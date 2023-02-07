ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Conversation U.S.

Many Ukrainians are fleeing to the Greek Catholic Church in Lviv, which has a long and complex history in the Orthodox faith

By J. Eugene Clay, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, Arizona State University
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11k6Pa_0kf7wMLu00
Ukrainian Greek Catholic priests celebrating Sunday Mass in Lviv, in western Ukraine. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

(TEMPE, AZ) Since Russia invaded Ukraine , millions of refugees have fled westward to escape the fighting. Many have sought shelter in Ukraine’s westernmost city, Lviv, a historic center of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church , which has been providing essential services with the help of international Catholic charity networks . A major center of Greek Catholic life, the Archdiocese of Lviv has 306 parishes, over 400 priests , a seminary and a university .

Since its creation in the 16th century, this church has been an important cultural and intellectual resource for Ukrainian identity. Most Ukrainians regard themselves as Orthodox , not Catholic. But with anywhere from 4.5 million to 6.5 million members , the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church is the third-largest church in Ukraine, representing about 10% to 15% of the Ukrainian population.

Despite its relatively small size, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church has, in the words of historian Kathryn David , “ played an outsized role … in the creation of the Ukrainian nation .”

As a professor of religious studies who has spent three decades exploring the social and political role of religion in Eastern Europe, I am fascinated by the growing influence of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Ukraine.

A Catholic Church in an Orthodox country

As its name suggests, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church has a complex heritage. It is a Ukrainian church consisting of Ukrainian parishioners and headquartered in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv .

The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church is also Catholic. It recognizes the authority of the pope as the legitimate leader of all Christians. The head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, currently Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk , is elected by a council of Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church bishops and confirmed by the pope. Catholic devotion to the Virgin Mary has also played an important role in Ukrainian Greek Catholic spiritual life, as anthropologists Vlad Neamescu and Agnieszka Halemba have shown.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church is Greek – which refers not to Greek ethnicity or language, but to the Greek Orthodox faith inherited from the Greek-speaking Byzantine Empire.

Ukrainian Greek Catholics follow the customs, laws and liturgy derived from the Orthodox Church . Notably, Ukrainian Greek Catholic parish priests are married and have families , unlike most Catholic priests.

History of the church

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ji90X_0kf7wMLu00
Cathedral of Saint George in Lviv, which is part of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. Fed4ev via Wikimedia Commons , CC BY-SA

The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church traces its origins back to the baptism of Grand Prince Volodymyr of Kyiv in the 10th century. Missionaries from the Byzantine Empire brought the Christian faith to Kyiv at a time when the Orthodox churches of the East and Roman Catholics in the West were still in communion with one another.

Just a few decades after Volodymyr’s conversion, however, the Orthodox and Catholic churches split in what historians have called the Great Schism . The two churches separated over ritual and political questions, including the authority of the pope . Catholics insisted that the pope had authority over the entire world. By contrast, Orthodox Christians considered him to have direct authority over only his own diocese of Rome.

At the time of the split, most Christians living on the territory of present-day Ukraine sided with the Orthodox Church. But by the end of the 16th century, the Catholic rulers of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth controlled this territory. Fearful that they would simply be absorbed into the Roman Catholic Church, several Orthodox bishops agreed to join the Catholic Church under the condition that they be allowed to keep their Orthodox divine liturgy, rites, laws and customs.

The Council of Brest in 1596 solemnized this agreement. On the one hand, the Orthodox bishops and their spiritual flock agreed to become Catholic. They recognized the pope as the vicar of Christ and the true leader of all Christians.

On the other hand, the pope agreed that these new converts would form a special independent community within the Catholic Church . They would continue to follow Orthodox Church rituals, rules and practices. They would worship in Slavonic , not Latin. They would venerate icons – holy paintings of saints – rather than statues. They would observe the Orthodox calendar of feasts and fasts rather than the calendar used in the West. And their parish priests would marry and raise families, unlike most other Catholic priests, who must remain celibate . In this way, the Council of Brest created what is now called the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

Taking up the Ukrainian national cause

In the late 18th century, Poland ceased to exist as a nation . Its territory was completely divided among its neighbors: Russia, Prussia and Austria. Russia, which took most of the area where Greek Catholics lived, suppressed the Greek Catholic Church. The Orthodox czars regarded Greek Catholics and their union with Rome as a security threat .

By contrast, the Catholic Habsburg rulers of Austria supported and subsidized the Greek Catholics . As a result, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church flourished in the Austrian-controlled province of Galicia, which is now in western Ukraine. The capital of Galicia, the city of Lemberg – now known as Lviv – became the most important center of Ukrainian Greek Catholic life and culture.

Under the leadership of Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky , who headed the church from 1901 until his death in 1944, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church became an “ instrument of the Ukrainian national cause ,” in the words of historian Paul Robert Magocsi . Both as a churchman and politician, Sheptytsky actively promoted Ukrainian autonomy and independence.

On the eve of World War II, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church had 4,400 parishes, 127 monasteries and a theological academy .

Persecution in the Soviet Union

During World War II, the officially atheist USSR annexed the territory that is now western Ukraine , where most Greek Catholics lived.

From 1946 to 1989, Soviet authorities repressed the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, which existed as an illegal underground organization in the USSR. The head of the church, Josyf Slipyi , spent 18 years in Soviet prison camps before being deported in 1963.

Only in 1989, thanks to the liberalizing reforms of General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev , did the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church emerge from the underground in the USSR and regain its legal status.

Ukrainian Greek Catholics in independent Ukraine

In 1991, Ukraine declared its independence . Although a minority Catholic Church in a predominantly Orthodox country, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church has become an increasingly significant national institution .

With its long history of support for Ukrainian culture and identity , its historical ties to Grand Prince Volodymyr and its links to both the Catholic and Orthodox traditions, the church offers an attractive religious alternative for Ukrainians seeking to join a national church.

Through its humanitarian work and its international contacts, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church has also provided effective responses to Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its full-scale invasion in 2022 .

The Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv has mobilized international support for its educational programs to rebuild Ukraine . Ukrainian Greek Catholic contacts with Rome , the European Union and North America have facilitated its charitable work during the war.

In the face of Russia’s persistent aggressive attacks on Ukraine , the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, I believe, will continue to play a vital role in caring for those who have been forced to flee from their homes because of the ongoing war.

This article is republished from The Conversation , an independent nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Like this article? Subscribe to our weekly newsletter .

It was written by: J. Eugene Clay , Arizona State University .

Read more:

J. Eugene Clay has received funding from the International Research and Exchanges Board, the Social Science Research Council, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the National Humanities Center.

Comments / 8

Related
New York Post

Russia warns it will ‘gain world’s attention’ on first anniversary of Ukraine war

Russia’s top diplomat issued a chilling warning Thursday that Moscow “will do everything” to “gain the world’s attention” on the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine — as the Kremlin was said to be preparing to launch a new offensive with up to 500,000 conscripts. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow would take great measures to overshadow anti-Russia events allegedly being planned by the West to mark the war’s anniversary on Feb. 24. “Our diplomacy will do everything to ensure that the anti-Russian sabbaths planned for the end of February — as if timed to coincide with the...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Former Russian soldier reveals he saw Ukrainian prisoners of war tortured

A senior Russian lieutenant who fled after serving in Ukraine has described how his country’s troops tortured prisoners of war and threatened some with rape. Konstantin Yefremov left Russia in December after spending three months in the parts of the southern Zaporizhzhia oblast that were occupied in Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
BBC

Notorious Russian nationalist Igor Mangushev shot dead in Ukraine

Notorious Russian army captain and mercenary Igor Mangushev has died in hospital, days after he was shot in the head at close range in occupied Ukraine, his friends have said. Mangushev's wife Tatyana described his killing as an execution. He commanded an anti-drone unit in occupied Luhansk, but had also...
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities

Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
TheDailyBeast

‘It Will Be Suicide’: Russian Troops Reportedly Ordered to Repeat Their Failed Bid to Take Kyiv

The Kremlin has reportedly ordered top military brass to make another attempt to seize Kyiv as part of a massive new offensive—a directive that has sent military officers into a state of panic. Citing a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the independent outlet iStories reported on Friday that even the Russian troops ordered to take part in the assault believe it will fail miserably. “Plans to go for Kyiv again are really being drawn up, but only because the country’s leadership is demanding it. No one believes in the realization of these plans, it will be suicide,” the source was quoted saying, adding that many were worried about where Ukrainian forces might launch a new counter-offensive. In the same breath, however, the source cautioned that some rumors about where Moscow was preparing to attack from next were part of a disinformation campaign. He said claims of a new offensive from Belarus were meant to simply force Ukraine’s military to deploy troops in that direction while new attacks spring up elsewhere.Read more at The Daily Beast.
RadarOnline

Member Of Vladimir Putin’s Youth Army Bludgeoned His Mother To Death With ‘20 Blows To Head’ Using Knife & Hammer

A Russian teen who was said to be part of Vladimir Putin’s youth army used a knife and hammer to beat his own mother to death, RadarOnline.com has learned.When the body of Yana Parkhomenko, 42, was found, it contained about 20 blows to the head and a stab wound to the neck.Since this incident took place, the 15-year-old boy called Artyom has been recruited by Putin to his 1.25 million-strong “youth army” in the latest act of desperation by the Russian leader, according to Daily Star.Artyom is believed to be a student in the Russian city of Volgograd and the...
Jules

How the 11 Nuns Who Stood Up to Hitler were Executed?

Several innocent individuals and people were brutally put to death when the Second World War reached their doorstep. Many cities and villages were occupied and suffered greatly as a result of the German Army's rampage over various territories. In these trying times, many people sacrificed themselves for the sake of their community and humanity. However, many of the efforts of such glorious people have been looked over after the war ended. A classic example is the great nuns who sacrificed their lives for their nation. Here is the story of the horrific execution of 11 nuns who were executed for standing up to Hitler.
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

45K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy