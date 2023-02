MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown boys basketball(9-10) fell to St. Joseph (Metuchen), 74-60, on Monday night. St. Joseph outscored the Colonials 26-7 in the second quarter.

Chris Galligan led the Colonials with 16 points and hit four 3-pointers. Zion Baitey added 14 points and Christian Clark-Stokes put in 12.

The Colonials will be back on the court today against Pope John. Game time is 7pm