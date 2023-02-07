Ariel Posen: “I have Telecasters that I like with 12s – I like a fight: I’m not a guy that’s ripping up and down the fretboard. I don’t need a fast action”

For those who may be unfamiliar with Danny Gatton, he was one of the greatest guitarists who ever lived, and he has been a major influence of mine for many years. Danny could move effortlessly from country and western swing to blues to jazz to bebop in the blink of an eye, and I learned so many licks from listening to his records. I’m still learning Danny Gatton licks! And as is the case with all of one’s influences, it’s a fun and challenging goal to bring them into our own playing in a natural and “organic” type of way.

