Springfield, MO

Comments / 10

Kelly Johnson
5d ago

no! they're going to spends hundreds of thousands of dollars to open up the water run off, then spend more than they paid to tear it down just to close it up again. all AFTER ripping off the owner of the place. please somebody stop this idiocy

Reply
3
Pamela Fisher
5d ago

city will pay 16 million for a ball field but won't pay fair market value ??? SHAME SHAME SHAME!

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KYTV

Got mail? If you received this check, don’t toss it

Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. Receipt Check: Beverage tax added turns out to be just the tax. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. The city of Springfield received 15 new reports of potholes over the weekend after a recent round of ice...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has died after a crash with a semi-truck Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 2011 Peterbilt semi-truck going east attempted to make a U-turn on James River Freeway, and his truck became disabled, blocking the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford Taurus hit the passenger side of the towed unit of the semi.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Motorcyclist is killed in a crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday morning. Investigators say the driver hit a curb on Grand Street east of the Grant Avenue intersection just after 2:30. Police will release the name of the victim when relatives are notified. This is the sixth...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
howellcountynews.com

Willow Springs man arrested after 120 mph pursuit

A Jan. 31 pursuit led law enforcement from West Plains to Wright County as Samuel L. Houck, Jr., 36, of Willow Springs, attempted to avoid arrest. A Howell County Sheriff's Deputy observed Houck fail to stop at a red light at Monks St. and US Highway 63, according to a statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The subject did not stop for the deputy, and a pursuit began at approximately 3:35 p.m. Houck fled north on US Highway 63, “at excessive speeds."
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
933kwto.com

Body Found in I-44 Median Identified

The Highway Patrol has identified a body found in the median of I-44 near the West Bypass exit in Springfield. Troopers say Craig Griffitts from California was hit by a car around 4:40 Monday morning. The vehicle was driven by a man from Republic. Authorities did not get a call...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Details on body found in I-44 median released

UPDATE 2/7/23 — The body of a California man killed on I-44 early Monday was found in the median after a Republic man contacted law enforcement to report he thought he hit something with his pickup truck. The dead man, Craig Griffitts, 53, of Oroville, California, was found between the lanes near West Bypass about […]
OROVILLE, CA
Lawrence County Record

Six arrested in two different Aurora house raids

Six Aurora residents were taken into custody when the Aurora-Marionville Police Department executed search warrants on two different houses the week of Sunday, Jan. 29. The AMPD executed their first warrant on a house occupied by Randy Carey, 51, Charles Huse, 53, Amber Tucker, 35, and Cynthia Barnett, 50, on Sunday, Jan. 29. Each of them face charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Huse and Tucker are also charged with unlawful use of a weapon, while Carey and Barnett are also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
AURORA, MO
Kait 8

Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the body found in the median of I-44 in Springfield. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the body has been identified as 53-year-old Craig Griffitts of Oroville, California. The crash report states the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a man from Republic hit Griffitts on the highway.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Mansfield drunk driver charged after running over child

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A Mansfield man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a child while drunk driving. According to a press release on the Douglas County Mo Sheriff Facebook page, on February 2, Ava Police responded to a call regarding a child being run over in the FF Highway […]
MANSFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

