Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
State of the Union Heckler MTG Complains About Biden ‘Yelling’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made headlines by interrupting President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, screaming the word “liar” as he spoke on Tuesday. But she really put the icing on the cake after the speech by later complaining about his “yelling” during the speech. “I just got back to my office after listening to the State of the Union with Joe Biden” Greene said in a video shared on her Twitter account. “Part of the time we couldn’t really understand what he was saying because he was yelling at people—yelling through the applause, and mumbling through his words.” She went on to raise other complaints with the president’s address, including that he apparently “talked a lot about communism and controlling private companies.”This is the state of our union. pic.twitter.com/ZApDN7mYMT— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 8, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
President Biden's State of the Union address gets rated by Americans
Americans graded President Biden on his State of the Union speech and shared what they believe are his greatest accomplishments as commander-in-chief so far.
Will Biden speak on Chinese balloon during State Of Union Address?
President Joe Biden is set to deliver the State Of The Union Address Tuesday night at 9 PM. Will Biden speak on the Chinese spy balloon during State Of Union Address?
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Trump Announces 'Play by Play' of Biden's State of the Union
"This speech has the opportunity to rival any of the World's great orators, including, Lincoln, Washington, and…Sir Winston Churchill," Trump posted Tuesday.
Biden vows 'to protect' country in State of the Union speech, refers to China balloon
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address on Tuesday that he would cooperate with great power rival China, but vowed "to protect our country," a reference to a Chinese spy balloon that traveled across America last week.
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
POLITICO
Biden's art of the deal
Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. There are several...
POLITICO
Playbook PM: The SOTU stakes for Biden
Tomorrow’s State of the Union address marks an inflection point for President JOE BIDEN: Halfway through his term, he’ll address the nation in his highest-profile remarks since the midterms, delivering the sales pitch for his first two years while teeing up a likely reelection campaign. The agenda in...
iheart.com
TONIGHT: Biden State Of The Union Address To Tout Legislative Achievements
(Washington, DC) -- President Biden plans to tout his administration's legislative achievements when he delivers his State of the Union address tonight. In addition to making his case that he's gotten a lot done during his first two years in the White House, political analysts expect Biden to begin his pitch for a second four-year term. This comes against the backdrop of the latest Washington Post/ABC News poll showing that more than six in ten Americans surveyed think Biden has accomplished little or nothing since taking office.
State of the Union address - live: Trump and Greene to troll speech as Biden expected to make case for 2024
President Joe Biden is set to deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress tonight, tackling a range of topics from the “spy balloon” diplomatic row with China, to his plan to increase taxes on billionaires and corporations to ensure the US can continue to meet its financial obligations. He will also discuss police reform in the wake of the killing of Tyre Nichols, and declare war on the illegal fentanyl trade and cancer.Mr Biden is otherwise expected to highlight the policy successes of his administration’s first two years and make an implicit campaign pitch as he...
Abbott wants state agencies to ban employees from conducting state business on devices that can download or use TikTok
Governor Abbott's administration has proposed that state agencies prohibit employees from conducting official business on any device that is capable of downloading or using TikTok.
Biden is in a weak position heading into the State of the Union
Biden's poll numbers (both in terms of his approval rating and his 2024 prospects) continue to be lackluster heading into the beginning of the 2024 primary season.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
wznd.com
President Biden lays groundwork for future in State of the Union Address
Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered the annual State of the Union address to a joint-session of Congress. President Biden began his address by congratulating House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his election. He then congratulated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as well as the 118th Congress of the United States of America. The address also began with an offer by President Biden to reach a consensus with Republicans.
