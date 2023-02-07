ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Florida mass shooting suspect killed during police pursuit

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwJCZ_0kf7vibz00

A man suspected in a mass shooting in central Florida last month was fatally shot by a police officer following a long chase and a carjacking, authorities said.

The car driven by Alex Greene, 21, eventually crashed into a business in Winter Haven. That's a short distance from Lakeland, where 11 people were injured in the Jan. 30 shooting, Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor said.

“We are very confident he was in fact involved; to what extent we don’t know yet,” Taylor said.

Taylor said detectives had hoped to bring Greene in on an outstanding burglary warrant to talk to him about the shooting on Jan. 30 in a neighborhood near downtown Lakeland, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Tampa.

As investigators from the Lakeland Police Department, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted surveillance, Greene got into a pickup truck and started to drive away, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference.

Lakeland police went in pursuit along a heavily traveled road.

Police Capt. Eric Harper was driving an unmarked vehicle and tried to stop Greene “so that we don’t have this pursuit on a very busy road," Judd said.

He did a successful pit maneuver, and Greene got out of the vehicle and started running into traffic.

“Why he and the captain weren’t run over is just the grace of God , because traffic was all over the place," Judd said.

When Greene realized he couldn't get away, he ran toward a restaurant where a woman was standing outside her car with the doors open, Judd said. The woman saw Greene, slammed the passenger door and tried to shut the driver's side door.

Greene pushed the woman away and got into the car, Judd said. Harper approached with his gun drawn.

“The suspect takes off in her car, drives toward Capt. Harper, who shoots six times," Judd said. The car continues down a road, weaves through flower beds and crashes into a building."

Law enforcement officials pulled Greene from the car and started performing CPR. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

“No one else was injured in the pursuit, which we are all grateful for,” Judd said.

Greene had 10 previous felony charges, including fleeing to elude law enforcement, battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of weapons and resisting arrest, Judd said. He had an outstanding warrant for burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

An investigation into the shooting is being handled by the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the state attorney's office.

Two people were critically injured in the Jan. 30 shooting, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren’t considered life-threatening. The victims were men ages 20 to 35, police said.

A vehicle drove through the neighborhood that afternoon, and suspects opened fire from all four car windows, police said. Officials did not provide details about any other suspects in the shooting.

Officials said they believe the shooting was a “targeted attack."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

‘The whole building shook’: Employees reflect on police chase that ended in gunfire outside Winter Haven restaurant

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — In a nod to a tumultuous situation that occurred just outside the restaurant walls Monday, staff at Andrea’s Family Restaurant reworked its menu items. The “Grady Judd omelet” included bacon, sausage, and ham. A dish with home fries topped with bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese, peppers, and onions was dubbed the […]
WINTER HAVEN, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man headed to prison after leading law enforcement on wild chase

A Wildwood man has been sentenced to prison after leading law enforcement on a wild chase that ended in a crash. Keon Marsh, 22, was sentenced Monday to 16 months in state prison after pleading no contest in Sumter County Court to charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement, assault on a law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended.
WILDWOOD, FL
californiaexaminer.net

Florida Woman Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bank After Arrest

According to the allegations made in the lawsuit, a retired teacher named Linda Stephens, who is now 70 years old, received a fractured nose while being arrested following an incident that occurred at the MidFlorida Credit Union. After being arrested in what is being referred to as yet another instance...
BARTOW, FL
San Herald

Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested

Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
ORLANDO, FL
The Free Press - TFP

4 Arrested As Florida Drug House Shut Down

Four Florida men were arrested on Thursday when deputies executed a search warrant on a known drug house. Members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression and Criminal Investigations units executed a search warrant on Thursday morning at 1116 South Carolina Ave. in Avon
AVON PARK, FL
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy