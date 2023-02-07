Read full article on original website
Four Arrests In The Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Ninety calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include business checks, parking violations, animal complaints, property damage and funeral escorts. At about 7:30 am, Officers in the 400 block of Polk arrested a man on two warrants for alleged possession of a...
MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of 2/13
Spring roadwork projects, bridge projects, and maintenance are taking place around the northwest part of Missouri. MoDOT announced the work scheduled for the week of February 13th. Work in the local counties includes:. Carroll County. Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately...
Board Appointments And A Contract Are On Trenton’s Agenda
A contract for work on the water treatment plant is on the agenda for the Trenton City Council. the meeting is Monday at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall. Other items on the agenda include – Public comments, a conditional use permit, a board member appointment, council board appointments, bids for scrap metal, discussions on cemetery mowing, surplus property, and marijuana smoking in public.
Chillicothe City Council To Hear Annual Reports
Annual service reports and an amendment for marijuana are on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting begins at 5:30 pm in the council chambers at city hall. They will begin with the finance items. Annual service reports will be presented by Main Street, Grand River Multi-Purpose Center,...
Head-on Collision Leaves One With Serious Injuries
A two-vehicle crash near Milan left one driver with serious injuries and three others with minor injuries. State Troopers report the head-on crash occurred at about 5:20 am Thursday on Highway 6, 2 miles east of Milan, when a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Madison Brewer of Kirksville was eastbound and crossed the centerline, striking the car driven by 24-year-old Fannie J Swartzentruber of Green City. Swartzentruber had serious injuries and was taken to Northeast Regional Hospital. Her passengers, a 1-year-old boy and 22-year-old Adrian Ruiz of Green City, along with Brewer, were all taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Transportation Issues On County Commission Agenda
Transportation issues are on the agenda for the Livingston County Commissioners next week. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. Tuesday:. At 10:00 am, the commissioners will open bridge bids. At 11:00 am the commissioners will discuss railroad concerns with citizens.
Lady Hornets Grab 9th Win In Last 10 With 55-32 W Over Savannah
The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team knocked off Savannah 55-32 on Friday night. The Lady Hornets held the Lady Savages to six or fewer points in each of the first three quarters. This win improves Chillicothe to 2-2 in the MEC and 17-4 overall on the season. Nine different...
Savannah Buzzer Beater Knocks Off Hornets 49-48
The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team fell in heartbreaking fashion on Friday night to Savannah 49-48. The Savages had the ball with five seconds remaining down 48-47 when Ethan Dudeck missed a shot inside and Alex Hopper came flying in out of nowhere for the put-back on the buzzer to give Savannah their first MEC win of the season.
