Ariel Posen: “I have Telecasters that I like with 12s – I like a fight: I’m not a guy that’s ripping up and down the fretboard. I don’t need a fast action”

Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Aynsley Lister on why he prefers ’70s Strats to ’60s models, and relying on amp drive rather than pedals
With a focus on storytelling and an unexpectedly precious mid-’70s Strat, blues-rocker Aynsley Lister presents album number eight and talks about the tones behind the tracks. Like any hardened blues musician, it’s been a case of relentlessly touring over the years for UK’s Aynsley Lister. Along For the Ride is his eighth studio album on the Straight Talkin’ label that he co-founded with his wife, Stephanie.
Guitar World Magazine
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo: “Cliff’s approach was, ‘I’m gonna play what I feel, and if you don’t like it, screw you!’”
Trujillo remembers bass guitar’s ultimate metal maverick, Cliff Burton. Born on February 10, 1962, in Castro Valley, California, Cliff Burton had three years in Metallica, recording three groundbreaking albums. 1983’s Kill ‘Em All, featured jaw-dropping bass guitar solo (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth, which stamped Burton's identity firmly on the emerging...
In 1986, Both His Parents Abandoned Him Because of the Way He Looks. “I hate seeing my face in the mirror”
Born with an underdeveloped jaw, absent cheekbones, and unusual ears, Jono Lancaster was discarded by his parents at birth and left to navigate a childhood fraught with abandonment and insecurity.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch a 17-year-old John Frusciante shred like a hair-metal guitar hero in newly unearthed footage
One year before he joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Frusciante could be found tearing up the fretboard of a Kramer-inspired SuperStrat with two-hand tapping, blinding legato and Floyd Rose whammy bar squeals. John Frusciante is regarded as one of the pre-eminent guitar heroes of the past three decades –...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Japanese fusion legend Masayoshi Takanaka shred on an awe-inspiring surfboard guitar
Revered for his contributions to Japanese popular music, Takanaka is equally well-known for his love of truly jaw-dropping custom guitars. When you think of outrageously oversized custom electric guitars – the kind that get chiropractors salivating – a few prominent examples probably come to mind. There's Jared Dines,...
Guitar World Magazine
Joe Perry recalls the time he accidentally stole a pedal from Jeff Beck – and gave him one of the first Klon Centaurs in return
The Aerosmith guitarist gifted Beck "the ’59 Les Paul of pedals" during rehearsals for the latter's all-star Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction performance in 2009 "to adjust the karma" Aerosmith electric guitar player Joe Perry was hugely influenced by Jeff Beck, seeing at least one show on...
Guitar World Magazine
Hone your hybrid picking with this lesson in the style of the great Danny Gatton
For those who may be unfamiliar with Danny Gatton, he was one of the greatest guitarists who ever lived, and he has been a major influence of mine for many years. Danny could move effortlessly from country and western swing to blues to jazz to bebop in the blink of an eye, and I learned so many licks from listening to his records. I’m still learning Danny Gatton licks! And as is the case with all of one’s influences, it’s a fun and challenging goal to bring them into our own playing in a natural and “organic” type of way.
Guitar World Magazine
Analog Man reveals it worked on a best-selling budget Electro-Harmonix pedal
Mike Piera, founder of pedal builder Analog Man, has revealed that his firm worked closely with Electro-Harmonix in the development of its popular East River Drive pedal. Piera recently took to Instagram to recall the development of the overdrive pedal and praise the resulting production from EHX. We check over...
Guitar World Magazine
This instrumental virtuoso is evolving this tiny, traditional Brazilian guitar – and jamming with Steve Vai provided the inspiration
The four-string, 13”-scale Bahian guitar has remained relatively true to its heritage since it was invented back in the 1940s. Now, Igor Hereda – with the help of a radical six-string signature model – is aiming to bring the instrument into the modern era. Electric guitars, acoustic...
Comments / 0