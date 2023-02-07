ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is unsure what to expect from managerless Leeds

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1PQG_0kf7v7ET00

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is wary of the impact Leeds’ sacking of Jesse Marsch could have on Wednesday’s Premier League clash.

The Whites head to Old Trafford to take on form team United two days after Marsch was shown the door following a run of seven league games without a victory.

United’s only defeat in their last 15 matches in all competitions came against Premier League leaders Arsenal, but prior to the start of that run they were beaten by Aston Villa in Unai Emery’s first game in charge.

“We have to be aware of that,” said the Dutchman.

“When Jesse Marsch was in the lead, it was clear how they play. Now it’s possible they change, it’s also possible they don’t change. I think we only will find out on the pitch tomorrow.

“But then we need good anticipation of that. The difference at that time (against Villa) was when Emery came in they had a week, or maybe even longer, to prepare. And now they have not so much time to prepare.”

It is the first of two games in five games against Leeds , with United due to visit Elland Road on Sunday, when the Yorkshire side may have a new manager in place.

Ten Hag is well aware of the historic rivalry between the two clubs, saying: “It’s about the match of the Roses. It’s definitely a big game in this part of England and it’s a big game for us.

“We have Man City, we have Liverpool, but as well for our fans this game means so much and our players are aware of that and they know what to do.”

Ten Hag criticised the decision to sack Marsch after only a year in the hotseat.

He added: “It’s always sad if a manager as a colleague gets sacked. In general, I don’t believe in it, that if you sack a manager you get better results.

“Let managers do their work, finish their work, then make a good evaluation. Obviously the pressure is high with the decision makers at football clubs and they turn. But, if you see facts, the stats, most of the time it doesn’t work out well.”

Ten Hag, meanwhile, declined to comment on Monday’s other big football news that Manchester City have been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over more than 100 alleged breaches of its financial rules.

“I don’t have (an opinion),” he said. “I’m not here for financial (matters), or for regulations. I’m a football manager, so I stick to that.”

Ten Hag has decisions to make in midfield for Wednesday’s match, with Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Antony all missing through injury, while Casemiro is suspended following his sending off against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Ten Hag was unhappy with the decision to dismiss Casemiro for violent conduct following a melee resulting from a foul on Antony but the club decided against an appeal.

“(We) considered it, yes,” he said. “For me, it’s not the right decision but I don’t think we have a chance in a legal process.”

Casemiro’s absence could mean a first start for Marcel Sabitzer, who made his debut as a late substitute against Palace following his loan move from Bayern Munich.

“We have a squad, we have many good players in that squad who are not always in the starting XI, so others get the chance,” said Ten Hag, who is chasing a 14th home win in succession.

“After the game I can’t say, ‘Casemiro is not there, Anthony Martial is not there’. No, we have to win. All players at Man United are capable so they have to perform tomorrow and we have to win the games no matter who’s coming on the pitch.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland injury update ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland will need to be assessed before the trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Wednesday after picking up a knock in the win over Aston Villa.Haaland, who has scored 25 goals in the Premier League this season, was taken off at half-time in the 3-1 victory and Guardiola confirmed it was because of a “kick” the striker took during the match.City’s victory over Villa cut Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League to just three points ahead of Wednesday’s clash at the Emirates Stadium but Guardiola admitted Haaland’s involvement is...
The Independent

I am completely here – Jurgen Klopp still emotionally invested at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he gets emotional after defeats because he is a bad loser and not because he has run out of patience with the job.The German was involved in a terse press conference following last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Wolves – their seventh in the Premier League this season – and with the team continuing to under-perform speculation has started concerning the 55-year-old’s future.Klopp, who arrived at Anfield in 2015, signed a contract extension last year to take him to 2026 but after two seven-year spells at his previous clubs there has been a suggestion he is...
The Independent

Erling Haaland faces fitness test before Man City’s crucial clash with Arsenal

Erling Haaland faces a fitness test before Manchester City’s crucial clash with Premier League leaders Arsenal on Wednesday.The prolific Norway striker, who has scored 31 goals in all competitions for the champions this season, was withdrawn at half-time during Sunday’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa.With City 3-0 ahead at the time, there seemed little need to risk the 22-year-old in the second period at the Etihad Stadium but manager Pep Guardiola later revealed he had taken a knock.46. CITY SUBS | Double switch at the break 🔁🔵 3-0 ⚫️ #ManCity pic.twitter.com/zRUoECo7VT— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 12, 2023Guardiola said: “Erling has...
The Independent

‘Go for me’: Jurgen Klopp makes impassioned defence of Liverpool backroom staff

Jurgen Klopp has launched into an impassioned defence of his backroom staff, calling them the best in the business, and telling Liverpool’s critics to have the “balls” to go for him, not them.The German reiterated his commitment to Liverpool as he vowed to carry on and insisted he is feeling very different to how he did when he left Mainz and Borussia Dortmund after seven years apiece.Now Liverpool are yet to win a league game in 2023 and Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders and head of fitness Andreas Kornmayer are among those who have been blamed for their unexpectedly bad...
The Independent

Son Heung-min admits talk is cheap after Tottenham’s thrashing at Leicester

Son Heung-min admitted talk was cheap after Tottenham were routed at Leicester.The Foxes thumped Spurs 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday in a damaging blow to their Champions League hopes.Rodrigo Bentancur grabbed a first-half opener but goals from Nampalys Mendy, James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho and Harvey Barnes left Tottenham fifth in the Premier League.Spurs go to AC Milan for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday and Son knows actions speak louder than words.“I wouldn’t say we are confident, but words are not enough. We just have to go there and show on the pitch,...
The Independent

Pedri secures win at Villarreal to keep Barcelona on track for LaLiga title

Barcelona took advantage of Real Madrid’s absence this weekend to move 11 points clear atop LaLiga as Pedri’s first-half strike secured a 1-0 win at Villarreal.A one-two with Robert Lewandowski allowed Pedri to slip beyond the Villarreal defence and finish beyond former Barcelona goalkeeper Pepe Reina in the 18th minute, and there was no way back for the hosts.Real have been in action in the Club World Cup this week, beating Al-Hilal 5-3 in Saturday’s final, but Los Blancos can eat into a sizeable deficit when they take on rock-bottom Elche on Wednesday.Great, Lovely, and Perfect pic.twitter.com/CJEAlgNYr0— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona)...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy