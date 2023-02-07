ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Single Ticket Holder Who Won Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Last Year Hasn't Claimed Prize Yet

The winner has one year from the November drawing to claim the winnings, according to California state law Someone in California has a huge prize with their name on it, but their identity remains a mystery. In November, one lucky ticket in Altadena, Calif. correctly matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot: a record-breaking $2.04 billion.  Per state law, the winner has one year from the drawing to claim the prize, but no one has come forward with the winning ticket yet, according to The CW station KTLA. RELATED: Grandfather of 10...
Did anyone win the $613 million Powerball?

WASHINGTON — Nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Monday, extending a losing streak that has lasted for months. The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing rises to $653 million. A single ticket in California matched five numbers to win $1 million. The pot has grown steadily since Nov. 19, shortly after...
Washington Lottery Player Wins $754.6 Million Jackpot

A person in Washington won a staggering Powerball jackpot worth around $754.6 million on Monday night, lottery officials said. In a statement released Tuesday, the lottery said a single ticket had managed to correctly match all six winning numbers—5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and the Powerball 7. The megabucks prize is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever and the ninth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The $754.6 million figure is the amount the winner will receive if they choose to accept their prize total as an annuity paid in one initial partial payment followed by installments over 29 years, increasing by 5 percent each year. Or, if they really can’t wait for their new mansion and jet pack, they can choose to accept a measly one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.Read it at Associated Press
