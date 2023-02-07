Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Why Atlanta is a Thriving Hub for Business and InvestmentInformed InsightAtlanta, GA
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta Perfect for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates AlikeDeanLandMarietta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Pedestrian killed in accident on Chamblee Tucker Road
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - The Chamblee Police Department is investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian Thursday night. Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Chamblee Tucker Road and Peachtree Road. According to investigators, witnesses at the scene say the pedestrian...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Atlanta
A man died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street early Sunday in Atlanta.
WXIA 11 Alive
Wreck leaves miles of delays on I-20 eastbound | How to get around
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. Multiple lanes of I-20 eastbound were shut down Friday morning just before Thornton Road in Douglas County. The wreck was first spotted around 5 a.m. All lanes have sine reopened. Right now,...
1 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in Gainesville Friday afternoon, according to police. Police said the fatal crash happened at Browns Bridge Road at Cresswind Parkway, right at the northeast edge of Lake Lanier. The road is expected to be closed...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Crash delays morning traffic on I-20 East in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused delays on I-20 East at Thornton Road in Douglas County Friday morning.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Tractor trailer driver killed in I-520 crash identified
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on I-520. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to westbound I-520 near mile marker 10 just before 11:30 a.m. Friday for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer. Investigators say the truck left the roadway, struck the guard rail, and continued on, hitting several trees.
wrganews.com
Bartow County: Cassville Road Closed Beginning Monday
Weather permitting, crews will be repairing a drainage pipe on Cassville Road. The repairs will close a portion of the road near the intersection with Highway 293 to Dollar General. The road will be closed from Monday, February 13 to February 17. WHEN: Monday, February 13 from 9 a.m. until...
wgac.com
Driver Identified in Deadly 18-Wheeler Wreck
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of an 18-wheeler that crashed around noon today on Bobby Jones Expressway. Forty-eight-year-old Nakita Bunting of Riverdale, Georgia lost control of the rig in the westbound lanes. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a guardrail, then hit several trees. Bunting was pronounced dead at the scene.
Security guard shot after couple skips out on restaurant tab, Dunwoody police say
A security guard was shot after a couple allegedly left a restaurant before paying their bill.
A plane landed on an interstate in Gwinnett County, now we know what went wrong
A plane that landed on a Gwinnett County interstate after crashing into a semi-truck in January was due to engine failure, a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
Metro Atlanta first responder intentionally crashes car after accelerator gets stuck, survives
NEWNAN, Ga. — An off-duty first responder survived a terrifying crash after his accelerator got stuck while driving in Newnan. On Christmas Eve, James Bennefield was traveling in his 2006 GT Mustang when the car's accelerator got stuck. He tried pressing the brake, shifting the gears and he even...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing Cherokee County woman last heard from over text, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Loved ones said a Cherokee County woman was on her way to meet some friends for dinner, but never arrived. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is now asking for the public's help finding her. The last time family and friends said they heard from Laura Ann...
Man hits pregnant woman with car on purpose, crashes moments later, deputies say
The driver hit the pregnant woman with his mirror and then lost control of his car moments later.
Alpharetta 10-year-old abducted by father who was supposed to watch her for an hour, police say
According to police, the child's non-custodial father took her while waiting for her mother.
Man injured in tree trimming accident dies in hospital in Gainesville
He had to be rescued from the top of a tree in Habersham County.
Massive fire gutted a tire shop and a neighboring restaurant in Paulding Co
As the fire was being extinguished, hot spots sparked a second fire, bringing fire crews back to the scene.
WSB Radio
Homeowner charged with multiple felonies after dozens of animals removed from Milton home
Fulton County’s SWAT team was even involved in serving the search warrant.
Robber who slipped and fell outside Waffle House heading to prison, Coweta County deputies say
An armed robber will serve 25 years in jail after he and another man robbed a Sharpsburg Waffle House in Coweta County.
North Georgia residents dealt with downed trees, power outages Sunday
Crews across the region are still working on surveying the damage.
Driver accused of being high on marijuana hits, kills driver, police say
Neighbors in a Gwinnett County community are outraged after a wrong-way crash killed an innocent man at the hands of a suspected DUI driver.
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 0