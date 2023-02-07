A person in Washington won a staggering Powerball jackpot worth around $754.6 million on Monday night, lottery officials said. In a statement released Tuesday, the lottery said a single ticket had managed to correctly match all six winning numbers—5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and the Powerball 7. The megabucks prize is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever and the ninth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The $754.6 million figure is the amount the winner will receive if they choose to accept their prize total as an annuity paid in one initial partial payment followed by installments over 29 years, increasing by 5 percent each year. Or, if they really can’t wait for their new mansion and jet pack, they can choose to accept a measly one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.Read it at Associated Press

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO