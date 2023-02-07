Read full article on original website
Popular cookie shop opens new Ohio location in time for Valentine's DayKristen WaltersMedina, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Lady Dee Dee Tufts and Designer Palace Hold 49th Fashion Show while Addressing Social Cause: Stop the ViolenceBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland native Norelle to sing at Super Bowl with Rihanna
CLEVELAND — For many artists, singing at the Super Bowl is the chance of a lifetime, but on Sunday, Northeast Ohio native, Norelle will be able to check that box for the second time. "I don't even know that I ever dreamed of what I'm doing. Like, you know...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Groundswell Fest, Kofi B+ Friends concert, After Dark Valentine's Day at the Van Aken District
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Waiting on a Valentines Day gift will hit your wallet hard in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The intoxicating smell of chocolate hangs in the air at Mitchell's Fine Chocolates in Cleveland Heights, but according to co-owner Emily Bean, the lead-up to their 84th Valentines Day brings something else. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
Northeast Ohio's 'A Special Wish Foundation' aims to create special moments for children, teens fighting life-threatening illnesses
CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio non-profit is creating special moments for children who are going through the toughest battles anyone will go through in their life. Founded in 1982, A Special Wish Foundation aims to grant the wishes of children between birth and 20-years-old who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses. The Cleveland chapter opened its doors in 2013.
Boss Ladies of CLE: Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes owner, Kelsey Shepard
AVON LAKE, Ohio — "A boss lady is somebody who boldly chooses her own direction. She gets stuff done, she often strays from the conventional path and blazes her own trail. She often works towards a higher purpose outside of her own personal success." - Maggie Sullivan, author of Boss Ladies of CLE.
Kelce brothers bring Cleveland Heights national spotlight in lead up to Super Bowl
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Tavern Company on Lee Road is the place where everyone knows your name, especially if that last name is Kelce. Chris Armington owns the bar. He says the Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis, have been coming here for years. The two graduated from Cleveland Heights High School.
Lenny Kaden, co-founder of Cleveland's Corky and Lenny's, dies at age 92
CLEVELAND — Lenny Kaden, co-founder of the iconic Cleveland eatery Corky & Lenny's, passed away earlier this week at the age of 92. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to his obituary, Kaden, who...
Mission Possible: Cleveland is home for the next big frozen pizza innovation
CLEVELAND — It’s no surprise that pizza is one of the go-to snacks for the Super Bowl. So we're taking our Mission Possible series into the Nestlé test kitchen to uncover the next frozen pizza creation. As the world's largest food and beverage company, Nestlé makes several...
Super simple and delicious Super Bowl sandwich recipe
CLEVELAND — Come for the game and stay for the food. This Italian beef sandwich recipe will be sure to win over all your guests and take the strain off of you in the kitchen. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
Akron native Kofi B to perform Valentine's Day show at the Akron Civic Theater Saturday, February 11
AKRON, Ohio — LeBron James may have just became the all-time NBA scorer, and made the city of Akron proud, but there's another Akron native looking to do the same. His name is Kofi Boakye and he's pianist, who's talents have taken him all over the country. "I like...
Cleveland Police searching for 2 missing men
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public in finding two missing men. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. On Saturday, family members reported that 44-year-old Elce Malik-Bey and...
Introducing the Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters
CLEVELAND — What does it take to be a respected and successful journalist?. This isn’t a rhetorical question. I’m currently crowd-sourcing all of the advice I can get. And boy did I stumble upon a wealth of information and knowledge when I sat down with The Cleveland Cavaliers enthusiastic and impressive group of young journalists selected to be this year’s Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters.
Salmon Dave's revamped décor and menu showcases its 'coastal comfort' vibe with fresh dishes and new craft cocktails: First Look
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A Rocky River staple has reopened its doors, following a transformation that stays true to its roots in the Old River District of the Cleveland suburb. Salmon Dave's has become the best version of itself, revamping its décor and menu to match its easy-going vibe created with incredible talent behind the bar and in the kitchen, as explained by Rosewood Grill managing partner Chris Kneeland.
AP Source: Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam in talks to buy minority stake in NBA's Milwaukee Bucks
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are in talks to buy a minority stake in the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday. The Haslams, who have explored buying other pro teams in the past, are seeking...
Cleveland Heights High showing 'Kelce' pride ahead of Super Bowl 2023
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The team spirit is everywhere at Cleveland Heights High School, and we mean everywhere. From the green and red lights outside the school, to the signs, shirts, and even garbage cans representing the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, the brothers Travis and Jason Kelce are being celebrated in a big way by the whole school.
Wrapped in Love: How a single piece of wrapping paper has brought a family together for more than 5 decades
KENT, Ohio — A Kent family is sharing the magic of Christmas even months later with a tradition they hope lives on forever. Donna Smith shared her story about wrapping paper that has stood the test of time, literally. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox...
Meet 'Yousef,' the Northeast Ohio native and doctor referenced by Damar Hamlin at NFL Honors
CLEVELAND — As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin stood on stage at the NFL Honors ceremony with a crowd of lifesavers behind him, representing the doctors and trainers who helped save his life after his cardiac arrest, he made sure to single one out who wasn't there. "My third...
Cleveland police: 2 teenagers shot, taken to hospital
CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after two teenagers were shot on Saturday night in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Cleveland Division of Police officials told 3News the shooting happened at...
East Palestine residents feel ‘betrayed’ after evacuation due to chemicals in train derailment, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Residents of East Palestine feel ‘betrayed’ and don’t know when they can go home following evacuation due to the dangerous...
East Palestine residents demand home air tests as the mayor calls out Norfolk Southern Railway for running trains again so soon after the derailment
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, February 10, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. East Palestine residents demand home air tests as the smell of burning vinyl chloride lingers, while the mayor calls out...
