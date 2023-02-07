Read full article on original website
Willow leaving General Hospital: The Heart-Wrenching Goodbye on General Hospital
Will she stay in Port Charles, or will she be written off the show? In this article, we will take a look at the character's journey on the show and explore the possibilities of her future at General Hospital.
What happened to Nikolas On General Hospital?
On GH, what happened to Nikolas? Is Nicholas back at General Hospital? Who is the new Nicholas on GH? On General Hospital, the American television program developed by Frank and Doris Hursley, find out the most recent information regarding the fate of Prince Nikolas Cassadine.
After Being Fired From General Hospital, Steve Burton Is Back In A Familiar New Role
Ok soap fans, Harris Michaels is back in Salem! Steve Burton reprises his first ever daytime TV role and first Days of Our Lives character, playing the secretive Harris Michaels.
GH Spoilers Speculation: The Bone Marrow Donor Everyone Is Ignoring
A chance to show who’s the real hero of Port Charles!. GH spoilers tease that Josslyn Jacks managed to make Willow Tait’s medical crisis a little bit more about herself when she recalled her own kidney transplant from years earlier. Which got us thinking.
General Hospital Spoilers: Portia will have to eat her words about the Cassadines
Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) is pretty self-righteous when it comes to the Cassadine clan. She has been warning Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) for over a year that Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) his father Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) and uncle Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) are trouble, immortal, and dangerous. General Hospital is carefully setting Dr. Robinson up for a big fall and fans say she will deserve it.
Marcus Coloma shares his deep hurt at being fired by General Hospital
Marcus Coloma was hurt by the way General Hospital let him go. Soaps.com is revealing the details related to the exit of Marcus Coloma as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. The actor first showed up as the Cassadine Prince on Halloween 2019 and saved Ava Jerome (Maura West from drowning. They played games with one another and tried to outmaneuver each other but fell deeply in love. Coloma spoke in detail on a podcast of That's Awesome with his former castmates Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) and (Damian Spinell).
Is Adam Newman saying goodbye to Genoa City on The Young and the Restless?
Last November TVline warned that there were some big exits coming on The Young and the Restless and that Kelsey Wang ( Allie Nygyen) and Rory Gibson (Noah Newman) had already been taken off contract. The rumor mill suggested heads would roll by March 26 when Y&R celebrates 50 years and Mark Grossman (Adam Newman) was mentioned as possibly being fired. Reasons were given by TVline why his character would stick around Genoa City so let's take a look at why Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) youngest son might get the axe.
General Hospital Alum and Primetime MVP Dead at 45
“What a beautiful, bright light we lost today.”. Multiple fandoms are mourning the passing of much-loved actress Annie Wersching. To General Hospital fans, she was Amelia Joffe. Viewers of Star Trek: Picard knew her as the Borg Queen. And Vampire Diary lovers know her Lily was the mother of the Salvatore brothers.
Where does Cameron go from here on General Hospital?
On General Hospital Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) has been stuck working at Kelly's and missed the signs that he was losing Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). The situation brings to mind the Temptations song: "I'm Losing You." Outside of work and his friendship with Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) Cam really does not have a social life and there are no available females in Port Charles at this time. Cam and Josslyn's first time was supposed to be romantic but thanks to Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl) it turned into a nightmare from which they never recovered.
Anthony Geary acknowledges his love for Sonya Eddy but does not mention a General Hospital return
Anthony Geary portrayed Luke Spencer on General Hospital for many years and continues to be a fan favorite. After retiring in 2015 he said he would not return to the ABC soap adding he would not want to die in a heap on the GH set." He did, however, make a brief 60-second return when Jane Elliot retired from her role as Tracy Quartermaine in 2017 and fans continue to believe he may come back again.
Soap Hub Speculates This Is What Dex Heller Is After on General Hospital
How Dex Heller can kill many General Hospital birds with his one stone. Ever since Dex Heller arrived in Port Charles, scheming with Michael Corinthos while pretending to work for Sonny Corinthos, GH spoilers have been teasing we’d eventually find out what he’s really after.
Is Jason Morgan Making a Comeback to General Hospital? Fans Speculate on His Return
Fans of the popular daytime soap opera, General Hospital, have been speculating about the return of one of the show's most beloved characters, Jason Morgan. Is Jason Coming back on General Hospital?Photo byGetty Images.
‘The Young and the Restless’: 3 Couples Who Will Break up in 2023
The Young and the Restless has created many iconic couples. Yet, like many soap opera pairs, these Genoa City couples face challenges. 2023 will be a tough year for many couples and a few could call it quits. ‘The Young and the Restless’ couple Elena Dawson and Nate Hastings break...
General Hospital Preview: Willow and Someone Else’s Lives Hang in the Balance
In General Hospital’s preview for the week of January 30 – February 3, the attempt to save Willow’s life hits another roadblock. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. With Michael by her side, Willow goes into the OR to induce labor and have...
Days Of Our Lives: Is Chloe Expecting a Baby with Stephen? Fans Speculate as Actress Teases Pregnancy Storyline
The Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running daytime dramas on television, and it has captivated audiences for decades with its compelling storylines and dynamic characters. One of the most beloved characters on the show is Chloe Lane, played by actress Nadia Bjorlin.
Will Kimberly McCullough return to General Hospital for the Nurses Ball ?
It's been 3 years since General Hospital held the annual Nurses Ball which is scheduled for the first week in April 2023. Fans are wondering if Kimberly McCullough will reprise her role as Robin Scorpio Drake but at this point, nothing has been revealed. McCullough began on the ABC soap as a seven-year-old and viewers watched her grow up on the screen and still think fondly of her. The actress has been directing in recent years but she did return during the memorial service for Sean Donnelly (John Reilly).
General Hospital Spoilers: Two Lives at Risk in General Hospital!
General Hospital spoilers, Willow Tait is fighting to preserve both herself and her unborn child, and her life is in danger. Her loved ones are anxiously awaiting for her to awaken at General Hospital. This week on the ABC sudser, Willow experiences a complete shift.
Days of Our Lives Reunites a Supercouple… But It Won’t Be All Hearts and Flowers
Cady McClain will be making her way back to Days of Our Lives as Jennifer beginning on Friday, February 10, just in time for Valentine’s Day. And if anyone needs a little pick-me-up right about now, it’s Jack. The poor guy is not only dealing with the loss of his daughter Abigail but he just disowned his other daughter Gwen, who refused to chose him over Xander.
Days of Our Lives Comings and Goings: Farewell to Fan-Favorites
We are growing every day, and we know the struggles of life. A few people leave our life as if nothing happened, and a few will come into your life to make you feel cherished. Remember, only the strong one stays constant. Everyone has faced the situation at least once in their lifetime. Isn’t it?
Who will die next a Wyndamere on General Hospital?
General Hospital viewers are expressing their disdain for the way the ABC soap wrote out Marcus Coloma and seems to have killed off Nikolas Cassadine. Spoilers have teased that Wyndamere will run red with blood but so far only Nik has been presumed dead and there was not a drop of blood on him. This leaves fans wondering who is next to die and why they would be on Spoon Island.
