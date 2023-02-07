Read full article on original website
'Be Careful Out At Night' Stockton Police Chief Warned Residents
The police in Stockton, California are beginning to notice a concerning trend. This trend is concerning a relatively recent uptick in crime in the area. Now, they are urging residents to practice caution when they go outside. This is after the officers working together noticed a pattern in the way the attacks unfolded.
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested in North Bay shooting, 1 charged with attempted murder
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two were arrested Thursday for a shooting in Napa on Feb. 1 by Vacaville police in Napa. One of the suspects was also charged with attempted murder. Napa resident Abrahan Angulo Torres and Elissia Vega of Vacaville were arrested for the shooting that left one injured in the 1500 block of Alamo Drive.
Fairfield Police make multiple arrests, issue dozens of citations during DUI checkpoint
(KTXL) — During Friday’s DUI and driver’s license checkpoint, the Fairfield Police Department issued dozens of citations and arrested multiple people. According to the police department, the checkpoint was held in the area of North Texas Street and Acacia Street from 6:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Friday. This location was chosen based on a […]
crimevoice.com
Report: Sacramento County Murder Suspect Allegedly Stabbed, Ran Over Victim
A Sacramento County man has been identified as a suspect in the recent murder of an 18-year-old woman. In a joint media release by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Rancho Cordova PD, authorities identified 22-year-old Devian Lewis as the suspect. Officers were called to a home on Ramsgate...
crimevoice.com
2 Sacramento Women Arrested on Grand Theft Charges
Originally Published By: Yolo County District Attorney’s Office. “WOODLAND, CA – February 7, 2023– Today, Sacramento residents Tavia PatriciaMarie Augustus, aged 27, and Patricia Ann Givens, aged 35, were arraigned on charges alleging grand theft. Augustus was also charged with false representation of identity to police officer. Augustus and Givens were arrested by the West Sacramento Police Department on February 2, 2023, on suspicion of organized retail theft.
crimevoice.com
Two Arrested for Alleged Theft in Roseville
Above: Traffic stop on eastbound I-80 | Roseville PD. Roseville police recently arrested two individuals in connection to an alleged theft, according to a department press release posted to Facebook. On February 4th, 2023, officers were called to the scene of an alleged theft at a retailer located on the...
KTVU FOX 2
5 dead in hit-and-run including teens in Sacramento; driver facing multiple charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A man has been arrested for carjacking and a fatal hit-and-run that killed five in Sacramento Thursday afternoon, officials said. Cameron Garcia, 28, allegedly was driving an SUV on Highway 160 between Clarksburg and Freeport around 5:30 p.m. when he veered off the road and slammed into a tree, CHP officers said. All five passengers, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected from the car and died at the scene.
KCRA.com
Family identifies fifth victim in Highway 160 crash as Aahliya Garcia, 17
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members identified Aahliya Mariah Garcia Saturday as the fifth person killed in Thursday's fatal crash on Highway 160. “Aahliya was a beautiful soul. Beautiful inside and out,” said Dorothy Garcia, Aahilya’s mother. “She will definitely be missed.”. According to the California Highway...
Homeless man arrested after stealing Jackson Police car
JACKSON, Calif. — A homeless man from Calaveras County is in Amador County Jail after allegedly stealing an unlocked Jackson Police Department patrol car. Authorities say around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, 38-year-old David Sayle stole a patrol car that had been left unlocked and parked outside of the police department building.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove weekly crime update February 1-7, 2023
This is a look at the crimes reported in the city of Elk Grove for the period February 1-7, 2023. These are in some cases in addition to the crimes reported on the Elk Grove Police Department daily watch summary. The Daily Watch Summary only lists crimes where there was an arrest.
KCRA.com
Body cam shows Elk Grove police officers chase, shoot man accused of killing girlfriend
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A little over a week after law enforcement chased and shot aman accused of killing his girlfriend in Sacramento County, the Elk Grove Police Department on Friday released body-worn camera footage of the shooting and the moments before it happened. Previous coverage in the video...
Vallejo police arrest armed driver following chase, crash
VALLEJO -- Vallejo authorities say a driver in a Nissan Altima was arrested after a high-speed pursuit and crash.On Friday, Vallejo police spotted the Altima traveling at a high rate of speed on Sonoma Boulevard. When the officers attempted to pull over the car, the driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit.The chase ended when the driver lost control and crashed into a fence.According to police, the driver attempted to flee the scene but officers arrested him after a short foot chase.A search of the vehicle uncovered a firearm with a high-capacity magazine and records revealed that the driver was a convicted felon.The driver was booked into the county jail.The car was towed from the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Galt man facing homicide charge after allegedly attacking guest at home
GALT – A man is under arrest on suspicion of attempted homicide after an incident in Galt Thursday morning. Galt police say, a little before 6 a.m., officers responded to the area of W E. Street and Labrador Court to investigate a report of a person in distress. At the scene, officers discovered that the victim had apparently fallen asleep at a friend's home. However, another resident then came home and allegedly got out a knife and started attacking the person who was asleep. At some point, police allege that the suspect then got out a shotgun and fired one round while the victim was trying to leave. No one was hurt in the shooting, police say. Officers have arrested 20-year-old Santiago Alexander Borjon in connection to the incident. He's facing charges of attempted homicide.
2 arrested after shooting, fight at Hercules residence
HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — One person was shot and two were taken into custody after an incident at a Hercules home on Friday morning, according to the Hercules Police Department (HPD). The incident involved a woman, her boyfriend, and her three adult sons who all lived at the residence. Hercules police officers responded to the […]
centralvalleytv.net
Two Injured in Downtown Assault
MODESTO – Police closed off a section of Tenth Street early Saturday Morning after a report of a stabbing that sent two victims to hospitals. The incident occurred shortly after midnight at a nightclub near Tenth and J Streets. People leaving the area on foot who wished to remain unidentified said they were inside of the Rancho Fresco Cantina when they noticed what appeared to be a fight break out.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Yuba City Driver Arrested in Reported Drunk Driving Incident
Two Drunk Drivers Cause Accidents at South Walton Avenue Intersection. Two drunk driving incidents in Yuba City occurred within hours of each other at the same intersection on February 6. Both took place at the South Walton Avenue intersection with Camino de Flores. The first incident, which occurred at about 2:10 a.m., resulted in the arrest of a 21-year-old whose vehicle hit a tree, killing a passenger and injuring another, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department.
Contra Costa Herald
San Pablo man with outstanding felony warrants takes own life in Antioch Wednesday
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:56 pm, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received a call reporting shots fired at a residence in the 2300 block of “L” Street. Shortly after, a second call was received from an individual reporting they had been on the phone with a male at the residence when a gunshot was heard in the background. The caller believed the male had committed suicide.
Mountain Democrat
Detectives bust Shingle Springs drug house
A visit to a Shingle Springs home by El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives led to the arrest of three people on drug-related charges Monday. A search warrant was served at a home on North Shingle Road as part of a narcotics investigation. Detectives discovered controlled substances including fentanyl, paraphernalia, stolen property and a large amount of U.S. currency, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Loitering with intent, silencer and assault weapon possession
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 19. Kevin Edward Boyd, 48, was arrested at 9:04 a.m. on suspicion of three misdemeanor bench warrants and a fugitive from justice...
crimevoice.com
Suspect in Custody for Fatal Stabbing of 18 year old Girl
“At approximately 1:17 P.M. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Rancho Cordova Police Officers responded to a residence on Ramsgate Way in the City of Rancho Cordova. A caller reported a male subject stabbed the victim and ran her over with a vehicle. When officers arrived, they discovered an 18-year-old female suffering from multiple stab wounds and requested the fire department respond to assist. The Sacramento Metro Fire District arrived moments later and began to render medical aid. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
