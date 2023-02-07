Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Related
MLive.com
Former Tigers outfielder back in States after 4 seasons in Japan
Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Leonys Martin is back in the United States after parts of four seasons in Japan. Martin has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Seattle Mariners, the Seattle Times reported this week. Martin, who turns 35 next month, played for the Tigers in 2018 before being...
Dodgers: Former LA Top Prospect Returns to Organization on Minor-League Deal
The Dodgers signed Rubby De La Rosa, a former LA top prospect, to a minor-league deal as he comes back after four years playing in Japan.
Dodgers: Predicting LA's Opening Day Lineup
The Dodgers start their season on March 30 against the DBacks — what will their lineup look like that evening?
Braves: Chipper Jones insane home remains for sale, but won’t come at a discount
Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones home is for sale in Georgia, and it’s not cheap. Chipper’s house is selling for a market price of $16 million. If you want to buy the home of an Atlanta sports legend, you’re going to have to pay up. Most of us — yours included — do not have $15 million-plus lying around around the mattress somewhere. Nonetheless, for those of you who can afford such endeavors, we have a home for you.
Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year
The Chicago Cubs have signed a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient. Chicago agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported the deal on Friday afternoon. “Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs,” Rosenthal tweeted. Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources Read more... The post Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension
The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come. The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.... The post Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
One former Red Sox hurler is attempting an MLB comeback
Yardbarker
Red Sox-Yankees Trade Involving Gold Glover Could Solve Each Team's Biggest Problem
Both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees enter spring training with questions surrounding middle infield depth. The Yankees enter camp with established veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa, rookie Oswald Peraza -- No. 3 Yankees prospect according to MLB Pipeline -- and Anthony Volpe -- No. 1 Yankees prospect -- expected to be called up at some point in 2023 after reaching Triple-A last season. The Yankees also have Oswaldo Cabrera, a natural infielder who has been converted to the outfield to get his bat in the lineup.
Yardbarker
Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder
The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move to sign a former Silver Slugger outfielder as Spring Training nears. The Dodgers signed former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta on Friday. Peralta spent nine seasons with the D-Backs before they traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays last season. Peralta entered free agency in the offseason and Read more... The post Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLive.com
Former Tigers reliever signs with Diamondbacks
Veteran left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin, who spent the 2022 season with the Detroit Tigers, has found a new home. Chafin, 32, has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks worth a guaranteed $6.25 million. Yes, that’s a little less than the $6.5 million option with the Tigers...
Rangers Spring Training Preview: Corey Seager
Corey Seager is coming off an All-Star Game appearance and a career high in home runs.
Sorry, Atlanta Braves fans: Mike Soroka wants you to call him something else now
Mike Soroka was far too simple. Instead, the Atlanta Braves pitcher wants fans to call him by his full name. Michael Soroka doesn’t roll off the tongue like ‘mike’ does, but we’ll go with it for now. Every now and then, media members are asked to...
Phillies Prospect to Play in World Baseball Classic
Jaydenn Estanista, a top prospect for the Philadelphia Phillies, will be playing for the Netherlands at the World Baseball Classic.
San Diego Padres Star Signs Huge Extension
The San Diego Padres have not been afraid to pursue and lock down headline talent in recent years, between the signings of Manny Machado and Yu Darvish, in addition to the trade for Juan Soto, as they continue to try and compete in an arms race with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Former Phillie Hamels Reportedly ‘Reviewing Offers’
Cole Hamels is reportedly looking at offers for a Major League Baseball resurgence after recently holding throwing session.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for February 11, 2023
Anthony DiComo looked at three big stories for the Mets heading into spring training. MLB.com recalled the role that George “The Stork” Theodore played on the 1973 pennant-winning Mets. After being designated for assignment in the aftermath of domestic violence allegations being made against him, outfielder Khalil Lee...
Bless You Boys
Tiger batters and the hitting zone
In recent seasons, many a Tiger hitter has proven vulnerable to the current MLB-wide approach of being attacked by fastballs up and breaking stuff down and away. Expanding the hitting zone into these regions is, on the whole, a losing game for hitters. Baseball Savant has a zone profile tool that breaks down how often a hitter swings at pitches thrown to location. Here's one swing profile, in the form of a pitch location grid broken down into 6 inch squares:
Bless You Boys
I Like What the Rangers Did
The Rangers have spent heavily the past 2 seasons. Last year they focused on offense by getting Semien and Seager. They also picked up smaller pieces in Mitch Garver and Martin Perez. Then this year they spent heavily on the rotation... extending Perez, picking up deGrom, Eovaldi and Heaney. There...
Dodgers News: LA Inks Long-Time Diamondbacks Outfielder to Multi-Million Dollar Deal
The Dodgers add some lefty-swinging outfield depth on a major league deal.
Comments / 0