri until noon today. A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall. Snow will transition to rain as the day progresses as the predicted high is 41 degrees.
3 men stabbed, another shot at Riverside apartment complex
According to Riverside police, three men were found stabbed and another shot at the Skyline Apartments near Karen Boulevard and Gateway Avenue.
Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall woman has been charged and issued a summons in relation to a 2021 Boone County crash that hurt a baby after it was ejected from a vehicle. Sonniquka McKamey, 30, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree assault and armed-criminal action. An initial appearance is scheduled The post Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Union Star Driver Killed in Accident Thursday Morning
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Union Star driver was killed in an accident on the snow covered roadway yesterday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Justin Hodge was southbound on Route F in DeKalb County, 4 miles south of Union Star around 5:30 Thursday morning when he lost control on the slick roadway. Hodge’s vehicle traveled off the side of the roadway and off an embankment into a creek bed where the vehicle overturned.
kchi.com
Board Appointments And A Contract Are On Trenton’s Agenda
A contract for work on the water treatment plant is on the agenda for the Trenton City Council. the meeting is Monday at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall. Other items on the agenda include – Public comments, a conditional use permit, a board member appointment, council board appointments, bids for scrap metal, discussions on cemetery mowing, surplus property, and marijuana smoking in public.
kttn.com
Trenton woman arrested on probation violation
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on February 8th on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation. Forty-seven-year-old Tracie Leigh Todd’s original charge was felony third-degree assault. She is to be held on no bond and is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 24th.
kchi.com
Head-on Collision Leaves One With Serious Injuries
A two-vehicle crash near Milan left one driver with serious injuries and three others with minor injuries. State Troopers report the head-on crash occurred at about 5:20 am Thursday on Highway 6, 2 miles east of Milan, when a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Madison Brewer of Kirksville was eastbound and crossed the centerline, striking the car driven by 24-year-old Fannie J Swartzentruber of Green City. Swartzentruber had serious injuries and was taken to Northeast Regional Hospital. Her passengers, a 1-year-old boy and 22-year-old Adrian Ruiz of Green City, along with Brewer, were all taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
kmmo.com
OAK GROVE MAN KILLED IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH
An Oak Grove man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 60-year-old John Cullett stopped in traffic due to a previous crash, which caused a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Anthony Meunier to crash into Cullett’s vehicle. Meunier was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Lafayette County Sheriff deputy.
KMBC.com
54-year-old Kansas City man identified as pedestrian killed in Independence crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian killed in a car crash this past Sunday has been identified by the Independence Police Department. The victim, 54-year-old Raymond A. Richards, was a resident of Kansas City, Missouri. The crash occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5 on U.S. 40 HWY at 36th Terrace.
KMBC.com
4 charged after $1 million in cocaine discovered during traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — Four men from Oklahoma were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury after authorities seized over $1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lafayette County, Mo. Wilmer Antony Mendoza-Perez, 23, from Honduras, Luis Gerardo Nieto-Acosta, 35, a citizen of Mexico, and Miguel...
kttn.com
Grundy County Sheriff’s Department adds new suspect to “Most Wanted” list
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has added to its Most Wanted list February 10th with Friday’s Fugitive. Thirty-seven-year-old Bradley Steven Wilson of Spickard has two active Grundy County warrants. One is for alleged failure to abide by an order on an original charge of felony stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft with a $25,000 cash-only bond. The other is for an alleged misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult with a $2,500 cash-only bond.
kttn.com
Man from Kearny arrested after high-speed chase on Interstate 35 near Cameron
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a man on February 8th after a vehicle pursuit. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reportedly attempted to stop the sports utility vehicle on Interstate 35 southbound near Cameron for traffic charges, but the driver refused to stop. The SUV allegedly...
Comments / 0