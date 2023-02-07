ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland steakhouse closes after catching fire overnight

By Dylan Abad, Kaycee Sloan
 6 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A well-known Lakeland steakhouse has suffered “extensive damage” due to an overnight fire.

According to the Lakeland Fire Department, officials received calls about the Texas Cattle Company around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The popular restaurant, located next door to the main city fire station, has been around for nearly 40 years.

According to fire officials, Texas Cattle Company is “not going to be open anytime soon.”

“We are sad to announce that Texas Cattle Company in Lakeland will be temporarily closed due to a fire in the building that has since been contained,” the restaurant said in a statement. “Thankfully, the fire occurred after hours so no one was injured.”

Restaurant owners thanked the “brave first responders” who rushed in to put out the flames and save their beloved restaurant.

“Thank you for your support during this time,” the statement added. “We look forward to reopening and serving you again soon!”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments / 17

Pam Corwin Fellows
5d ago

I have eaten at this restaurant since moving to Lakeland in 1976. Big loss for the city! Prayers it can reopen soon!

Stephanie Butts
5d ago

sad day. always wanted to go there, it was always where my grandpa took my grandmother when they went on dates.

randy love
5d ago

sounds like a plan to rebuild everything new by insurance company.unless it's a electric wire that started this there's no way it could of started by itself

