Kennesaw, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Pedestrian killed in accident on Chamblee Tucker Road

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - The Chamblee Police Department is investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian Thursday night. Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Chamblee Tucker Road and Peachtree Road. According to investigators, witnesses at the scene say the pedestrian...
CHAMBLEE, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Tractor trailer driver killed in I-520 crash identified

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on I-520. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to westbound I-520 near mile marker 10 just before 11:30 a.m. Friday for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer. Investigators say the truck left the roadway, struck the guard rail, and continued on, hitting several trees.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Bartow County: Cassville Road Closed Beginning Monday

Weather permitting, crews will be repairing a drainage pipe on Cassville Road. The repairs will close a portion of the road near the intersection with Highway 293 to Dollar General. The road will be closed from Monday, February 13 to February 17. WHEN: Monday, February 13 from 9 a.m. until...
wgac.com

Driver Identified in Deadly 18-Wheeler Wreck

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of an 18-wheeler that crashed around noon today on Bobby Jones Expressway. Forty-eight-year-old Nakita Bunting of Riverdale, Georgia lost control of the rig in the westbound lanes. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a guardrail, then hit several trees. Bunting was pronounced dead at the scene.
RIVERDALE, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
