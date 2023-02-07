ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Jamie Raskin just schooled Republicans on the First Amendment

Jamie Raskin taught constitutional law for decades, and on Wednesday the Maryland Democrat took House Republicans to school on the First Amendment. The lesson came during a House Oversight Committee hearing at which Republicans tried to harness their obsessions with Hunter Biden’s laptop and "Big Tech" into something resembling a coherent complaint. As NBC News reported Wednesday:
McCarthy comfortable with ‘passionate’ GOP heckling of Biden

The day before the State of the Union address, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters that he’d privately given President Joe Biden some advice: Don’t reference “extreme MAGA Republicans” in the address. “I don’t think that’s [an] appropriate comment that the president should make,” the California...
