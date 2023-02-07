Six Aurora residents were taken into custody when the Aurora-Marionville Police Department executed search warrants on two different houses the week of Sunday, Jan. 29. The AMPD executed their first warrant on a house occupied by Randy Carey, 51, Charles Huse, 53, Amber Tucker, 35, and Cynthia Barnett, 50, on Sunday, Jan. 29. Each of them face charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Huse and Tucker are also charged with unlawful use of a weapon, while Carey and Barnett are also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

AURORA, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO