Hoboken, NJ

Porch Finds Opens Permanent Hoboken Location Inside Vintage on First

Porch Finds, an online secondhand and vintage clothing store, is joining forces with Vintage on First to showcase its women’s clothing. The boutique had only been doing pop-ups and selling fashion online up until now. Vintage on First is celebrating its five-year anniversary this year and the team is also excited to collab with Porch Finds. The store is hosting a grand opening extravaganza taking place this Saturday, February 11th. Read on to learn more about Vintage on First x Porch Finds.
Irving Public: A New Bar Open in Jersey City Heights

A new bar has opened in The Heights in Jersey City. Irving Public, located at 1135 Summit Avenue, has taken over the former Blarney Pub space. The team behind the new bar is filled with familiar names from other Jersey City bars including Grace O’Malleys and The Keyhole. The Hoboken Girl spoke with one of the owners to learn more about what to expect from this new venture. Read on for more Irving Public in Jersey City.
31 Hoboken and Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

It’s been another busy week in Hudson County so let’s catch up on all the headlines. Among the highlights: popular East Rutherford sushi restaurant Samurai Sushi will open a Jersey City location; Hoboken begins the second phase of work in the Weehawken Cove Improvement Plan; and two Hudson County cannabis businesses receive state approval. Read on for more.
Jersey City’s Taqueria Damaged After Car Drives Into Its Exterior

A pleasant Saturday night took a turn when a patron allegedly drove a car into a downtown taco spot, Taqueria. Taqueria is located at 236 Grove Street and has been a go-to for many neighbors for classic Mexican food since its opening in 2005. Read on to learn more about the incident that happened in Jersey City.
