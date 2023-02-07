ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northeast Ohio's 'A Special Wish Foundation' aims to create special moments for children, teens fighting life-threatening illnesses

CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio non-profit is creating special moments for children who are going through the toughest battles anyone will go through in their life. Founded in 1982, A Special Wish Foundation aims to grant the wishes of children between birth and 20-years-old who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses. The Cleveland chapter opened its doors in 2013.
Boss Ladies of CLE: Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes owner, Kelsey Shepard

AVON LAKE, Ohio — "A boss lady is somebody who boldly chooses her own direction. She gets stuff done, she often strays from the conventional path and blazes her own trail. She often works towards a higher purpose outside of her own personal success." - Maggie Sullivan, author of Boss Ladies of CLE.
Super simple and delicious Super Bowl sandwich recipe

CLEVELAND — Come for the game and stay for the food. This Italian beef sandwich recipe will be sure to win over all your guests and take the strain off of you in the kitchen. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
Cleveland Police searching for 2 missing men

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public in finding two missing men. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. On Saturday, family members reported that 44-year-old Elce Malik-Bey and...
Introducing the Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters

CLEVELAND — What does it take to be a respected and successful journalist?. This isn’t a rhetorical question. I’m currently crowd-sourcing all of the advice I can get. And boy did I stumble upon a wealth of information and knowledge when I sat down with The Cleveland Cavaliers enthusiastic and impressive group of young journalists selected to be this year’s Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters.
Salmon Dave's revamped décor and menu showcases its 'coastal comfort' vibe with fresh dishes and new craft cocktails: First Look

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A Rocky River staple has reopened its doors, following a transformation that stays true to its roots in the Old River District of the Cleveland suburb. Salmon Dave's has become the best version of itself, revamping its décor and menu to match its easy-going vibe created with incredible talent behind the bar and in the kitchen, as explained by Rosewood Grill managing partner Chris Kneeland.
Cleveland Heights High showing 'Kelce' pride ahead of Super Bowl 2023

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The team spirit is everywhere at Cleveland Heights High School, and we mean everywhere. From the green and red lights outside the school, to the signs, shirts, and even garbage cans representing the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, the brothers Travis and Jason Kelce are being celebrated in a big way by the whole school.
Cleveland police: 2 teenagers shot, taken to hospital

CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after two teenagers were shot on Saturday night in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Cleveland Division of Police officials told 3News the shooting happened at...
