The Apple Watch Series 8 has plummeted back down to its lowest ever price

Deals on the latest tech from Apple are few and far `between. You’ll never find deals at Apple directly, for example, and when price cuts happen on the company’s popular AirPods or the latest Apple Watch , they tend to go back up to full price in a couple of days.

The Apple Watch Series 8 , for instance, which launched in September last year, received its first ever price cut on Boxing Day, but it boomeranged back up to its non-sale price in just 24 hours, leaving many shoppers disappointed.

Thankfully, if you missed it the first time, we’ve just spotted that the price of the all-new Apple Watch Series 8 has plummeted down once again to its lowest ever price (was £419, now £369, Amazon.co.uk ).

And if you’re searching for Valentine’s Day gifts for him or her , the Apple Watch Series 8 makes an ideal present for the fitness fanatic in your life. This is how you can save £50 on the smartwatch, whether it’s to treat your significant other or, more than likely, yourself.

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm, GPS: Was £419, now £369, Amazon.co.uk

Released in September last year, the Apple Watch Series 8 is touted to be Apple’s most powerful smartwatch yet. It features temperature sensing, crash detection and sleep-monitoring, as well as all the health monitoring features that we’ve come to expect over the years.

The Apple Watch features the S8 processor, which means that “performance is smooth and responsive,” according to our reviewer . “It has cardio fitness notifications and, crucially, can let you know if your heart rate is irregular or goes surprisingly high or low. Fitness monitoring is the same on both, and both have crash detection and fall detection,” they added.

There’s an ECG sensor and blood-oxygen tracking, as well as retrospective ovulation estimates for those tracking their cycles. The deal-clincher, however, is the always-on display. “Once you’re used to the convenience of seeing the screen without raising your wrist or tapping the screen, it’s very hard to go back to a Watch without it,” our tester said. “In terms of design, the screen size and longer-lasting battery, thanks to low-power mode, means the Apple Watch series 8 is worth every penny.”

With this deal from Amazon, you’re saving £50 on the price of the smartwatch in all four colourways.

