Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The $754 Million Jackpot
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $754 million.
A single ticket in Washington state matched all winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot of $754.6 million
The Powerball prize grew to an estimated $747 million for Monday's drawing -- the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to Powerball.
Powerball winning numbers for Monday's $613M jackpot
Check your ticket! Monday's Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $613 million. That means the cash option is $329 million.
Single Ticket Holder Who Won Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Last Year Hasn't Claimed Prize Yet
The winner has one year from the November drawing to claim the winnings, according to California state law Someone in California has a huge prize with their name on it, but their identity remains a mystery. In November, one lucky ticket in Altadena, Calif. correctly matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot: a record-breaking $2.04 billion. Per state law, the winner has one year from the drawing to claim the prize, but no one has come forward with the winning ticket yet, according to The CW station KTLA. RELATED: Grandfather of 10...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
Winner! One winning ticket for $754M Powerball jackpot
A winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot has been sold.
Powerball soars to $613 million in Monday drawing
Powerball continues to climb making Monday's lottery drawing the ninth largest prize in history.
Did anyone win the $613 million Powerball?
WASHINGTON — Nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Monday, extending a losing streak that has lasted for months. The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing rises to $653 million. A single ticket in California matched five numbers to win $1 million. The pot has grown steadily since Nov. 19, shortly after...
Lucky lottery player in Washington lands one of biggest Powerball jackpots in history
The player made the first jackpot win of the year, lottery officials said.
Washington Lottery Player Wins $754.6 Million Jackpot
A person in Washington won a staggering Powerball jackpot worth around $754.6 million on Monday night, lottery officials said. In a statement released Tuesday, the lottery said a single ticket had managed to correctly match all six winning numbers—5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and the Powerball 7. The megabucks prize is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever and the ninth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The $754.6 million figure is the amount the winner will receive if they choose to accept their prize total as an annuity paid in one initial partial payment followed by installments over 29 years, increasing by 5 percent each year. Or, if they really can’t wait for their new mansion and jet pack, they can choose to accept a measly one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.Read it at Associated Press
