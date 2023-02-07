As our world becomes more digital and our digits become tools mainly used for clicking, double tapping, and doom scrolling, the act of reading a book — or simply holding a book in your hands — is a radical act. When it's a handcrafted artists' book you're cradling, the experience becomes an intentional act of communion between bookmaker and reader. South Florida audiences may be surprised by the artistic and storytelling prowess that makers from around the globe infuse into artists' books when they stop by Tropic Bound, Miami's first celebration of the art form.

