How to ‘adopt’ an animal from the Birmingham Zoo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — If you’re still searching for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, the Birmingham Zoo has you covered.

This year you have the opportunity to “adopt” an animal from the Birmingham Zoo. This symbolic adoption helps provide food, welfare, and vital care for the zoo animal’s family. It also provides support for conservation and education programs at the zoo.

Prices vary depending on the animal you choose. All adoption packages feature a certificate, fact sheet and photo book of your animal. Certain packages even come with a plush version of the animal you’ve chosen to adopt.

If you’re interested in adopting an animal from the Birmingham Zoo as a Valentines present for a loved one, click here .

