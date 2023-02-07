ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc27 News

What is Pennsylvania Googling: Super Bowl LVII

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching, and chances are if you’re from Pennsylvania, you’ve been searching for the following things on Google in preparation for the big game. Those are some of the most commonly searched Super Bowl LVII topics in Pennsylvania, according to Google Trends. First, we’ll start with the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX Sports

Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets

Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl. Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Someone Made Ridiculous Super Bowl MVP Bet

It wouldn't be a major sporting event without someone lighting their money on fire with a ridiculous bet. According to Ben Fawkes, a Pennsylvania resident is putting down $130 on PointsBet Sportsbook for an offensive lineman to win Super Bowl LVII MVP at 250-1 odds. Fans reacted to the story on ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 57 picks, odds, Chiefs vs. Eagles bets from top expert: This five-way same game parlay pays 19-1

The Kansas City Chiefs will try to win their third Super Bowl in franchise history when they square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. The Chiefs previously won the Super Bowl in the 1969 and 2019 seasons. This year, Kansas City (16-3) is playing in its third Super Bowl in four seasons. Meanwhile, the Eagles (16-3) are looking to win the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy. They previously won it in the 2017 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Super Bowl prop bets 2023: Odds for Fox's broadcast, including celebrity sightings, Joe Biden, Donna Kelce & Philly cheesesteak

Everything is bigger when it comes to the Super Bowl, including the broadcast, which was watched by over 100 million people last year — over 200 million if you account for group settings. With so many viewers expected to tune into NBC for Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles on Sunday, it makes sense that sportsbooks have opened up their menu of wagering options to include some prop bets on Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Joe Biden, and of course, the Philly cheesesteak.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

Sports bets spike ahead of Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — As legal sports gambling proliferates, the number of Americans betting on Super Bowl LVII and the total amount they're wagering is surging — although most of the action is still off the books.An estimated 1 in 5 American adults will make some sort of bet, laying out a whopping $16 billion, or twice as much as last year, according to an industry trade group.Even as legal gambling has spread to two-thirds of U.S. states, independent analysts say only about $1 billion of the total being wagered on Sunday's game will happen through casinos, racetracks or...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Big Charlie's Saloon, a Chiefs bar in Philadelphia, won't be open during game

One Philadelphia bar is normally a home for all Kansas City Chiefs fans in the area (seriously), but won't be opening its doors on Super Bowl Sunday after originally planning to do so. Big Charlie's Saloon, located in South Philadelphia, revealed that the establishment decided not to open for Super Bowl LVII because they allegedly wouldn't be able accommodate the large amount of fans that would want to watch the game at the local bar.
KANSAS CITY, MO

