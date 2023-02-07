California State Assemblymember Dawn Addis and State Senator Nancy Skinner Introduce Bill to End Civil Statute of Limitations for Child Sexual Abuse

California and National Drought Summary for February 7, 2023. February 9, 2023 - The vast majority of the country was drier than normal for the week with only areas of the southern Plains, South, and Southeast seeing precipitation that was well above normal. Dry conditions were prominent over the central and northern Plains, Midwest, Northeast and Southwest. Most of the country experienced cooler-than-normal temperatures with the greatest departure from normal over the central Rocky Mountains. Warmer-than-normal conditions were observed over the northern Rocky Mountains and in the Southeast with departures of 5-10 degrees above normal. A reassessment of conditions took place for many locations in the West to analyze the current drought intensity levels compared to the suite of indices and indicators used each week. Some adjustments were made based on this analysis and not directly related to anything that took place during the last week.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO