ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Former Tigers outfielder back in States after 4 seasons in Japan

Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Leonys Martin is back in the United States after parts of four seasons in Japan. Martin has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Seattle Mariners, the Seattle Times reported this week. Martin, who turns 35 next month, played for the Tigers in 2018 before being...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Braves: Chipper Jones insane home remains for sale, but won’t come at a discount

Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones home is for sale in Georgia, and it’s not cheap. Chipper’s house is selling for a market price of $16 million. If you want to buy the home of an Atlanta sports legend, you’re going to have to pay up. Most of us — yours included — do not have $15 million-plus lying around around the mattress somewhere. Nonetheless, for those of you who can afford such endeavors, we have a home for you.
CANTON, GA
The Comeback

Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year

The Chicago Cubs have signed a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient. Chicago agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported the deal on Friday afternoon. “Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs,” Rosenthal tweeted. Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources Read more... The post Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension

The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come. The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.... The post Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Red Sox-Yankees Trade Involving Gold Glover Could Solve Each Team's Biggest Problem

Both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees enter spring training with questions surrounding middle infield depth. The Yankees enter camp with established veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa, rookie Oswald Peraza -- No. 3 Yankees prospect according to MLB Pipeline -- and Anthony Volpe -- No. 1 Yankees prospect -- expected to be called up at some point in 2023 after reaching Triple-A last season. The Yankees also have Oswaldo Cabrera, a natural infielder who has been converted to the outfield to get his bat in the lineup.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder

The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move to sign a former Silver Slugger outfielder as Spring Training nears. The Dodgers signed former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta on Friday. Peralta spent nine seasons with the D-Backs before they traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays last season. Peralta entered free agency in the offseason and Read more... The post Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLive.com

Former Tigers reliever signs with Diamondbacks

Veteran left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin, who spent the 2022 season with the Detroit Tigers, has found a new home. Chafin, 32, has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks worth a guaranteed $6.25 million. Yes, that’s a little less than the $6.5 million option with the Tigers...
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

San Diego Padres Star Signs Huge Extension

The San Diego Padres have not been afraid to pursue and lock down headline talent in recent years, between the signings of Manny Machado and Yu Darvish, in addition to the trade for Juan Soto, as they continue to try and compete in an arms race with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News for February 11, 2023

Anthony DiComo looked at three big stories for the Mets heading into spring training. MLB.com recalled the role that George “The Stork” Theodore played on the 1973 pennant-winning Mets. After being designated for assignment in the aftermath of domestic violence allegations being made against him, outfielder Khalil Lee...
SYRACUSE, NY
Bless You Boys

Tiger batters and the hitting zone

In recent seasons, many a Tiger hitter has proven vulnerable to the current MLB-wide approach of being attacked by fastballs up and breaking stuff down and away. Expanding the hitting zone into these regions is, on the whole, a losing game for hitters. Baseball Savant has a zone profile tool that breaks down how often a hitter swings at pitches thrown to location. Here's one swing profile, in the form of a pitch location grid broken down into 6 inch squares:
Bless You Boys

I Like What the Rangers Did

The Rangers have spent heavily the past 2 seasons. Last year they focused on offense by getting Semien and Seager. They also picked up smaller pieces in Mitch Garver and Martin Perez. Then this year they spent heavily on the rotation... extending Perez, picking up deGrom, Eovaldi and Heaney. There...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy