A two-vehicle crash near Milan left one driver with serious injuries and three others with minor injuries. State Troopers report the head-on crash occurred at about 5:20 am Thursday on Highway 6, 2 miles east of Milan, when a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Madison Brewer of Kirksville was eastbound and crossed the centerline, striking the car driven by 24-year-old Fannie J Swartzentruber of Green City. Swartzentruber had serious injuries and was taken to Northeast Regional Hospital. Her passengers, a 1-year-old boy and 22-year-old Adrian Ruiz of Green City, along with Brewer, were all taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

MILAN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO