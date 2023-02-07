California State Assemblymember Dawn Addis and State Senator Nancy Skinner Introduce Bill to End Civil Statute of Limitations for Child Sexual Abuse

Read full article on original website
California Assemblymembers Sharon Quirk-Silva and Diane Papan Introduce Legislation to Close Gun Restriction Loophole
February 7, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) and Assemblywoman Diane Papan (D-San Mateo) have introduced legislation that will close a legal loophole that allows criminal defendants who suffer from mental illness to possess guns. AB 455 will extend post-conviction gun restrictions to criminal defendants who enter mental health diversion to the same extent as if the defendant was convicted of the underlying crime.
Self-Help Enterprises River Grove Project in Oakhurst in Madera County Receives Over $3.5 Million as Governor Newsom Announces Awards of More Than $825 Million to Build Affordable Housing
9,550 homes to move forward statewide through a new streamlined application process. February 9, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – To continue expanding the state’s affordable housing stock and increase capacity for additional climate-smart infill housing, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the first funding awards under a new streamlined application process aimed at accelerating the development of new projects while saving time and money at the local level.
California Attorney General Charges Organized Retail Theft Suspects with Theft of Approximately $1 Million in Goods from Apple Stores in Yolo, Monterey, Alameda, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, Orange, and San Diego Counties
Suspects stole from stores in Yolo, Monterey, Alameda, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Riverside counties. February 9, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, along with the California Highway Patrol and other partnering agencies, announced arrests and charges against eight individuals involved in a statewide organized retail theft operation targeting primarily Apple Store locations and resulting in a total loss of approximately $1 million to date. The alleged conduct occurred between August 2022 and January 2023 and involves an organized criminal scheme in which suspects would enter stores and hold back employees and customers while stealing retail items, including thousands of dollars of phones and tablets from each location.
Covered California Provides New Opportunities for People to Sign Up for Health Insurance Through Special Enrollment
La versión en español de este Comunicado puede ser descargada en este enlace. February 7, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Covered California is reminding Californians that they still have an opportunity to sign up for quality health insurance and get. financial help to lower the cost of...
University of California Cooperative Extension Wildfire Preparedness and Impacts Survey - Let Us Know Your Thoughts on Wildfire
February 8, 2023 - Mariposa, CA – University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) invites English and Spanish speaking California residents that are 18+ years old and natural resource professionals to complete a 15-minute anonymous survey to inform the development of wildfire-related education and outreach programs. Any survey respondents who complete the survey by Tuesday, February 28, 2023, will be eligible to win a $20 prepaid VISA gift card. To take the online survey, please visit https://bit.ly/UCCE_Fire_Survey.
California Developing Roadmap for Teacher Apprenticeship
Labor & Workforce Development Agency launches multi-stakeholder effort to design, scale and sustain Registered Apprenticeship Programs in teaching throughout California. February 9, 2023 - Sacramento – The California Labor & Workforce Development Agency (Labor Agency) last week commenced a multi-stakeholder initiative that convenes leaders in the education, labor and policy spaces to design, launch and scale Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAPs) in teaching across California. With generous support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Silver Giving Foundation, the Heising-Simons Foundation and the James Irvine Foundation, staff at the Labor Agency, including the Department of Industrial Relations’ Division of Apprenticeship Standards (DAS), with support from Education First Consulting, will lead this Working Group of stakeholders in developing a roadmap for implementing and scaling RAPs in teaching for the state of California.
Survey Detects 36 Million Dead Trees in California During 2022, USDA Forest Service Reports
Mariposa County: Number of Acres with Mortality: 60,000, Estimated Number of Dead Trees: 970,000. February 8, 2023 - VALLEJO, Calif. - A report from the USDA Forest Service reveals about 36.3 million trees across 2.6 million acres of federal, state and private land died in California in 2022. This year, the central Sierra Nevada Range and areas further north showed the highest mortality rates with true firs being the most impacted. The Forest Service and partners throughout the state are working together to remove dead trees and increase forest health.
California and National Drought Summary for February 7, 2023, 10 Day Weather Outlook, and California Drought Statistics – 33% of California in Severe Drought, No Change Week-Over-Week
California and National Drought Summary for February 7, 2023. February 9, 2023 - The vast majority of the country was drier than normal for the week with only areas of the southern Plains, South, and Southeast seeing precipitation that was well above normal. Dry conditions were prominent over the central and northern Plains, Midwest, Northeast and Southwest. Most of the country experienced cooler-than-normal temperatures with the greatest departure from normal over the central Rocky Mountains. Warmer-than-normal conditions were observed over the northern Rocky Mountains and in the Southeast with departures of 5-10 degrees above normal. A reassessment of conditions took place for many locations in the West to analyze the current drought intensity levels compared to the suite of indices and indicators used each week. Some adjustments were made based on this analysis and not directly related to anything that took place during the last week.
Body of Missing Diver from Newark, California Discovered on Fanshell Beach in Monterey County
February 8, 2023 – The Monterey County Sheriff's Office reported that on January 28, 2023, at approximately 3:40 P.M., first responders from. CalFire, California State Parks Lifeguards, and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the area of Fan Shell Beach, in Pebble Beach. A 9‐1‐1 call was...
Dense Fog Advisory Issued for Part of the San Joaquin Valley Until 10:00 A.M. Today (Wednesday, February 8) – Commuters Note: Includes Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 99, and Highway 198
February 8, 2023 - National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for a portion of the San Joaquin Valley until 10:00 A.M. Wednesday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory means that visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile. If...
Weather Service Projected Rainfall Totals for Friday Night Through Saturday Night Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Snow Level Dropping to 4,000 Feet
Projected Precipitation for Mariposa 0.10"- 0.25" Projected Precipitation for Oakhurst 0.10"- 0.25" Projected Precipitation for Yosemite Valley 0.10"- 0.25" February 9, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the next storm system will impact Central California Friday night through Saturday night, resulting in a chance of light snow in the Sierra Nevada and a slight chance of light rain in the San Joaquin Valley.
