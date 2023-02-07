Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner
The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
Chiefs bar in Philadelphia cancels Super Bowl party
A South Philly bar dedicated to the Kansas City Chiefs has decided to cancel its Super Bowl party this year. Big Charlie’s Saloon at South 11th and McKean streets will be closed Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle.
Could Philadelphia Eagles’ jersey color ruin their Super Bowl?
Philadelphia will be the home team on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. And when they take the field against the Chiefs, the Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys, with Kansas City in its white uniforms. There’s just one problem with that, according to the Boston Globe: “The team in white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls.”
Who will win Super Bowl LVII? West Virginia’s Babydog makes her annual prediction
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s that time of year again! West Virginia’s First Pet, Babydog, has made her annual prediction for the Super Bowl scores. This year’s Big Game matchup will be between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 with a 6:30 p.m. kick off. During West Virginia […]
What is Pennsylvania Googling: Super Bowl LVII
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching, and chances are if you’re from Pennsylvania, you’ve been searching for the following things on Google in preparation for the big game. Those are some of the most commonly searched Super Bowl LVII topics in Pennsylvania, according to Google Trends. First, we’ll start with the […]
The Super Bowl of Golf: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia
Super Bowl LVII matches the Philadephia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs and among oddsmakers, the game is basically a toss-up, with the Eagles being installed as a slight favorite. The two cities couldn’t be any more different. The City of Brotherly Love oozes with history and owns the Liberty...
Go Birds! Philadelphia vernacular takes over Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl
"Go Birds!" is something we hear all the time in Philadelphia, but it's also quickly becoming part of the vernacular in Phoenix as Eagles transplants and fans take over the city ahead of the Super Bowl.
FOX Sports
Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets
Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl. Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds...
Look: Someone Made Ridiculous Super Bowl MVP Bet
It wouldn't be a major sporting event without someone lighting their money on fire with a ridiculous bet. According to Ben Fawkes, a Pennsylvania resident is putting down $130 on PointsBet Sportsbook for an offensive lineman to win Super Bowl LVII MVP at 250-1 odds. Fans reacted to the story on ...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 57 picks, odds, Chiefs vs. Eagles bets from top expert: This five-way same game parlay pays 19-1
The Kansas City Chiefs will try to win their third Super Bowl in franchise history when they square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. The Chiefs previously won the Super Bowl in the 1969 and 2019 seasons. This year, Kansas City (16-3) is playing in its third Super Bowl in four seasons. Meanwhile, the Eagles (16-3) are looking to win the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy. They previously won it in the 2017 season.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: 20 percent of American adults expected to bet on Chiefs vs. Eagles, according to survey
A record 50.4 million American adults, which breaks down to 20 percent -- roughly one in five -- will bet on Super Bowl LVII, according to a survey from the American Gaming Association. Those adults are expected to wager an estimated $16 billion on Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
ng-sportingnews.com
Super Bowl prop bets 2023: Odds for Fox's broadcast, including celebrity sightings, Joe Biden, Donna Kelce & Philly cheesesteak
Everything is bigger when it comes to the Super Bowl, including the broadcast, which was watched by over 100 million people last year — over 200 million if you account for group settings. With so many viewers expected to tune into NBC for Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles on Sunday, it makes sense that sportsbooks have opened up their menu of wagering options to include some prop bets on Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Joe Biden, and of course, the Philly cheesesteak.
Sports bets spike ahead of Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — As legal sports gambling proliferates, the number of Americans betting on Super Bowl LVII and the total amount they're wagering is surging — although most of the action is still off the books.An estimated 1 in 5 American adults will make some sort of bet, laying out a whopping $16 billion, or twice as much as last year, according to an industry trade group.Even as legal gambling has spread to two-thirds of U.S. states, independent analysts say only about $1 billion of the total being wagered on Sunday's game will happen through casinos, racetracks or...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Big Charlie's Saloon, a Chiefs bar in Philadelphia, won't be open during game
One Philadelphia bar is normally a home for all Kansas City Chiefs fans in the area (seriously), but won't be opening its doors on Super Bowl Sunday after originally planning to do so. Big Charlie's Saloon, located in South Philadelphia, revealed that the establishment decided not to open for Super Bowl LVII because they allegedly wouldn't be able accommodate the large amount of fans that would want to watch the game at the local bar.
