State of the Union Heckler MTG Complains About Biden ‘Yelling’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made headlines by interrupting President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, screaming the word “liar” as he spoke on Tuesday. But she really put the icing on the cake after the speech by later complaining about his “yelling” during the speech. “I just got back to my office after listening to the State of the Union with Joe Biden” Greene said in a video shared on her Twitter account. “Part of the time we couldn’t really understand what he was saying because he was yelling at people—yelling through the applause, and mumbling through his words.” She went on to raise other complaints with the president’s address, including that he apparently “talked a lot about communism and controlling private companies.”This is the state of our union. pic.twitter.com/ZApDN7mYMT— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 8, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
Biden's art of the deal

Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. There are several...
Playbook PM: The SOTU stakes for Biden

Tomorrow’s State of the Union address marks an inflection point for President JOE BIDEN: Halfway through his term, he’ll address the nation in his highest-profile remarks since the midterms, delivering the sales pitch for his first two years while teeing up a likely reelection campaign. The agenda in...
TONIGHT: Biden State Of The Union Address To Tout Legislative Achievements

(Washington, DC) -- President Biden plans to tout his administration's legislative achievements when he delivers his State of the Union address tonight. In addition to making his case that he's gotten a lot done during his first two years in the White House, political analysts expect Biden to begin his pitch for a second four-year term. This comes against the backdrop of the latest Washington Post/ABC News poll showing that more than six in ten Americans surveyed think Biden has accomplished little or nothing since taking office.
State of the Union address - live: Trump and Greene to troll speech as Biden expected to make case for 2024

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress tonight, tackling a range of topics from the “spy balloon” diplomatic row with China, to his plan to increase taxes on billionaires and corporations to ensure the US can continue to meet its financial obligations. He will also discuss police reform in the wake of the killing of Tyre Nichols, and declare war on the illegal fentanyl trade and cancer.Mr Biden is otherwise expected to highlight the policy successes of his administration’s first two years and make an implicit campaign pitch as he...
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
President Biden lays groundwork for future in State of the Union Address

Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered the annual State of the Union address to a joint-session of Congress. President Biden began his address by congratulating House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his election. He then congratulated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as well as the 118th Congress of the United States of America. The address also began with an offer by President Biden to reach a consensus with Republicans.
