Read full article on original website
Related
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
NBC correspondent caught on hot mic complaining Biden ignored classified doc question: 'Didn't say a word'
A hot mic caught NBC's White House correspondent venting to a colleague about President Biden's lack of transparency with the press surrounding the classified documents.
'Biden's an Amazing Storyteller,' Jen Psaki Says After He Posts His SOTU Speech Notes Telling Him What to Say
President Joe Biden will give his second State of the Union address to Congress and the American people on February 7, 2023. Earlier today, in anticipation of Biden's SOTU speech, Jen Psaki, the former White House Press Secretary, appeared on Tuesday's Morning Joe on MSNBC to praise his speaking skills.
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Democrat leadership leaves Adam Schiff hanging on call for intelligence assessment of Biden's classified docs
Democratic House and Senate leadership remained silent on Rep. Adam Schiff's call for an intelligence assessment into the classified documents mishandled by President Biden.
5 Times Republicans Couldn’t Stop Heckling During Biden’s State Of The Union Speech
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was on nonstop shushing duty.
An ex-Romney presidential campaign strategist says Nikki Haley 'embodies the collapse' of the Republican Party
Ex-Romney strategist Stuart Stevens on MSNBC blasted Nikki Haley for her expected White House bid. "No one else really embodies sort of the collapse of the party as well as Nikki Haley," he said. Haley, a former South Carolina governor, served as the US Ambassador to the UN under Trump.
Biden says some people think he's 'stupid' just before getting congressman's name wrong
President Biden joked that some people think he's "stupid" while speaking in Virginia on Thursday.
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
White House says Biden has 'done more than any prior president' to secure border
The White House on Wednesday defended President Joe Biden's record on immigration, saying that no president had done more to secure the southern border than him.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
MSNBC
Jamie Raskin just schooled Republicans on the First Amendment
Jamie Raskin taught constitutional law for decades, and on Wednesday the Maryland Democrat took House Republicans to school on the First Amendment. The lesson came during a House Oversight Committee hearing at which Republicans tried to harness their obsessions with Hunter Biden’s laptop and "Big Tech" into something resembling a coherent complaint. As NBC News reported Wednesday:
MSNBC
McCarthy comfortable with ‘passionate’ GOP heckling of Biden
The day before the State of the Union address, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters that he’d privately given President Joe Biden some advice: Don’t reference “extreme MAGA Republicans” in the address. “I don’t think that’s [an] appropriate comment that the president should make,” the California...
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
Hear former Obama adviser's caution to Biden amid classified documents issue
Former Obama adviser and CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he would advise President Joe Biden against staying quiet about the classified documents found at his home and private office and the related special counsel review.
Biden will not be the Democrat nominee in 2024. Count on it.
President Joe Biden is not honest. And now revelations about classified documents being found give the appearance that he is compromised. It is hard to imagine him running in 2024.
Former Biden official fine with Biden getting heckled at SOTU: 'He's not a King'
A former Biden official said Wednesday that he has "no real problem with the heckling, booing and so on" at the State of the Union after Tuesday's exchanges from Republicans.
Biden: Federal government will 'buy American' for all infrastructure projects
President Biden announced all construction materials used for federal infrastructure projects would be required to be "made in America" during his 2023 State of the Union address.Feb. 8, 2023.
Comments / 0