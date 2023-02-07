Read full article on original website
Kelly Johnson
5d ago
no! they're going to spends hundreds of thousands of dollars to open up the water run off, then spend more than they paid to tear it down just to close it up again. all AFTER ripping off the owner of the place. please somebody stop this idiocy
Reply
3
Pamela Fisher
5d ago
city will pay 16 million for a ball field but won't pay fair market value ??? SHAME SHAME SHAME!
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Springfield, MissouriLuay RahilSpringfield, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.Justina PriceRepublic, MO
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Related
koamnewsnow.com
61 people living outside or their car; The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton County
JOPLIN, Mo. — The total numbered living outside or in their car is 61. This census is done by The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton County dated January 25, 2023. Workers go into area camps and frequented locations talking to each person to be counted for the total.
ksmu.org
Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller announces run for Missouri secretary of state
Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller is running for the office of Missouri secretary of state. He made the announcement at Lincoln Days Friday at the University Plaza Hotel in Springfield. Schoeller said his experience as county clerk — an office he’s held for nearly 11 years — will serve him...
KTTS
City Of Springfield Considers Using Eminent Domain On Hotel Of Terror
(KTTS News) — Springfield City Council will consider a bill tonight to use eminent domain on the Hotel of Terror haunted house attraction on Main Street. The city wants to acquire the building so it can fix the Main Street bridge and make way for the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
The richest person in Springfield, Missouri
Springfield, Missouri, is known for its big-city attractions and small-town charm. It is the third-largest city in the state. It lies within the Ozarks region and is known for its beautiful landscapes and outdoor recreation.
KYTV
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Motorcycle riders in Missouri may see some new law changes. House bill 1046 was introduced in early February and defines the difference between lane filtering, slowly moving through traffic at a red light or under 25 MPH, vs lane splitting, the telltale bobbing and weaving at high speeds that drivers have known to fear.
Body found buried on property in rural Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities find a female's body buried on a property in rural Cedar County, Missouri.
KYTV
Got mail? If you received this check, don’t toss it
Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. Receipt Check: Beverage tax added turns out to be just the tax. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. The city of Springfield received 15 new reports of potholes over the weekend after a recent round of ice...
KYTV
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County investigators search for vehicle connected to a southwest Springfield mail theft case.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a mail theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened on January 18, just south of McBride Elementary School at around 2 p.m. The victim didn’t realize someone had stolen their mail until five days later. Home security video shows an...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has died after a crash with a semi-truck Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 2011 Peterbilt semi-truck going east attempted to make a U-turn on James River Freeway, and his truck became disabled, blocking the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford Taurus hit the passenger side of the towed unit of the semi.
KYTV
Motorcyclist is killed in a crash in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday morning. Investigators say the driver hit a curb on Grand Street east of the Grant Avenue intersection just after 2:30. Police will release the name of the victim when relatives are notified. This is the sixth...
Springfield woman arrested after alleged fight over Xbox, gunshot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested after she allegedly fired a shot in her home after a fight over an Xbox. Amanda Marie Pratt, 38, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon for an incident that occurred between 10 a.m. and noon on Feb. 5. […]
howellcountynews.com
Willow Springs man arrested after 120 mph pursuit
A Jan. 31 pursuit led law enforcement from West Plains to Wright County as Samuel L. Houck, Jr., 36, of Willow Springs, attempted to avoid arrest. A Howell County Sheriff's Deputy observed Houck fail to stop at a red light at Monks St. and US Highway 63, according to a statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The subject did not stop for the deputy, and a pursuit began at approximately 3:35 p.m. Houck fled north on US Highway 63, “at excessive speeds."
933kwto.com
Body Found in I-44 Median Identified
The Highway Patrol has identified a body found in the median of I-44 near the West Bypass exit in Springfield. Troopers say Craig Griffitts from California was hit by a car around 4:40 Monday morning. The vehicle was driven by a man from Republic. Authorities did not get a call...
UPDATE: Details on body found in I-44 median released
UPDATE 2/7/23 — The body of a California man killed on I-44 early Monday was found in the median after a Republic man contacted law enforcement to report he thought he hit something with his pickup truck. The dead man, Craig Griffitts, 53, of Oroville, California, was found between the lanes near West Bypass about […]
Lawrence County Record
Six arrested in two different Aurora house raids
Six Aurora residents were taken into custody when the Aurora-Marionville Police Department executed search warrants on two different houses the week of Sunday, Jan. 29. The AMPD executed their first warrant on a house occupied by Randy Carey, 51, Charles Huse, 53, Amber Tucker, 35, and Cynthia Barnett, 50, on Sunday, Jan. 29. Each of them face charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Huse and Tucker are also charged with unlawful use of a weapon, while Carey and Barnett are also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
Kait 8
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the body found in the median of I-44 in Springfield. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the body has been identified as 53-year-old Craig Griffitts of Oroville, California. The crash report states the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a man from Republic hit Griffitts on the highway.
Mansfield drunk driver charged after running over child
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A Mansfield man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a child while drunk driving. According to a press release on the Douglas County Mo Sheriff Facebook page, on February 2, Ava Police responded to a call regarding a child being run over in the FF Highway […]
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
Comments / 10