Seniors fight meal tax at retirement communities
The state Department of Revenue has been taxing every meal served in retirement communities across Washington. In Mount Vernon that's 8.9%.
Washington state Senate passes bill to repeal advisory votes
The legislation moves onto the House. If approved, it would also require legislative staff to work with state officials to create a primer on state finances.
Raising awareness about sports betting and problem gambling
SEATTLE — Sports betting is gaining in popularity across the country. Here in Washington state, 22 of 29 federally recognized Indian tribes operate gaming facilities, and 14 of those tribes offer some form of sports betting. Tana Russell, assistant director of Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling, says that while...
