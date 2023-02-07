ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Romantic Valentine's Day Cocktails in Miami

Bouquets of roses and drugstore chocolates on Valentine's Day are overrated. What your sweetheart truly desires is a good cocktail. Cozy up bar-side and drink in love at one of these South Florida's top bars and restaurants. From beet-infused love potions to fairy-tale-inspired cocktails, get love-struck by one of these romantic concoctions.
Miami New Times

Tropic Bound Celebrates the Art of Books

As our world becomes more digital and our digits become tools mainly used for clicking, double tapping, and doom scrolling, the act of reading a book — or simply holding a book in your hands — is a radical act. When it's a handcrafted artists' book you're cradling, the experience becomes an intentional act of communion between bookmaker and reader. South Florida audiences may be surprised by the artistic and storytelling prowess that makers from around the globe infuse into artists' books when they stop by Tropic Bound, Miami's first celebration of the art form.
Miami New Times

International Noise Conference Celebrates Its 20th Year

Somehow, against all odds, the International Noise Conference (INC) is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Starting in 2004 with 27 out-of-town artists and seven local acts to celebrate unconventional sounds, the always-free event has, at times, ballooned to more than 100 performers. This year's edition started Monday, February 6, and goes through the weekend, featuring dozens of artists making all kinds of noise.
Miami New Times

Chicken Man Arrested at Carollo's Big Block Party

A group of underground subversives who call themselves the "Committee to Undermine the Carollo Klan" (CUCK) has been hatching dastardly plans to sabotage Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo's work in the city and thereby disrupt the very foundation of municipal government. Their latest plot unfolded Saturday as they dressed up as...
