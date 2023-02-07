A new bar has opened in The Heights in Jersey City. Irving Public, located at 1135 Summit Avenue, has taken over the former Blarney Pub space. The team behind the new bar is filled with familiar names from other Jersey City bars including Grace O’Malleys and The Keyhole. The Hoboken Girl spoke with one of the owners to learn more about what to expect from this new venture. Read on for more Irving Public in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO